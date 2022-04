Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson.

The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html .

Last update: March 26, 2022

Cheatham

Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable)

10,900

Active Cases

10

Deceased

119

Davidson

Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable)

191,068

Active Cases

333



Deceased

1,635

Dickson

Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable)

15,867

Active Cases

17

Deceased

241

Maury

Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable)

28,893

Active Cases

36

Deceased

331

Sumner

Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable)

53,087

Active Cases

30

Deceased

715

Robertson

Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable)

21,513

Active Cases

17

Deceased

295

Rutherford

Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable)

95,593

Active Cases

69

Deceased

883

Williamson

Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable)

61,889

Active Cases

73

Deceased

395





Wilson

Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable)

41,592

Active Cases

57

Deceased

476





