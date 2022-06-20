ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Oculus Quest 2 prices and deals: June 2022

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

As you might have noticed, VR gaming is currently experiencing a massive surge in popularity, which means Oculus Quest 2 deals can be pretty rare. But with upcoming sale events like Amazon's Prime Day just around the corner, it's likely we'll finally see some solid discounts on the popular headset. Whenever that eventually does happen, we'll share the deals below. In the meantime, there are a few ways to save some cash on an Oculus Quest 2 headset if you're willing to get creative.

For starters, you could save money on the Oculus Quest 2 (now officially renamed the Meta Quest 2) by picking up a bundle. With a bundle, you'll get the headset alongside useful Oculus Quest 2 accessories such as a carrying case or link cable kit. The implication is that buying multiple items in a bundle will be cheaper than buying each accessory separately, but that isn't always the case. Make sure you've confirmed each item's price before taking advantage of a bundle deal. If that doesn't work, you can try to save money by buying a refurbished model.

The good news is that, since the standard retail cost of the Quest is $299 / £299 / CAD$399.99 for the 128GB version and $399 / £399 / CAD$549.99 for the 256GB version, you're still spending a good bit less than you would if you were buying another console like the Xbox Series X or PS5.

Oculus Quest 2 Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H61qu_0epqwOjy00

Refurbished Oculus Quest 2 256GB: $399 $349 at Best Buy

You can occasionally find a limited supply of renewed Quests online, and there are currently some refurbished 256GB headsets available at Best Buy if you act fast. Plus the retailer offers free shipping and 15-day returns. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pma79_0epqwOjy00

Oculus Quest 2 Bundles

Amazon also has the most stock if you want an Oculus Quest 2 bundle. The Starter bundle comes with the headset and a carrying case, the Pro bundle comes with everything above plus the Elite Strap, while the Streamer bundle comes with a headset and a fiber-optic link cable.

At this time, you'll be paying full price for each of these accessories in addition to the cost of the Quest, but you'll save on shipping (and of course there's always the convenience factor of getting everything at once). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HMuR_0epqwOjy00

Oculus Quest 2 Bundle with accessories: $645.74 $524.99 at Walmart

Speaking of bundles, Walmart is currently selling a fairly comprehensive set at a reduced cost. In addition to the 256GB Quest, the purchase will come with a Mytrix head strap, carrying case, link cable, and more. This deal may not last, so don't wait too long to make your move. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9zLi_0epqwOjy00

Oculus Quest 2: Starting at $299 through the Meta Store

It's not a straight discount, but there are some clear benefits to buying the Quest 2 headset through the official Meta store. First of all, you'll get free shipping and a warranty with defective device coverage. You'll also get hassle-free returns for 30 days should you decide to return your device. View Deal

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Oculus Quest 2 worth buying?

Although the console isn't perfect (and some users may not like the Facebook requirement), the answer to this question is an adamant yes. The Quest 2 is the best VR headset that Oculus has ever produced, and with a price tag that's under $400 for the 256GB version, there's really no good reason to pass it up if you're interested in VR gaming.

Will there be an Oculus Quest 3?

Given the massive success of the Oculus Quest 2, it should come as no surprise that a third generation of the VR headset is currently in development, we just don't know when it will hit store shelves. Oculus Quest 3 info leaks notwithstanding, the most conservative estimates suggest that we'll be seeing the next Quest in late 2023.

How do I find Oculus Quest 2 games?

Although the VR console may come with a few pre-installed games, the only way to gain access to the entire library of Oculus Quest 2 games and apps is by logging into the Meta store. You'll need a Facebook account to sign in, but then you'll get to browse through hundreds of exciting VR games, most of which cost about $10-$40 apiece. Some of these games can be over 2GB in size, so take that into account when you're choosing between the 128GB and 256GB versions.

Once you set up your Oculus Quest 2, you'll need to buy some games. Head over to our list of the best Oculus Quest 2 games so you can stop searching and start playing.

