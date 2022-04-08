ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Weekend Love Horoscope Says To Put On Your Detective Hat

By Horoscope.com
 1 day ago

We made it to Friday, team (!) and now we get to focus on our weekend love horoscope for April 8 to 10. But buckle up, because it’s going to get a bit dicey. On Saturday, the Cancer moon opposes Pluto. We can all be easily manipulated during this transit. We are far more likely to want to (and succeed at) pushing each other’s buttons. There’s a looming sense of hopelessness that magnifies whatever we’re insecure about, so don’t be surprised if you act unusually jealous or overly sensitive.

The moon aspects Jupiter and Neptune as well, so hopefully you can at least put on a great show if you’re feeling less than grounded at this time. It’s likely that when Pluto and the moon connect, you’ll be in a bad mood for at least a few hours. You could talk before you think, assume things, and jump to conclusions, and none of it in a good way. You’re very likely to not only have a short fuse but also be very aggressive about it . No one is giving the other a chance to be heard or a fair shake in matters, so this isn’t a great time for business deals, and relationships could absolutely suffer during this period.

If you’re longing to find information that can help you evolve, use this weekend to investigate situations and people. Pluto’s great detective skills can help you find information that changes things for the better. Be the sleuth you know you’re capable of being, and do it to help yourself discover the truth of your relationships .

How the Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Weekend

Aries

This is not one of those times to relax as your relationship begins to flounder. The present planetary alignment means that you have a chance now to do something very positive and constructive, but it will mean talking to each other, rather than just grunting occasionally to fill in the long silences. You can’t expect it to sort itself out; you have to be willing to do the work.

Related: Aries April Horoscope 2022 : You’re On Fire & No One Has The Extinguisher

Taurus

Saturday’s planetary alignment brings with it a grand chance to make some radical discoveries about life, love, and romance. Your method of making an impression invariably includes plenty of flirting and many ingenious word games, all designed to tease your intended one into advancing more surely in your direction. Today, though, you require action and immediate satisfaction, whether it is appropriate or not!

Related: Taurus—Your April 2022 Horoscope Predicts A Major Change In Your Life

Gemini

If you have been feeling particularly hurt or rejected by someone from long ago whom you have not been able to forget, then take heart from this weekend’s planetary alignment. It will begin to defrost your heart and melt away the pain. A particularly pleasant meeting may just inspire you to start thinking of the future instead of the past, and none too soon!

Related: Gemini—Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Giving Money, Power & Glory

Cancer

The present planetary alignment encourages you to take a deeper look at why a certain relationship may recently have appeared to fail. You need to stop beating yourself up about this one, and feeling that you were the one to blame for all that went wrong, which is not your usual style at all. It would help to learn any essential lessons, and then move on.

Related: Cancer, Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Filled With Adventure, So Buckle Up

Leo

If you enjoy risk and challenge, then you will certainly appreciate this weekend’s astral configuration. But if you would rather stick to the tried and trusted, and keep within the parameters of your own certain but limited experience, then you can do this, too. When you see just what the cosmos has in store for you, you may no longer desire the status quo. Someone special comes your way!

Related: Leo, Your April 2022 Horoscope Spells A Relationship Upgrade

Virgo

Saturday’s astral configuration encourages you to go for what you want. Even though your conscience, ever-watchful, may be telling you that you are taking this chance away from someone else, don’t listen. Go where your heart bids you. It is time you took a stand for something you have contemplated having for a long, long time. You deserve it – just take the first step!

Related: Virgo—Your April 2022 Horoscope Could Reveal Your Soul Mate

Libra

The cosmos provides enough passion to keep you smiling for some weeks to come. The astral configuration means that the meeting that occurs is one of a kind. It is all a question of chemistry, and you will both certainly find that you have the right reaction to each other. As soon as your eyes meet, there is a definite attraction between you that you find powerfully irresistible.

Related: Libra, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Follow Your Heart

Scorpio

The astral configuration this weekend encourages you to go to extremes. Even though others may find you a bit extreme already, you may not be able to help yourself. The meeting that occurs today could develop fast and furiously into something that rapidly threatens to consume you. But this will be the least of your worries. It could be a true blending of heart and soul, and ever so special!

Related: Scorpio—Your April Horoscope Is Brimming With Joie De Vivre

Sagittarius

There are times to sit tight, and times to take swift action. Saturday’s astral configuration tells you that this is one time to make a move. You come to the sudden understanding that you have dallied too long, waiting for circumstances to be right before you dare express how you really feel. You now realize you could lose out altogether – so go for it, and don’t look back!

Related: Sagittarius, Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Reminding You That Home Is Where The Heart Is

Capricorn

The astral configuration today means you will have to disguise yourself if you want to remain out of reach of Cupid’s arrows. You may have to contend with someone who has been in hot pursuit of you for some time. Their quest to fall passionately into your arms has become a matter of life and death. Make sure you know what you really want before facing up to them!

Related: Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Aquarius

For you, there is nothing that kills passion so quickly as too much of it. The astral configuration that this could be the case this weekend, if you are not careful to hold back and create a little distance between you and someone you rather admire. You really don’t want it to be over in one burst of excitement – so retreat, and leave it for another day.

Related: Aquarius—Your April 2022 Horoscope Says You’re Glistening With Luxury

Pisces

The present planetary alignment encourages you to think about making some changes in your relationships. These are not just minor surface details, but entail a far deeper look at some of the more entrenched patterns of which you may have been vaguely aware, but have not really tackled. All it needs is for you to make a beginning for things to improve quite dramatically. Go for it!

Related: Pisces, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Shine Brighter Than Ever

