How Rich is Amy Schumer?

Amy Schumer is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer whose blue humor has been making people laugh since she appeared on the NBC hit show “Last Comic Standing” in 2007.

Amy Schumer’s Net Worth

The 40-years-old has starred in a variety of movies and TV shows and has also appeared on Broadway. She is the only female comedian to have appeared on the Forbes Highest-Paid Comedians — not once, but twice. In 2017 she took home $37.5 million, while in 2019 she raked in $21 million.

She is currently worth $25 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What’s Amy Schumer Known For?

During the pandemic, she joined her husband, chef Chris Fischer to star on the Food Network show “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” in 2020.

She wrote and will star in the show “Life & Beth,” which is due to come out later this year on Hulu.

Her Comedy Central sketch comedy show “Inside Amy Schumer” got a lot of buzz and earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2015. It is expected to return from a long hiatus in the near future.

Schumer’s film debut “Trainwreck” which she also wrote, took home $140.8 million at the global box office. Her first Netflix special “Amy Schumer: The Leather Special” came out in 2017 and paid her $13,000,000. Her current net worth is $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She headlined multiple comedy specials including “Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff,” “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo” and “Amy Schumer: Growing.”

The comedian also appeared on or lent her voice to several TV shows including “30 Rock,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Louie,” “Girls,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Crashing” and “No Activity,” as well as starred in films “Snatched,” “Thank You for Your Service” and “I Feel Pretty.”

Her memoir “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo,” held the top spot on The New York Times Nonfiction Best Sellers list for two weeks in 2016 and paid her an advance of $9 million.

Beginning in 2018, she has hosted the podcast “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” with Keith Robinson, Bridget Everett and Rachel Feinstein.

Early Life and Career

Amy Beth Schumer was born to Gordon and Sandra in Manhattan, New York on June 1, 1981. She was raised in Long Island after her parents divorced. Her father is a cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). She was voted “Class Clown” while attending South Side High School.

She graduated with a B.A. in theater arts in 2003 from Towson University in Maryland. After graduation, she further studied acting for two years at William Esper Studio in New York City.

In 2004, she performed at Gotham City Comedy Club. Three years later, she was a contestant on “Last Comic Standing.” While she did not win – she came in fourth place — she was noticed and landed her first 30-minute stand-up special on Comedy Central in 2010. Her first hour-long special “Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff” was released in 2015.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Schumer married Chris Fischer, in 2018. They have a son together.

Schumer bought her first home, a one-bedroom walk-up, for $1.7 million in 2014. Two years later it was sold for $1.62 million.

In 2016, she purchased a 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom penthouse for $12 million on the Upper West Side.

