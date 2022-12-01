Ohio Sports Betting: Launch date confirmed for Sportsbooks

The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that Jan. 1, 2023, will be the launch date for sports gambling in Ohio The bills have already been signed by Governor Mike DeWine, and all that is left is to establish the regulatory framework before the January 2023 deadline.

The first five sportsbooks have been granted licenses in Ohio, and these will be PointsBet, Caesars Sportsbook , bet365, SuperBook and BetFred.

Online Sports Betting NMobile Sports BettingNRetail Sports BettingNMinimum Age21+

The bills to legalize sports betting in Ohio were signed by Governor DeWine in December 2021. This means that fully legal online and retail sports betting is coming, with the legislation setting a deadline of January 1, 2023.

Work is currently underway to establish a regulatory framework for Ohio’s new sports betting market, which some believe could be worth $1 billion per year, along with deciding how licenses will be allocated.

When Ohio finalizes its sports betting laws it will join the majority of its neighbor states in offering legal sports betting. Currently, four of the states who share a border with Ohio have legal online and retail sportsbooks.

Ohio sports betting is legal but not yet live so there are no retail or online sportsbooks which are currently operational.

The bills to bring legal online and retail sports betting to the Buckeye State were signed by Governor DeWine in December 2021, and work is currently underway to bring in a regulatory framework for the new sports betting industry. This will be completed in time for a full launch by January 2023 at the latest.

In the meantime, daily fantasy sports contests are already legal and well established in Ohio, and have been offered since 2018.

The full launch of legal sports betting in Ohio is guaranteed to come by January 1, 2023, meaning this is the latest date when the new industry will launch. However, this date is a deadline rather than an anticipated date.

While no updated timeline guidance has been issued since introducing the January 2023 deadline, many other states have tried to coordinate the launch of their legal sports betting markets to the NFL kickoff.

With so much time between April license applications and the new NFL season, there is hope for sports bettors that the market will be at least partially alive by then.

Yes, fantasy sports are completely legal and well regulated in Ohio. They were first formally made legal in 2018, and have been under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Casino Control Commission ever since.

This means that you are free to play daily fantasy sports contests on market leading sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings in Ohio. With both sites also active in online sports betting, players should anticipate those services being added when the regulations are finalized by the January 2023 deadline.

While the specifics of the regulations which will govern legal sports betting in Ohio are still being finalized, it has been confirmed that players will be able to place wagers on college sports. This means that fans will be able to bet on the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes when sports gambling becomes fully legal by January 2023.

This was confirmed by Ohio Casino Commission executive director Matt Schuler when the bills legalizing sports betting were signed in December 2021.

The success of Ohio’s Cincinnati Bengals has been a big influence on the timeline for bringing sports betting to Ohio. Tax revenue is a huge state-wide benefit of legal sports betting, and the Ohio state legislature are aware of what they missed out on during the Bengals fantastic run to Super Bowl LVI.

While no update on the timeline for introducing sports betting to Ohio has been given since the 1st January 2023 deadline, there is hope that the Buckeye State will follow others examples and get licensing in place in time for the 2022 NFL season.

BetMGM – Trusted online sportsbooks FanDuel – Top tier value DraftKings – Insightful statistical analysis Caesars – Amazing promotions and rewards SuperBook – Personalised betting experience Hard Rock Sportsbook – Huge credible brand with super pre-launch promo

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ X ✔ X ✔

Hard Rock Sportsbook is set to launch in Ohio, and they are arriving in some style. Bettors are able to claim a bonus, with the size of the bonus dependent on how soon before January 1 you sign-up.

The sportsbook first launched in New Jersey in January 2019, and has expanded into a number of state since then. Their simple approach to a sports betting site does them many favors, keeping the whole experience simple and easy to use for their customers.

They lack in a few areas where the big boys of sports betting excel, but there’s still much to like. We expect Hard Rock Sportsbook will be right up there in the coming years, with a lot to be excited about.

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔✔✔✔✔

SuperBook is one of the unsung heroes of the online sports betting world, and there’s a lot to like. One of their standout aspects is the early line releases and strong odds. Often SuperBook will automatically give you -105 juice on select football games every Friday, before the 1pm Sunday kick offs.

There’s ample existing customer promos throughout the year, on many different sporting events. Free bets, bonuses and odds boosts are often found, and they crank up the heat during football season.

Their mobile app has strong reviews, encapsulating everything their fantastic desktop site has to offer. Customer service options are plenty, and the deposit offers available are more than adequate.

Check out the SuperBook Promo Code

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔✔✔✔✔

The Caesars name is one of the most well known and respected in the world of gambling, and will likely be a forerunner for the Ohio market. The sportsbook is already among one of the most popular in the country in and operates in 11 states where online sports betting is already legal.

As should be expected from a company whose background is in hospitality, Caesars are experts at looking after their players. They have one of the most generous promotions and bonus offerings available, with enough variety to suit every player.

The Caesars sportsbook offers a full range of domestic and international sports to bet on, with a deep selection of lines for each event. They also have a thorough One Game Parlay tool, along with daily selections of boosted lines and special bets on offer.

Claim the Caesars Promo Code

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔✔✔✔✔

Players in Maryland can already access DraftKings to play in one day fantasy contests. Thanks to this track history of offering legal online sports gaming in the Buckeye State, DraftKings will surely be at the front of the line when it comes to offering sports betting too.

When players get access to DraftKings leading sportsbook they’ll find one which offers everything a stat based bettor could ever want. Each game has a special tab giving the statistical breakdown of the action, while the site also publishes daily analysis offering picks and predictions.

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔✔✔✔✔

FanDuel are another daily fantasy site who currently offer their services to Ohio residents. Like other legal fantasy sports sites, they would be expected to also enter the online sports betting market when licenses begin to be assigned in April 2022.

Players on FanDuel around the national already find some of the best value lines on FanDuel. When comparing the same line from all of the sportsbooks available in states where online sports betting is already legal, the best returns are often found on FanDuel.

Grab the FanDuel Promo Code

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔✔✔✔✔

BetMGM have quickly established themself as the leading online sportsbook in the United States. They operate in 19 states where online sports betting has already been legalized, and it is easy to see why they are so popular with players.

The BetMGM sportsbook has a complete range of both domestic and international sporting events to bet on, with a deep selection of lines available on each event. The good design and layout make it easy for players to find each bet they want, and the excellent One Game Parlay builder makes it simple to back multiple lines on the same game.

There is also a generous range of promotions and bonuses on offer, along with a daily selection of Lion’s Boost bets which offer enhanced returns.

Check out the BetMGM Bonus Code

There are currently no retail sports betting locations in Ohio, however this will soon change. A lot of the work currently being undertaken by the Ohio Casino Control Commission is the process of assigning the new licenses.

There are 40 retail licenses to be distributed alongside the 25 mobile ones. There are also a theoretically unlimited amount of kiosk licenses available which any business with a liquor license can apply for.

One retail location already confirmed will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fubo have signed to be the team’s official mobile betting partner, and will construct a 3,000 square foot sports lounge at the arena.

Ohio is currently in the process of putting the proposed framework for legal online and retail sports betting under public consultation. This will allow for the rules to be fine tuned and eventually signed off, and allow the process of allocating licenses to begin.

January 1, 2023 is the official launch date, giving the state plenty of time to finalize their plans before the deadline of bringing sports betting to the Buckeye State.

Meanwhile, the first major deal between an online sportsbook and professional sports team was struck in February 2022. Fubo have agreed to become the official mobile sports betting partner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in turn will build a 3,000 square foot sports lounge at the team’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena.

The process for sportsbooks to launch in Ohio once the time comes has already got underway, with the application period for licenses opening in mid-June. Both BetMGM and PointsBet have already submitted their applications for sports betting licenses, with the former also applying for a retail licenses as well.

SuperBook are the latest sports betting site to agree Ohio market-access, having signed a sports betting partnership with MLS side Cincinnati FC. The partnership names SuperBook Sports as the exclusive official sports betting partner of the self-styled Orange and Blue, which play home games at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Like with many other states, the journey to bring legal sports betting to Ohio came after the Supreme Court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was unconstitutional. This meant that Ohio was free to decide on its own sports betting laws.

The initial attempts in 2019 and 2020 came close, however multiple competing bills were introduced and a compromise could not be met. The initial efforts finally fell through because the two representatives who were leading the push to legalize sports betting both failed to continue past the 2020 legislative session.

The legislative drive was taken over by State Senator Kirk Schurling, who introduced his own bill in 2021. This was the version eventually signed into law by Governor DeWine in December 2021, meaning that legal sports betting would come to Ohio no later than January 1, 2023.

Ohio is one of only 13 states to have franchises from all of the major sporting leagues, along with the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes football and men’s basketball teams.

The Cincinnati Bengals may have had limited success since their formation in 1967, but they have an incredibly bright future. Behind the dynamic offensive duo of quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals have already begun exceeding all expectations.

The 2021 NFL season saw the Bengals shock the league as they made their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, coming up just short against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cleveland Browns are one of the oldest teams in the NFL and were first founded in 1946. The team took a brief hiatus in 1996 when the personel moved to become the Baltimore Ravens, however Cleveland kept hold of the Browns history.

The team eventually returned in 1998, and have been an NFL mainstay ever since.

The Browns were hugely successful under original head coach and namesake Paul Brown in the early years of the league, but have struggled in the modern era. They currently hold the unenviable status of being one of just four teams to never appear in a Super Bowl.

The Cleveland Guardians have played in Ohio in one form or another since 1900, when the Grand Rapids Rustlers made the move to the Buckeye State from Michigan.

The Guardians have two World Series titles to their names, from 1920 and 1948, and there are good signs that the long wait for more success may be coming to an end. The team have won back-to-back AL Central Division titles between 2016-18, and picked up a trip to the playoffs with a wild card berth in 2020 too.

The Cincinnati Reds are by far the most successful baseball team in Ohio, with five World Series titles to their name. The first of these came in 1919, with the rest in 1940, 1975, 1976, and their last in 1990.

The team are an Ohio institution, having first formed in 1882, and have brought joy to generations of fans. After securing their first playoff berth in seven years in 2020, supporters will have to hope that their long wait to add a sixth World Series will nearly be at an end.

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have been in the NBA since 1970, but their history is heavily intertwined with just one player: LeBron James. The Cavs drafted Ohio native James first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, and he spent the first seven years of his career playing for his home state team.

James eventually left for the Miami Heat, where he won two NBA Championships in a four year period, before rejoining the Cavs for the 2014-15 season. James eventually achieved his dreams of winning an NBA Championship with the Cavaliers in the 2015-16 season, however eventually left again for the LA Lakers in 2018.

The Columbus Crew are one of the original charter MLS franchises, and have played in the league since its first season in 1996. Thanks to their long history in the game the Crew are one of the most beloved teams, and their fans fought off an attempt to relocate the franchise to Austin, TX in 2018.

The Crew are also one of the most successful soccer teams in the country, winning the MLS Cup twice, Supporter’s Shield three time, and a sole U.S. Open Cup. Their most recent trophy was the Campeones Cup, which they won in 2021.

FC Cincinnati may are one of the newest teams to MLS, having been formed as an expansion side and joining the league in 2019. Their short history means that FC Cincinnati have not had much time to win silverware, however this has not deterred their fans.

The team were the fourth best supported team in 2021, averaging 21,175 fans per game.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the newest NHL teams, having been founded for the 2000 league expansion. The team are yet to bring a Stanley Cup back to Ohio, but their fans have stayed loyal and continue to support their team in their push for success.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the true powerhouses of collegiate sports, with their football and men’s basketball teams among the best supported both in and out of state.

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team are one of the most consistently successful, picking up eight claimed national titles between 1942 and 2014. Their annual rivalry game against Michigan is also one of the most hotly anticipated games in the entire sporting calendar.

The Buckeyes men’s basketball team is less successful, with only a sole National Championship in 1960, however there are signs that they are one again becoming major contenders. The team have made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances since 2018, and will hope to soon make their first Final Four since 2012.