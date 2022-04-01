ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

How gas prices have changed in Ann Arbor in the last week

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0lK9_0epL0NGF00
Canva

How gas prices have changed in Ann Arbor in the last week

Oil prices fell this week as the United States and international partners took steps to meet global oil demand.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ann Arbor, MI metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of March 31. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland— temporarily suspended gas taxes to defray costs for consumers while prices are up.

The Biden administration announced March 31 that it will order the release of an unprecedented 1 million barrels of oil each day for six months from the country’s strategic petroleum supply to lower gas prices.

In an effort to incentivize domestic oil companies to increase production, the White House called on Congress to approve "use-it-or-lose-it" fees. Companies on leased wells or public land that haven't been used for production in years will be forced to pay fees under the proposed policy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies met March 31 and confirmed a 432,000-barrels-per-day increase in oil production beginning in May.

Ann Arbor by the numbers
- Current price: $4.16
--- Michigan average: $4.09
--- Michigan gas tax: $0.26 per gallon (#27 highest among all states)
- Week change: -$0.03 (-0.6%)
- Year change: +$1.31 (+46.0%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.28 (3/10/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.06
#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $6.04
#3. Ventura, CA: $6.02

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Amarillo, TX: $3.56
#2. Joplin, MO: $3.61
#3. Lawton, OK: $3.62

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

You may also like: Where people in Ann Arbor are moving to most

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Washington Township, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Traffic
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Lawton, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
State
Hawaii State
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy