Opinion: These 3 Teams Should Trade For Former All-Star Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to be over, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Lakers should trade for the four-time NBA All-Star. Walker has also played for the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks signed four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker during the last off-season, and the match appeared to be perfect.

The Knicks needed point guard depth, and Walker is from New York City.

He had been a star with the Charlotte Hornets, and had several very good seasons in Boston with the Celtics.

However, injuries started to creep up on the former UConn star.

During his tenure with the Knicks, he has played in 37 games and averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 40.3% shooting from the field.

At one point during the season, head coach Tom Thibodeau removed Walker from the rotation.

After returning to the rotation, he erupted in several games, and showed flashes of his vintage All-Star play.

The party didn't last long though as the Knicks and Walker agreed to end his season short; ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on February 23.

The article from Wojnarowski on ESPN can be read here, and his tweets can be seen embedded below.

Wojnarowski wrote: "Walker will be on an expiring contract this summer and that’ll offer an opportunity for the Knicks and his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports to work on trade scenarios in the offseason."

According to Spotrac , Walker will make $9,165,471 next season, which in today's NBA is actually a very movable contract.

Therefore, I believe that the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, or Golden State Warriors should make a move for Walker next season.

Walker is at the point in his career where he is no longer a star, and could help a contending team.

Why those three teams?