Best Oculus Quest 2 prices and deals: July 2022

Well, Prime Day is over and we didn't see as many Oculus Quest 2 deals as we had hoped, but there were a few promising signs that cheap VR headsets may be on the horizon. Loads of Quest accessories, for instance, saw price cuts during the two-day sale, while the prices of some apps and games in the Meta store dropped to as low as half off. We'll probably have to wait until the next big sale event to witness any serious price cuts on the VR headset itself, but there are still quite a few ways to save some money in the meantime.

For example, buying a refurbished model is probably the easiest way to save some cash when shopping for a Quest 2. These consoles are usually certified renewed and meet like-new standards, particularly if you buy them directly from the official Meta store. You could also pick up a bundle. Bundle packages typically include the VR headset alongside some of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories , such as a carrying case or link cable kit. The implication is that buying multiple items in a bundle will be cheaper than buying each accessory separately, but that isn't always the case. Make sure you've confirmed each item's price before taking advantage of a bundle deal.

And then, of course, there's always the occasional straight discount. The good news is that, since the standard retail cost of the Quest is $299 / £299 / CAD$399.99 for the 128GB version and $399 / £399 / CAD$549.99 for the 256GB version, even without a discount, you're still spending a good bit less than you would if you were buying another console like the Xbox Series X or PS5. With all of that being said, if you're on the hunt for the best Oculus Quest 2 deals, you're in the right place. Below you'll find the best prices from every corner of the web.

Oculus Quest 2 Deals

Refurbished Oculus Quest 2 128GB: $299 $249 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day is only a week away, but you don't need to wait to find a discounted Oculus Quest 2 headset. Yes, it's a refurbished model, but the console is certified by Meta to be in like-new condition, plus the product comes with the same one-year warranty as a brand new Quest. View Deal

Refurbished Oculus Quest 2 256GB: $399 $349 at Best Buy

You can occasionally find a limited supply of renewed Quests online, and there are currently some refurbished 256GB headsets available at Best Buy if you act fast. Plus the retailer offers free shipping and 15-day returns. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 Bundles

Amazon also has the most stock if you want an Oculus Quest 2 bundle. The Starter bundle comes with the headset and a carrying case, the Pro bundle comes with everything above plus the Elite Strap, while the Streamer bundle comes with a headset and a fiber-optic link cable.

At this time, you'll be paying full price for each of these accessories in addition to the cost of the Quest, but you'll save on shipping (and of course there's always the convenience factor of getting everything at once). View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 Bundle with accessories: $645.74 $524.99 at Walmart

Speaking of bundles, Walmart is currently selling a fairly comprehensive set at a reduced cost. In addition to the 256GB Quest, the purchase will come with a Mytrix head strap, carrying case, link cable, and more. This deal may not last, so don't wait too long to make your move. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: Starting at $299 through the Meta Store

It's not a straight discount, but there are some clear benefits to buying the Quest 2 headset through the official Meta store. First of all, you'll get free shipping and a warranty with defective device coverage. You'll also get hassle-free returns for 30 days should you decide to return your device. View Deal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Oculus Quest 2?

Simply put, the Oculus Quest 2 is a VR video game console . But unlike other consoles, the Quest is a completely standalone device that requires no connection to a TV or computer (although there is an option to display what's happening inside the headset on a nearby screen). Once setup is complete, you're given access to all of the Oculus Quest 2 games and apps found in the Oculus store. Most of these games cost around $10-$40 and average about 1-2GB in size.

Is the Oculus Quest 2 worth buying?

Although the console isn't perfect (and some users may not like the Facebook requirement), the answer to this question is an adamant yes. The Quest 2 is the best VR headset that Oculus has ever produced, and with a price tag that's under $400 for the 256GB version, there's really no good reason to pass it up if you're interested in VR gaming.

Will there be an Oculus Quest 3?

Given the massive success of the Oculus Quest 2, it should come as no surprise that a third generation of the VR headset is currently in development, we just don't know when it will hit store shelves. Oculus Quest 3 info leaks notwithstanding, the most conservative estimates suggest that we'll be seeing the next Quest in late 2023.

