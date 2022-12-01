ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Sports Betting: Sites & Apps Go Live in Bonus Bonanza

By Action Network
 4 days ago

Legal sports betting has arrived in Maryland. Online sports betting has officially launched in Maryland as of Wednesday November 23rd 9AM EST, with those in MD able to sign-up and bet with some seriously strong sportsbooks right now.

Maryland Sports Betting Offers
More on Maryland Sports Betting Maryland Sports Betting: As it stands
Online Sports Betting YMobile Sports BettingYRetail Sports BettingYMinimum Age21+

Retail sports betting became legal in Maryland in December 2021, with the first casino-based sportsbooks opening the same month.

This began with the BetMGM Sportsbook at the MGM National Harbor, followed by Caesars Sportsbook at the Horseshoe Casino and the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Live! Casino Hotel.  These were swiftly followed by the TwinSpires Sportsbook at the Ocean Downs Casino.

Online sports betting has now finally joined retail betting by launching in MD, with this launching as of 9AM EST on November 23rd, just in time for Thanksgiving weekend.

Maryland Sports Betting FAQs
Is sports betting legal in Maryland?

Sports betting is now fully legal in Maryland, with online betting joining retail as of November 23rd following the launch of retail wagering in 2021.

There are as many as seven sportsbooks available to bet with online in MD following the launch of sports betting, with more to follow in the near future.

Can I use FanDuel and DraftKings in Maryland?

Fantasy sports have been legal in Maryland since 2012, meaning players are able to take part while the Old Line State finishes the process of legalizing online sports betting. The two top options for playing fantasy sports online are FanDuel and DraftKings.

Both FanDuel and DraftKings have managed to secure online sports betting licences, with those in MD able to sign-up and wager with their online sportsbook right now.

When did sports betting become legal in Maryland?

Retail sports betting has been live in Maryland for over a year now, with those in MD being able to bet with the state’s range of retail sportsbooks ever since.

It took some time for Maryland to legalize and launch online sports betting, however they need not worry any longer, as online betting is now legal and live in MD as of November 23rd.

10 sports betting licences have been issued to various sportsbooks so far, with seven of these sportsbooks going live as of November 23rd.

How do I bet on NFL games in Maryland?

Maryland is lucky to have two NFL teams play their home games in the state, with both the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders competing in the Old Line State.

However, currently, the only way to bet on the two teams’ fortunes is to visit one of the four retail sportsbooks which are currently operational in the state.

There is hope that this may change in time for the 2022 NFL season, though. Many other states who have legalized online sports betting have ensured they have done so in time for the start of the NFL season, and with a Fall 2022 anticipated launch date, there is hope that by next season fans will be able to back their teams online.

Where can I bet on sports in Maryland right now?

As of February 2022, there are four retail sportsbooks open in Maryland. The first of these is the BetMGM Sportsbook at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, just outside Washington DC, while the FanDuel Sportsbook can be found at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.

November 23rd 2022 saw the launch of online sports betting, with the likes of Caesars, BetMGM, FanDuel and DraftKings just some of the books going live on this date.

Maryland sports betting sites
  1. BetMGM – National leading sportsbook
  2. Caesars – Amazing promotions and rewards
  3. FanDuel – Top tier value
  4. BetRivers – Great for newcomers
  5. DraftKings – Insightful stat analysis
5. DraftKings
App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔✔✔✔✔

DraftKings have been available in the form of their Fantasy Sports site for quite some time now, with their online sportsbook now ready and available to sign-up and bet with following the launch of online betting in MD on November 23rd.

Players who enjoy taking a statistical approach to sports betting will love what they find on DraftKings. Each event has a dedicated stats sheet so that players can try to find their own edge, while the site run daily analysis pieces detailing where they believe winners will be found.

4. BetRivers
AppLive BettingStreamingSame Game ParlayRefer-a-Friend Bonus✔✔✔✔✔

BetRivers may not be everyone’s first choice when it comes to betting on sports online, however this doesn’t take away from the fact that their online sportsbook is very impressive across the board.

They were one of the first sportsbooks to be issued an online sports betting licence that allows them to launch in Maryland, with those in MD able to wager on their array of markets that span a huge range of sports.

Their new customer offer is very generous, with their range of live streaming options and current customer offers also proving to be extremely strong.

3. FanDuel
App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔✔✔✔✔

FanDuel’s fantasy sports site has been live in Maryland for some time, with those in MD now able to sign-up with their online sportsbook to place their online sports wagers.

FanDuel users will find that their online sportsbooks offers some of the best value lines on the market. When comparable bets from across multiple sportsbooks are lined up, the lines from FanDuel will often give marginally better returns.

2. Caesars
App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔✔✔✔✔

Caesars is one of the most recognizable and respected names in the entire gambling industry, and thanks to their relationship with Baltimore’s famed Horseshoe Casino, have been able to launch their online platform in Maryland

Caesars are best known for their hugely generous promotions and rewards. As should be expected from a company whose background is so firmly rooted in hospitality, they are leaders for rewarding both their regular and occasional players.

1.BetMGM
App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔✔✔✔✔

BetMGM have quickly established themselves as the gold standard for an online sportsbook as legal online sports betting has been rolled out across the United States. Thanks to their relationship with the National Harbor casino, BetMGM were able to claim an online sports betting licence to launch in Maryland with ease.

What makes BetMGM stand out is their huge catalogue of domestic and international sports to bet on, while their easy to navigate website and app make it easy to find the exact bet you want. There is also a generous selection of promotions and bonuses, along with a fantastic One Game Parlay builder and daily Lion’s Boost enhanced odds on select lines.

When placing sports bets with BetMGM, players can enjoy the security of using an online sportsbook who are already trusted to operate across an incredible 19 states.

Is Retail sports betting legal in Maryland?

Retail sports betting was legalized in December 2021 in Maryland. While more licenses have since been made available, there are currently four sportsbooks open and operational in the Old Line State.

Sportsbook Location BetMGM SportsbookNational Harbor, Oxon HillFanDuel SportsbookLive! Casino & Hotel, HanoverCaesars SportsbookHorseshoe Casino, BaltimoreTwinSpires SportsbookOcean Downs Casino, Berlin
Latest Maryland Sports Betting News

Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) were reporting that mobile sports betting will be available sooner than expected. They decided to first let online sportsbooks start operating as soon as they’re licensed instead of making them wait to launch together.

Ten sports betting apps applied for licenses in Maryland, with all of the following being issued licences: Barstool, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics, betPARX, PointsBet.

Sports betting is finally launching after a lengthy wait, with those in Maryland able to sign-up with the aforementioned sportsbooks and place their bets come 9AM EST November 23rd.

Retail sportsbooks are already handling around $32.5 million per month, generating over $4 million in taxable revenue. The addition of legal online sports betting will add to the potential to massively increase that figure, bringing benefits to residents across Maryland.

Governor Larry Hogan released a letter calling on the legislature’s Sports Wagering and Application Review Commission, also known as SWARC, to take immediate actions to launch mobile sports betting in the State of Maryland.

The history of Maryland Sports Betting

Maryland has been trying to establish legal online sports betting since as far back as 2017, well before the abolition of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA) in May 2018 opened the door for states to establish their own markets.

The first attempts to legalize sports betting in Maryland failed, though. The first of these was a 2018 bill that died in the state Senate, while in 2019 efforts to establish it via the state lottery also came up short.

However, bills began to be successfully passed in 2020 and 2021, with the final legislation signing sports betting into law coming in April 2021. The first retail sportsbooks duly opened in December 2021, with online sports betting then going live November 23rd.

Maryland Sports Teams to bet on

Maryland has a rich sporting history, especially within football. With both their own Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders playing their home games in the Old Line State, bettors will be delighted to see online sports betting launch in MD just in-time for Thanksgiving.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens arrived in Maryland as an expansion team in 1996. They had previously played as the Cleveland Browns, however, were forced to leave the Browns legacy in Cleveland when they decided to relocate and form a new franchise identity.

Since moving to Baltimore the Ravens have become well known for their hard-hitting defensive play. They have also quickly established rivalries with their divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and resurrected Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens have brought home two Super Bowls in their short history, the first in 2000 and second in 2012, and remain, a consistent postseason challenger, thanks to the electric play of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Washington Commanders

While the Washington Commanders are officially affiliated with Washington, DC, the team has a huge following in Maryland thanks to playing their home games in Landover, MD.

The Commanders have called Washington home since moving to the city in 1937, and have played their home games in Maryland since opening FedEx Stadium in 1997. While the Commanders haven’t managed to win a Super Bowl while playing in Maryland, they do have three in their history from 1982, 1987, and 1991.

The Commanders played the 2020 and 21 seasons as the Washington Football Team as they modernized their team branding. Having finally decided on a new identity as the Washington Commanders, the team will now look to press forward and bring success to their Maryland home stadium.

Baltimore Orioles

Maryland is not exclusively a football state, though, as it is also home to MLB’s Baltimore Orioles. The team moved to Charm City from St Louis in 1954 and have called it home ever since.

The Orioles have managed to bring home three World Series pennants during their time in Baltimore. The first of these came in 1966, with two others following in 1970 and 1983.

A visit to the team’s Oriole Park remains a season highlight for home and away fans alike, with the stadium charming attendees since 1992 thanks to its magnificent retro influence. With the team once again starting to look like playoff contenders, the Orioles will hope that they can soon bring their first World Series to the stadium too.

