Washington, DC

Justice Clarence Thomas discharged after week in hospital, court says

By Devin Dwyer
 4 days ago

Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Friday, one week after being admitted for treatment of an infection, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said.

No further information has been provided on his diagnosis, treatment, or prognosis.

Thomas' chambers has also not responded to requests for comment about the new revelations surrounding his wife's political activities in the aftermath of the 2020 election and direct contact with the White House.

Pool/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington on April 23, 2021.

In the fall of 2020, after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential election, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, repeatedly urged White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to attempt to overturn the election results, according to text messages obtained by congressional investigators.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation, Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

On Sunday, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement: "Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two."

The court will reconvene on Monday for another week of oral arguments. It's not clear whether Thomas will appear on the bench, though the court has said he continues to actively participate in cases through the use of briefs, argument transcripts and other communications with his colleagues.

melvin pierce
4d ago

he's faking his sickness because he know his wife is guilty! They need to impeach him from the Supreme Court! Conflict of interest! Him and his wife is guilty of trying to help overthrow this government!

Judy Johnson
4d ago

he should never come back to the supreme Court and him and his wife should be charges should be brought on them for what they've done and last year's January 6th altercation at the White House

B4 Real
4d ago

I was really hoping the headline would finish with, he was discharged from the SCOTUS for his crimes against the United States of America in his part of the insurrection

