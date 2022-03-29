23 delicious reasons to try Turkish food

Moroccan food is for lovers of spice and flavor. Many of the dishes typically eaten in Morocco on any given day represent more than just the cuisine of a culture. They're often eaten in a shared setting with each person taking food from the section in front of them, creating a communal vibe. As if that wasn't interesting enough, the dishes often leverage spices like cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, and paprika to create warming notes. Meat is prepared to the point that it may just melt in your mouth meats, which is only improved by pairing it with warm, freshly-baked bread. It's easy to see why Moroccan food is a favorite among foodies!

