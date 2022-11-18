The best Oculus Quest 2 deals of Black Friday 2022

Black Friday is only a week away and we're finally beginning to see some Oculus Quest 2 deals worth celebrating. Discounts for this VR headset have remained pretty elusive over the last few years, through countless sale events, two Black Fridays, and even a name change (although we still prefer the name Oculus). Luckily, it seems like that's all about to change, as Meta just dropped the best deal that we've ever seen for the Quest 2.

I'm talking about an offer that gives you up to $70 off the Oculus/Meta Quest 2 and two games for free. They're calling it the "Black Friday bundle", and it's far and away the best deal we've seen for the console. Retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are offering the bundle as well, so you get to choose the store you prefer. Will this be the best Black Friday deal for the Quest 2? It's possible, but as the old adage goes, beggars can't be choosers.

Either way, Quest 2 accessories often see discounts as well, so it's worth checking this page on a regular basis to see what kind of new offers have come down the pipieline. You can also save some cash by picking up a refurbished device. These used consoles are almost always certified renewed and meet like-new standards, particularly if you buy them directly from the official Meta store. No matter how you choose to save, if you want to pick up a Quest 2 this holiday season, you'll find the best deals below.

The best Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deal

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle: Get up $70 off, plus 2 games for free

This morning, Meta launched a deal that'll instantly give you $50 off when you buy the 128GB Quest 2 headset or $70 off when you buy the 256GB version. Pair that with free copies of Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 and you're looking at the best Meta Quest 2 deal that we've ever seen! View Deal

More Oculus Quest 2 deals

Refurbished Oculus Quest 2 256GB: $499 $429 at Best Buy

You can occasionally find a limited supply of renewed Quests online, and there are currently some refurbished 256GB headsets available at Best Buy if you act fast. Plus the retailer offers free shipping and 15-day returns. View Deal

BoboVR M2 Pro head strap for Oculus Quest 2: $69 $49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a good Quest 2 accessory deal, the BoboVR M2 Pro head strap is one of our favorite items to pair with the console. Comfortable, convenient, and capable of prolonging your Quest 2's battery life, this head strap is a must-have, plus it's currently 28% off at Amazon. View Deal

Meta Quest 2 carrying case: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Our all-time favorite Quest 2 accessory is this waterproof carrying case from CODOGOY. When your first receive your VR console, you're going to want to keep it safe, and this backpack offers protection in style with custom molding, inlaid section dividers, and adjustable straps. Right now you can get this carrying case for 30% off at Amazon. View Deal

What about the Meta Quest Pro?

Meta Quest Pro Preorder: $1,499.99 at Amazon

It's obviously absurdly expensive, but if you really want the most advanced VR experience available, it might be worth skipping the Oculus Quest 2 altogether and just picking up the Meta Quest Pro .

Complete with an ultra-fast next-gen processor, a slim and comfortable design, QLED lenses, and a pair of new controllers, the Quest Pro is quite literally the future of virtual reality. View Deal

Frequently asked questions

Why are there so few Meta Quest 2 deals?

While we can only speculate, it's safe to assume that there are so few Meta/Oculus Quest 2 deals because demand is so high. Luckily, it appears that more deals are slowly beginning to trickle in, and we expect 2023 to come with quite a few tempting offers (particularly once the Quest 3 gets announced). In the meantime, take some comfort in the fact that the 128GB version of the VR headset is only around $399, which is fairly reasonable for a video game console.

What is the Oculus Quest 2?

Simply put, the Oculus Quest 2 is a VR video game console . But unlike other consoles, the Quest is a completely standalone device that requires no connection to a TV or computer (although there is an option to display what's happening inside the headset on a nearby screen). Once setup is complete, you're given access to all of the Oculus Quest 2 games and apps found in the Oculus store. Most of these games cost around $10-$40 and average about 1-2GB in size.

When will the Oculus Quest 3 come out?

When the ridiculously pricey Meta Quest Pro was announced, many of us wondered what that meant for the future of the Meta Quest 3 headset. Luckily, the Quest 3 is still on the way, and most estimations point to a late 2023 release date, with a much-more-reasonable price tag of around $300-$500.

Once you set up your Oculus Quest 2, you'll need to buy some games. Head over to our list of the best Oculus Quest 2 games so you can stop searching and start playing.