SARASOTA, Fla. -- If you remember Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez from last season, then you remember nothing seems to faze him. So, yes, Suárez believes he will be ready to pitch effectively on April 11 at Citizens Bank Park, where he is scheduled to face the Mets in his first start of the season. Suárez, who entered camp behind schedule because of visa issues, made his first start of the spring on Friday afternoon in a 3-2 loss to the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. He allowed two runs on two hits (one home run) and two walks in two innings. He struck out three.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO