Pachinko Pushes TV Toward a More Connected Future

By Kat Moon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show's cast and producers reveal how the show transcends geographical, language, and generational borders. The pan sizzles as the grandmother prepares ingredients for pajeon, a Korean green onion pancake. Her grandson, who has just arrived in Osaka from New York on business, lifts the lid off a pot as steam...

Harper's Bazaar

Everything We Know About Apple TV+'s Pachinko

In 2017, Min Jin Lee's generational novel Pachinko released to universal acclaim, with millions of readers diving into her heart-wrenching story a Korean family over 80 years and four generations. The novel follows a young woman named Sunja from her childhood in 1910s Japanese-colonized Korea to her migration to Osaka, Japan, where she and her family are subject to discrimination and bullying.
The Verge

Apple TV’s Pachinko is an enthralling historical epic

Watching Pachinko is to have an audience with something deeply sacred and profound. Adapted from Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel of the same name, Apple TV Plus’ most ambitious project yet is a sublime epic that questions cultural identities, national histories, and intergenerational memory and mourning. The eight-episode...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pachinko’ On Apple TV+, A Generation-Spanning Drama About A Korean Family Who Leaves Their Homeland For Japan

Pachinko is an ambitious adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s sprawling novel, and it takes producers from Japan, South Korea and the U.S. to tell it. But it deftly handles the multiple languages and cultures, creating a generation-spanning picture of what things were like for Koreans during Japan’s occupation, as well as what was in store for Korean families that migrated to Japan. PACHINKO: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: After a graphic explaining how Japan occupied Korea starting in 1910, we see a woman facing a hut in the woods. “Japanese-occupied Korea. 1915.” The Gist: A woman named Yangjin (Jeong In-ji) visits...
TV & VIDEOS
