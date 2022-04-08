ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Change coming to vacant building impacting Clovis shopping center

By Vanessa Vasconcelos
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ecgvi_0eqIMVTK00 Tic Talk Salon owner Kia Lo says she moved her business to the shopping center at 30 W. Shaw because she wanted to attract more foot traffic.

But with property that's sat vacant for more than a year just feet away, the move isn't what she'd imagined.

Lo says, "I've seen homeless people coming in and out. I have to rush out because it's dark. I feel this is Clovis and this is a safe area, but I feel I have to leave."

Lo says seeing code enforcement officers making daily rounds brings her peace of mind.

When she saw the city secure the vacant storefronts with boarding, she was thrilled to learn new ownership of the vacant property could be bringing new businesses nearby.

She adds, "It's empty, so once we get people in, it should bring a lot of business here again. This is Clovis."

Clovis Police Corporal Jesus Santillan says, "The relief part is more for the citizens and business owners in the area. They now don't have to stare at windows that are broken and have bullet holes in them. They don't have to worry about people coming out of the building with shopping carts."

Clovis Police say the property has been on their radar since April 2021. Code enforcement had been notified of a number of safety hazards and nuisance-related issues.

Corporal Santillan says, "The citizen that called in had indicated that a large object had fallen onto their vehicle, and that's what prompted our investigation to begin."

Several follow-ups, including a full inspection, found a multitude of violations.

"Safety hazard issues to an attractive nuisance to graffiti to broken windows and other violations," he said.

A warning letter followed by citations were sent by certified mail to the property owner, based in the Bay Area.

As violations went unaddressed, fines racked up to $66,000.

Corporal Santillan says, "The ceiling started coming down -- there's holes from one business to the other. There's feces on the ground -- it's an unacceptable status. Unacceptable not just for the previous owners, but unacceptable for anyone who is going to pay their fair share of a building."

Council authorized a lien on the property and is working with a title company and a potential buyer on transferring the property.

That could close escrow as soon as the end of this month but the hope is over the next year to see the building revamped and have businesses move in.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Clovis Shaw Partners LLC owns 30 West Shaw. Clovis Shaw Partners manages a different section of the property center, and is not responsible for the vacant buildings mentioned in this story.

Comments / 6

Related
KCCI.com

East side shopping center will be redeveloped

DES MOINES, Iowa — An old shopping center lot on the East side that has been vacant for decades will soon be given new life. Grand View University is acquiring 17 acres on part of the former Eastgate Plaza. It was once the place for East Siders to go...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Tic Talk Salon
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated steel structure is a multipurpose communal hub that can be flat packed like IKEA furniture

The Hithe is a prefabricated, demountable structure located in London’s Rotherhithe community designed to support local businesses while bridging the city’s communities with modern changes. Meaningful social infrastructure typically challenges the existing schema of neighborhoods while providing innovative solutions to modern problems like urbanization and climate change. These...
ARCHITECTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homeless
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy