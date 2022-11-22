Companies that have suspended operations in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has led some of the biggest companies in the world to change their business relationships with Russia.

Though experts say it's unlikely the pauses will have an impact on Russia's invasion, well-known brands have nevertheless reexamined their affiliations, affecting every corner of Russia's economy -- from finance, to food, media, tech and more.

Here are some of the companies that have announced they've suspended or scaled-back operations:

Signet Jewelers

The owner of Kay Jewelers and Zales and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry.

Status: Announced on March 17 it had suspended business with Russian-owned entities, the world's biggest source of gems.

Statement: "Signet has therefore halted all trade in precious metals and diamonds that originate from such sanctioned Russian sources, and you are therefore requested to stop supplying the same to Signet even though the country(s) in which you operate may not have imposed sanctions on Russian precious metals and diamonds."

Pfizer

Multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation.

Status: Announced on March 14 it would not continue doing business as usual in Russia and would donate all profits of its Russian subsidiary to causes that provide direct humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.

Statement: "Pfizer concluded that a voluntary pause in the flow of our medicines to Russia would be in direct violation of our foundational principle of putting patients first. Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life, particularly among children and elderly people. However, maintaining the supply of medicines to Russia does not mean we will continue doing business as usual in Russia. Today we are announcing that effective immediately Pfizer will donate all profits of our Russian subsidiary to causes that provide direct humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine."

Deutsche Bank

International investment banking company.

Status: Announced on March 11 it was in process of winding down remaining business in Russia and said it would not do any new business in Russia.

Statement: "To clarify: Deutsche Bank has substantially reduced its Russian exposure since 2014. Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations. There won't be any new business in Russia."

Western Union

International money transfer services.

Status: Announced on March 10 it would suspend operations in Russia and Belarus.

Statement: "The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) stands with the world in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. All of us share the shock, disbelief, and sadness around this tragedy and humanitarian disaster. Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and to our colleagues, customers, agents, and partners who have been impacted."

JP Morgan

American multinational investment bank and financial services.

Status: Announced on March 10 it would withdraw operations in Russia.

Statement: "In compliance with directives by governments around the world, we have been actively unwinding Russian business and have not been pursuing any new business in Russia."

Goldman Sachs

Global financial organization that provides a wide range of services including investment banking, securities, investment managing and consumer banking.

Status: Announced on March 10 it would be winding down its business in Russia.

Statement: "Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements," Andrea Williams, a spokesperson for the bank, said in an email.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, Nov. 17, 2021.

Uniqlo

Casual wear that is designed and manufactured in Japan.

Status: Announced on March 10 that Fast Retailing, the company that owns Uniqlo, would stop operating in Russia after previously stating it would continue operating in the country.

Statement: "While continuing our UNIQLO business in Russia, it has become clear to us that we can no longer proceed due to a number of difficulties. Therefore, we have decided today to temporarily suspend our operations.

"Fast Retailing is strongly against any acts of hostility. We condemn all forms of aggression that violate human rights and threaten the peaceful existence of individuals."

FedEx

Company focused on transportation, e-commerce and services.

Status: Announced on March 9 it would halt shipments in Russia.

Statement: "We are deeply disturbed by what is happening in Ukraine, and our thoughts and solidarity are with the people affected by this ongoing violence. Our top priority is the safety of our team members and their families, and we are providing direct financial assistance to them and the affected communities. We are temporarily suspending all Russian and Belarusian services until further notice. As previously communicated, locations in Ukraine have been temporarily closed and inbound and outbound services to Ukraine have been temporarily suspended."

Apple

American technology company that specializes in consumer electronics, software and online services.

Status: Announced on March 8 it would pause all sales in Russia.

Statement: "We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."

We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens. We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace."

Brandon Bell/Getty Images - PHOTO: An Apple Store employee provides service to customers at an Apple Store, Feb. 18, 2022, in Houston.

Pepsi

Food and beverage company with offerings including Pepsi, Lays, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Aquafina and Tropicana.

Status: Announced on March 8 suspension of production and sales in Russia. The company will continue to sell milk, other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food.

Statement from CEO Ramon Laguarta "As a food and beverage company, now more than ever we must stay true to the humanitarian aspect of our business. That means we have a responsibility to continue to offer our other products in Russia, including daily essentials such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food."

McDonald's

McDonald's is an American multinational fast-food corporation.

Status: Announced on March 8 it will temporarily close restaurants and pause operations in Russia.

Statement: "McDonald's has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market"

Starbucks

Multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves.

Status: Announced on March 8 it is suspending all business in Russia.

Statement: "We continue to watch the tragic events unfold and, today, we have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products. Our licensed partner has agreed to immediately pause store operations and will provide support to the nearly 2,000 partners in Russia who depend on Starbucks for their livelihood."

Maxim Shemetov/Reuters - PHOTO: People walk past a closed Starbucks cafe in central Moscow, March 15, 2022.

Amazon

Multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence.

Status: Announced on March 8 it suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus and will no longer accept new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers. It is also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia and will no longer take orders for New World, which is the only video game sold by Amazon directly in Russia.

Statement: "Given the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine, we've taken additional actions in the region. We've suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and we will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers. We are also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, and we will no longer be taking orders for New World, which is the only video game we sell directly in Russia."

American Express

Multinational company specializing in payment card services.

Status: Announced on March 6 it will suspend operations in Russia and Belarus.

Statement from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri: "Earlier today, we announced that we are suspending all operations in Russia. As a result, globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia. Additionally, cards issued locally in Russia by Russian banks will no longer work outside of the country on the American Express global network. We are also suspending all business operations in Belarus. This is in addition to the previous steps we have taken, which include halting our relationships with banks in Russia impacted by the U.S. and international government sanctions."

Netflix

American subscription streaming service and production company.

Status: Announced on March 6 it would suspend services in Russia.

Statement: "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a spokesperson for Netflix said."

Mastercard

American multinational financial services.

Status: Announced on March 5 it would suspend all operations from Russia.

Statement by a spokesperson: "We don't take this decision lightly. Mastercard has operated in Russia for more than 25 years. We have nearly 200 colleagues there who make this company so critical to many stakeholders. As we take these steps, we will continue to focus on their safety and well-being, including continuing to provide pay and benefits. When it is appropriate, and if it is permissible under the law, we will use their passion and creativity to work to restore operations."

Visa

American multinational financial services in digital payments.

Status: Announced on March 5 it would suspend all operations in Russia.

Statement from Al Kelly, chair and chief executive officer of Visa: "We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed. We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, and on the clients, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values."

Samsung

Includes consumer electronics, IT & mobile communications, and device solutions.

Status: Announced on March 5 it would suspend product shipments to Russia.

Statement: "Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted and our priority is to ensure the safety of all our employees and their families. We plan to actively support humanitarian efforts around the region, including aid for refugees."

Microsoft

American multinational technology company that specializes in computer software, consumer electronics and personal computers.

Status: Announced on March 4 it would stop all sales in Russia.

Statement from President and Vice-Chair Brad Smith: "We are continuing with the suspension of all new sales of products and services in Russia.

We believe we are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve."

TikTok

Short-form mobile video app.

Status: Announced on March 4 suspension of new content from Russia.

Statement: "Our highest priority is the safety of our employees and our users, and in light of Russia's new 'fake news' law, we have no choice but to suspend live streaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law."

Electronic Arts

American video game company.

Status: Announced on March 4 it wouldn't sell games, digital content or products in Russia and Belarus.

Statement: "We have made the decision to stop sales of our games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and Belarus while this conflict continues. As a result, our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores. We are also working with our platform partners to remove our titles from their stores and stop the sale of new in-game content in the region."

Adobe

Software company known for the Adobe Creative Cloud software suite.

Status: Announced on March 4 a halt on all new sales in Russia.

Statement from CEO Shantanu Narayen: "Effective immediately, Adobe will halt all new sales of Adobe products and services in Russia."

Airbnb

American organization that works as an internet-based commercial center for housing, homestays and tourism activities.

Status: Announced on March 3 it was blocking new host bookings in Russia and Belarus.

Website Statement: "This means that we are blocking Host calendars from accepting new bookings in both countries until further notice. We will also restrict users in Belarus and Russia from making new reservations as guests"

Volkswagen

German motor vehicle manufacturer

Status: Announced on March 3 it would stop production of vehicles in Russia and suspend exports.

Statement: "Against the background of the Russian attack on Ukraine and the resulting consequences, the Group Board of Management of Volkswagen AG has decided to stop the production of vehicles in Russia until further notice. This decision applies to the Russian production sites in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod."

Ikea

Swedish-founded, Dutch-headquartered home furnishing brand.

Status: Announced on March 3 it will pause production operations in Russia and Belarus but will continue to be open to ensure people have access to essentials such as food, groceries and pharmaceuticals.

Statement: "Inter IKEA Group has taken the decision to pause all export and import in and out of Russia and Belarus.

Inter IKEA Group has taken the decision to pause all IKEA Industry production operations in Russia. This also means that all deliveries from all sub-suppliers to these units are paused."

T.J Maxx & Marshalls

Department store chains that sells clothing

Status: Announced on March 2 it would divest its equity ownership in Familia, a Russian retailer, in support of the people of Ukraine.

Statement: "Given the recent Russian invasion on Ukraine, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has committed to divesting its equity ownership in Familia in support of the people of Ukraine. As of March 2, 2022, Doug Mizzi and Scott Goldenberg have resigned from their director and observer positions, respectively, on Familia's Board of Directors, effective immediately. As a result of this commitment to divest, TJX may recognize an investment loss when its Familia position is sold. Prior to a sale, TJX may be required to record an impairment charge if the fair value of its Familia investment declines below its carrying value on the balance sheet."

H&M

Fast-fashion company that serves men, women, children and has home goods.

Status: Announced on March 2 it would pause all sales in Russia.

Statement: "H&M Group is deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and stand with all the people who are suffering. H&M Group has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia. The stores in Ukraine have already been temporarily closed due to the safety of customers and colleagues."

Universal Studios

Film production and distribution company owned by Comcast through the NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment division of NBCUniversal.

Status: Announced on March 1 it would pause all theatrical releases in Russia.

Statement: "In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Universal Pictures has paused planned theatrical releases in Russia," said a spokesperson in a statement.

Paramount

American film and television production and distribution company and the main namesake subsidiary of Paramount Global.

Status: Announced on March 1 it will pause theatrical releases in Russia.

Statement: "As we witness the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, we have decided to pause the theatrical release of our upcoming films in Russia, including The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. We stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia and our international markets and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds."

YouTube

Online video sharing and social media platform owned by Google.

Status: Announced on March 1 it would start blocking RT & Sputnik YouTube's across Europe. On March 11, announced it would remove content about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Statement: "Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia's invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy."

Sony Pictures

Media and entertainment studio conglomerate that produces, acquires and distributes filmed entertainment through multiple platforms.

Status: Announced on Feb. 28 it would halt release of new films in Russia.

Statement: "Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly," concluded the emailed statement, via a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an American multinational entertainment and media conglomerate and the parent company of ABC News.

Status: Announced on Feb. 28 it was pausing new releases in Russia.

Statement by a spokesperson: "Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees."

UPS

Multinational shipping, receiving and supply chain management company.

Status: Announced on Feb. 27 it would suspend delivery service to Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

Statement by a spokesperson: "[We] put contingency plans in place to continue serving customers, while not flying in restricted areas. That includes not overflying Russia."

ABC News' Justin Gomez, Will Kim, Christine Theodorou, William Gretsky, Zunaira Zaki, Alexandra Faul, Victor Ordonez, Matt Foster, Isabella Murray and Peter Madden contributed to this report.