Best Oculus Quest 2 prices and deals: October 2022

The holiday season is just around the corner, so we've got our eyes peeled for the best Oculus Quest 2 deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale came and went without a serious discount for the popular VR headset, but we're feeling optimistic that the upcoming Black Friday sales will arrive with some enticing offers in tow. Regardless, you can trust that the best Quest 2 prices will be listed below.

While we wait for the great deals to arrive, there are a few ways to save a little cash on the Oculus/Meta Quest 2 and Quest 2 accessories . For one, until the end of the year, you can get a free copy of the popular game Beat Saber whenever you buy the console through the Meta store. Product bundles with included accessories are also available, plus it's worth keeping an eye out for refurbished models. These used consoles are almost always certified renewed and meet like-new standards, particularly if you buy them directly from the official Meta store.

As you've probably heard, the Meta Quest Pro is also set to arrive next week (October 25th), and although this headset is considerably more expensive than the standard console, a new product just might mean that retailers are about to become more willing to discount the older Quest. Bookmark this page and we'll try our best to keep you in the loop as we learn more.

Meta Quest Pro Preorder (out October 25th): $1,499.99 at Amazon

It's obviously absurdly expensive, but if you really want the most advanced VR experience available, it might be worth skipping the Oculus Quest 2 altogether and just picking up the Meta Quest Pro when it comes out on October 25th.

Complete with an ultra-fast next-gen processor, a slim and comfortable design, QLED lenses, and a pair of new controllers, the Quest Pro is quite literally the future of virtual reality.

Oculus Quest 2 Deals

Refurbished Oculus Quest 2 256GB: $499 $429 at Best Buy

You can occasionally find a limited supply of renewed Quests online, and there are currently some refurbished 256GB headsets available at Best Buy if you act fast. Plus the retailer offers free shipping and 15-day returns.

Oculus Quest 2 Bundles

Amazon also has the most stock if you want an Oculus Quest 2 bundle. The Starter bundle comes with the headset and a carrying case, the Pro bundle comes with everything above plus the Elite Strap, while the Streamer bundle comes with a headset and a fiber-optic link cable.

At this time, you'll be paying full price for each of these accessories in addition to the cost of the Quest, but you'll save on shipping (and of course there's always the convenience factor of getting everything at once).

Oculus Quest 2: Starting at $399 through the Meta Store

It's not a straight discount, but there are some clear benefits to buying the Quest 2 headset through the official Meta store. First of all, you'll get free shipping and a warranty with defective device coverage. You'll also get hassle-free returns for 30 days, plus a free copy of the breakout hit Beat Saber.

BoboVR M2 Pro head strap for Oculus Quest 2: $69 $49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a good Quest 2 accessory deal, the BoboVR M2 Pro head strap is one of our favorite items to pair with the console. Comfortable, convenient, and capable of prolonging your Quest 2's battery life, this head strap is a must-have, plus it's currently 28% off at Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Oculus Quest 2?

Simply put, the Oculus Quest 2 is a VR video game console . But unlike other consoles, the Quest is a completely standalone device that requires no connection to a TV or computer (although there is an option to display what's happening inside the headset on a nearby screen). Once setup is complete, you're given access to all of the Oculus Quest 2 games and apps found in the Oculus store. Most of these games cost around $10-$40 and average about 1-2GB in size.

Do you need a Facebook account to use the Meta Quest 2?

Recently, after months of promising that they'd do so, Meta finally announced that users will no longer need to have a Facebook account to use the Meta/Oculus Quest 2. That's a huge relief for many gamers and VR enthusiasts, since the Facebook requirement was probably the number-one complaint that users had about the video game console.

That being said, you will still need to set up a Meta account in order to use the headset. You must be 13 or older and provide Meta with your name, email address, birth date, and payment information.

When will the Oculus Quest 3 come out?

When the ridiculously pricey Meta Quest Pro was announced, many of us wondered what that meant for the future of the Meta Quest 3 headset. Luckily, the Quest 3 is still on the way, and most estimations point to a late 2023 release date, with a much-more-reasonable price tag of around $300-$500.

Once you set up your Oculus Quest 2, you'll need to buy some games.