ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

10 Walmart Items That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yojH_0epw3CZc00

When it comes to shopping at big-box corporate stores, you might think they are all pretty much the same in their pricing. Can there really be much of a difference between Kohl’s, Target, Walmart and so on? Well, according to Joanie Demer, co-founder of the Krazy Coupon Lady, “When it comes to the lowest prices almost nobody beats Walmart,” she told CNBC.

See: Should You Buy Groceries at Walmart?
Related: Target Items That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

It turns out Walmart does corner the market on some cost savings. Specifically, we found 10 items that prove that yes, there are just some things it pays (or saves) to buy at Walmart.

Athletic Works Leggings

Anyone who exercises regularly knows that the cost of athleisure can be staggering. At high end brands like Lululemon, a single pair of basic black leggings can go for nearly $100. In contrast, Walmart’s Athletic Works brand has you covered for less than $15/pair. Some socks are more expensive than that!

Equate Brand Medications

Walmart has its own generic brand of medications, and they are not only cheaper, but you can count on the quality being comparable, according to Business Insider. That’s because the FDA requires all drug manufacturers to use the same active ingredients.

Great Value Spices

The flavor enhancing spices we love to cook with often come in small bottles with a surprisingly hefty price. Walmart’s own Great Value spices manage to beat the expensive odds and come at great prices. They are also, from a taste perspective, indistinguishable from big spice producer McCormick, according to the Krazy Koupon Lady.

For example, a 0.75 oz jar of popular pumpkin pie spice is $2.39 at Target, but only $2.12 for a full 2 ounces at Walmart.

Kitchen Gadgets

Are you a whiz in the kitchen, always looking to keep up with the latest and greatest gadgets to streamline and improve your cooking process? The blog Eat This, Not That recommends Walmart for everything from your handheld mixer to a SodaStream, because not only are the prices often cheaper, but Walmart has a price match guarantee on many products.

This means, for eligible products, if you find a lower price on the same item, they’ll discount you the difference.

Makeup Removing Towelettes

Walmart’s Equate brand of beauty supplies are often cheaper than their competitors. For example, you can get an Equate brand two-pack, 40-count each, of Beauty Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes for $5.97 at Walmart. A two-pack of similar towelettes, 25-count each, is $8.99 at Target, where you get less and pay more in this case.

Name Brand Cereal

Name brand cereals are often shockingly expensive for what amounts to a bunch of quick burning carbs and sugar. You’ll likely pay premium prices at your regular grocery store, but according to CNBC, you’re more likely to find a cheaper price at Walmart. For comparison, a 10.8 oz box of Honey Nut Cheerios is $4.99 at Safeway, but just $3.28 at Walmart.

Office and School Supplies

Though many people turn to office supply stores for their basic office and school supplies — pens, paper, folders, etc. — Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, told Reader’s Digest that many essentials are cheaper at Walmart, especially during back-to-school season. The only exception is when places like Staples have buyout sales.

Snacks

“The best things to buy at Walmart are often food items because they are notoriously difficult to save money on and Walmart has competitive prices every day,” Demer says. At Walmart, snacks are frequently cheaper, particularly products like chips.

An 18-count box of Frito Lay single serve snack bags sells for just $9.98 at Walmart, while the same box is $10.99 at Safeway (and sometimes as much as $12.99).

Toilet Paper

Walmart may not be the first place you think to go for your paper needs, but Ramhold that you can purchase name-brand packages of 24 rolls for around $20, or 12 rolls for around $10, making them dollars cheaper than competitors.

Wine

Walmart is most likely not the first place you think of when purchasing wine, but it might start to be. In 2018, Walmart introduced their Winemaker’s Selection of wines, which are as much as $10 below average price for a bottle of wine, according to Eat This, Not That.

They offer ten varietals: Sparkling Rosé, Syrah, Grenache Rosé, Sangiovese, Chianti Classico, Chianti Riserva, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Grenache, and a general red blend. Cheers!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Walmart Items That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#Cereal#Target#The Krazy Coupon Lady#Cnbc#Athletic Works#Business Insider#Great Value
People

These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18

Spring dresses are typically the warm-weather uniform, and it seems as if you can never have enough. The season is upon us where every event, from casual backyard BBQs to beach wedding ceremonies, calls for one. Lucky for you, Walmart has an in-house fashion line you probably haven't heard of: Free Assembly, an affordable collection that will save you a lot this events-packed season thanks to its wide array of spring dress options. Did we mention yet that our faves are going for as little as $18?
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
Joel Eisenberg

More Walmarts Have Been Announced as Closing in 2022. Is Your Neighborhood Location Among Them?

In an earlier NewsBreak article, I shared current plans for the retailer. Recent updates have been reported by their corporate office. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, Walmart spokesman Brian Little,BestLifeOnline.com, and QuerySprout.com.
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
130K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy