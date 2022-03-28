ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,309 new cases, 14 deaths

By Sarah Schulte, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nR5Vu_0epwE3n000

Illinois reported 1,309 new COVID cases and 14 related deaths Friday.

IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,061,224 total COVID cases, including 33,307 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

WATCH | Dr. Allison Arwady gives Chicago COVID-19 update

Dr. Allison Arwady announces changes to the Chicago COVID Travel Advisory.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.6%.

Moderna COVID vaccine performs as well in children as it does in adults, company says

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 90,542 new specimens for a total of 56,891,628 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 470 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 64 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,315,893 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Friday, and 64.27% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,513.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 960,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the death toll in the United States has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital owner looks to exit Illinois with $92M deal

Pipeline Health has signed a letter of intent to sell its two Illinois hospitals to a Michigan-based company for $92 million, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Los Angeles-based Pipeline is selling 234-bed West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Ill., and 236-bed Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago to Resilience Healthcare.
CHICAGO, IL
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Florida Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,891,000 confirmed cases of the […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid Illinois#Idph#Icu
CBS Chicago

Man found dead and decomposed in Englewood identified as Wallace Pringle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a man whose body was found decomposed in an Englewood home this week. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wallace Pringle, 64, was found dead and decomposed in a home in the 1500 block of West 63rd Street. A missing persons alert had gone out on Pringle this past Sunday, reporting that he had not been seen Thursday, March 10. The cause of Pringle's death was not known late Wednesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office was set to conduct an autopsy.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulent

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin from the 52nd District in Illinois joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General reported up to $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent. Whom should you contact? What steps can you take? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Laboratories
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
1520 The Ticket

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois to shut down all community-based COVID-19 testing sites due to sharp drop in demand

After over 1.5 million COVID-19 tests at ten community-based testing sites in Illinois, officials are shutting them down as demand sharply drops. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Friday that operations at all ten community-based COVID-19 testing sites will end on March 31. The drive-thru sites were established in April 2020. Testing […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Missouri

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Missouri, deaths attributable to the […]
MISSOURI STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
77K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy