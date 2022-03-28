Pachinko Pushes TV Toward a More Connected Future

It's spring, so in addition to ordering family-size bottles of allergy medicine from Amazon, it's time to order up some new shows and movies. This month, your options come from far-off lands, like the whimsical queendom of jolly old England, where they've already seen A Very British Scandal, a drama about the controversial 1963 divorce between Margaret and Ian Campbell, the Duke of Argyll, but it's new to us. It's the same case for Stephen Merchant's The Outlaws, a comedy-drama-thriller starring Christopher Walken. Perhaps you'd like something from closer to home but still out there? Outer Range is a Western set in Wyoming, but it's also a sci-fi show about some strange happenings (aliens?!?!?). And for something truly way out there, Season 2 of the excellent Undone will challenge your understanding of space, time, and Bob Odenkirk.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO