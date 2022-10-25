Everything Everywhere All at Once: how to watch, reviews, nominations and everything we know about the Michelle Yeoh movie

Marvel doesn’t have a monopoly on the multiverse, as the sci-fi adventure movie Everything Everywhere All at Once tackles a story where Michelle Yeoh must fight to save an infinite number of realities.

Everything Everywhere All at Once hails from A24, which many movie fans recognize as the distributor of original and daring movies like Ex Machina , Hereditary , Midsommar , The Lamb , The Green Knight , After Yang and Men . A24 also helps to produce the popular TV show Euphoria .

Here is everything we know about Everything Everywhere All at Once .

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once is now playing exclusively on digital on-demand. It is streaming for free on Viki Rakuten, though it does require you to have an account to watch. The movie is not yet available on any of the major streaming services. Here's more on how to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once .

Everything Everywhere All at Once reviews — what the critics are saying

Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the best reviewed movies of 2022. The movie has earned 95% "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes , as well as an 81 on Metacritic , earning the site's "must-see" designation.

Everything Everywhere All at Once nominations and awards

Here are all the nominations and awards that Everything Everywhere All at Once has received:

Gotham Awards nominations

Best Feature

Outstanding Lead Performance — Michelle Yeoh

Outstanding Supporting Performance — Ke Huy Quan

Saturn Awards

Best Fantasy Film (nominee)

Best Actress — Michelle Yeoh (nominee)

Best Supporting Actor — Ke Huy Quan (nominee)

Best Supporting Actress — Stephanie Hsu (nominee)

Best Writing — Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (nominee)

Best Editing — Paul Rogers (nominee)

Best Production Design — Jason Kisvarday (nominee)

What is the Everything Everywhere All at Once plot

A24 describes Everything Everywhere All at Once as "a hilarious and big-hearted action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes." Of course, as we mention in the opening, we know part of the reason her taxes aren’t getting done is because she is being charged with saving the multiverse.

IMDb’s provided synopsis offers a bit more of the broader picture for the movie:

"An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led."

How long is Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Everything Everywhere All at Once has a runtime of two hours and 20 minutes.

What is Everything Everywhere All at Once rated?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is rated "R" for US audiences (no admittance for anyone under 17 without a parent) and "15" for UK audiences (only suitable for those over 15).

Everything Everywhere All at Once trailer

If you’re looking to get a better sense of the movie than what is described in the available plot, then you will definitely want to check out the Everything Everywhere All at Once trailer. The trailer does not hold back in showcasing why Everything Everywhere All at Once is unlike many other movies you’ve seen — from Michelle Yeoh with hotdog fingers to a singing racoon. Prepare yourself for what’s in store with the trailer right here:

Who is in the Everything Everywhere All at Once cast?

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image credit: Allyson Riggs)

Michelle Yeoh leads Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang, who is tasked with accessing her memories and skills from the different multiverses in order to save the world.

Yeoh is no stranger to action movies. After doing many action movies in the Chinese movie industry, Yeoh broke out for the rest of the world with her role in the Pierce Brosnan-led James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies and her critically acclaimed performance in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon , for which she received a BAFTA nomination for Lead Actress.

Some of Yeoh’s other notable credits include Memoirs of a Geisha , Crazy Rich Asians , Star Trek: Discovery and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings . She will also be in the upcoming Avatar movies and Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin .

Joining Yeoh in the Everything Everywhere All at Once cast are Stephanie Hsu ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ), Ke Huy Quan (Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom ), Jenny Slate ( I Want You Back ), Harry Shum Jr. ( Crazy Rich Asians ), James Hong ( Kung Fu Panda ) and Jamie Lee Curtis ( Halloween Kills ).

Who are the Everything Everywhere All at Once directors?

Known collectively as Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once is written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. This is the third movie for the Daniels, as they previously directed the fantastically weird Swiss Army Man (possibly better known as the movie Daniel Radcliffe plays a farting corpse ) and The Death of Dick Long , both of which are previous A24 movies.

Everything Everywhere All at Once posters and photos

Check out the poster for Everything Everywhere All at Once right here, as well as some images from the movie.

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once a Marvel movie?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been playing around with the multiverse, specifically in its movies Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and its Disney Plus TV series Loki . Is Everything Everywhere All at Once and its multiverse adventure at all related to the MCU?

In a word, no.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is an original screenplay developed by the Daniels with no connection to Marvel and its movies (aside from Michelle Yeoh starring in the MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ). In fact, Jamie Lee Curtis has had some fun poking the Marvel bear , highlighting the differences between what Everything Everywhere does with the multiverse as compared to the superhero goliath.