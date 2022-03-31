ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swatch & OMEGA Shoot for the Stars with New Bioceramic “MoonSwatch” Collection

By Beau Hayhoe
 3 days ago
SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Updated on Thursday, March 31: Since we originally published this story, the Swatch x OMEGA collection has completely sold out. We are now seeing these limited-edition watches appear on resale sites like StockX for two or three times their original price, and it's clear that these stylish watches are in high demand right now. Originally priced at $260, some of these watches are now selling for $800 or more. We've also updated our original post below with some photographs from the 94th Acadamy Awards, where several celebs sported OMEGA Speedmaster watches on the red carpet.

For some, owning an OMEGA watch is a sort of “holy grail” when it comes to the best watches for men . Now, that lofty goal is well within reach, thanks to the incredible new OMEGA x Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch launch . Or at least, it’s within reach if you know where to look. The late March introduction of 11 never-before-seen takes on the OMEGA Speedmaster sold out quickly in Swatch stories, and these impressive watches are now commanding high sums (try five times their initial price) on sites like StockX.

Buy: Learn More at Swatch Starting at $260


Buy: Shop Swatch x OMEGA at StockX Starting at $829

The run of incredible new watches, which updates the iconic Speedmaster design, initially sold for just $260 and is fetching prices worth well over a grand at the moment for models like the Mission to Pluto Watch and the super-sleek Mission to Mercury.

The space-inspired collection (with models named for planets, plus the Earth and Moon) nods to Swatch’s role in jumpstarting the Swiss watch industry during the “quartz revolution,” and beyond that, it’s simply one of the coolest watch collabs we’ve seen in a long time.

Buy: Learn More at Swatch Starting at $260


Buy: Shop Swatch x OMEGA at StockX Starting at $829

Even compared to the collab’s new resale prices at StockX, you’re still getting plenty of bang for your buck. Notably, other iterations of the iconic OMEGA Speedmaster generally sit comfortably among the world’s most expensive watches .

The Speedmaster, in its own right, is a remarkable watch, with an illustrious history as perhaps one of the most well-known watches in the world, let alone in a chronograph style prized for its functionality (and yes, the Speedmaster has been worn on the moon, to boot).

It’s also been a big moment for the Speedmaster in more ways than one, as some of Hollywood’s finest and most stylish took to the 2022 Oscars red carpet to wear the original and much-loved OMEGA Speedmaster.

None other than Best Actor nominee Andrew Garfield himself wore a visually stunning OMEGA Speedmaster ’57 in stainless steel on a black leather strap. As OMEGA themselves says, the watch is inspired by the 1957 OMEGA Speedmaster and is built with a burgundy dial featuring rhodium-plated “Broad Arrow” hands.

Actor Jamie Dornan also wore his own take on the OMEGA Speedmaster, this one another tribute to the ’57 Speedmaster featuring a slimline case, green dial, and precise Co-Axial Master Chronometer movement.

Olympic champion snowboarder and Oscars presenter Shaun White also donned the Speedmaster, rocking the Speedmaster Moonwatch in 18K Moonshine Gold for an incredible finishing touch.

OMEGA watches are no stranger to the red carpet, that much is clear. On the other hand, Swatch timepieces are prized for their durability, affordability, and fun, playful nature — to see the two brands team up, each lauded in their own way, is nothing short of astonishing for watch enthusiasts and casual buyers alike. Call it a watch collector’s dream, whether you’ve had your eyes on an OMEGA timepiece or consider yourself a diehard Swatch fan.

Buy: Learn More at Swatch Starting at $260


Buy: Shop Swatch x OMEGA at StockX Starting at $829

The revamped take on an iconic design also gets a distinctly lightweight, easy-to-wear and sustainable touch: The MoonSwatch case combines two-thirds ceramic and one-third castor oil-derived material. It’s an ingenious way to offer a prized watch in an eco-friendly design, one that deviates from OMEGA’s use of materials like 18-karat gold, for example, with other watch models.

What better way to add some OMEGA to your collection, right?

Both OMEGA and Swatch know they have something special on their hands, said OMEGA President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann.

“OMEGA’s long and distinguished history may have been cut short if it wasn’t for the vision and the courage taken by Swatch,” he said in a statement. “The MoonSwatch collection salutes the saviors of our industry in a witty and accessible way.”

Aeschlimann noted that the “Swatches are perfect for budding Moonwatch fans, and I can’t think of a more appropriate icon for our shared project.”

The CEO also lauds the “fantastic colors” and sense of fun throughout the entire offering, and we couldn’t agree more.

The prized OMEGA Speedmaster’s hallmarks are all there, from the two-over-one triple chronograph design to the asymmetrical case and the dot-over-ninety tachymeter scale.

Better still are the fresh, inspired and rarely seen color options, from a vibrant red to a rocky beige and deep black. The dial and crown are equipped with both brand logos, plus an inspirational engraving and its mission statement for each model. To say both brands have gone all out is an understatement.

Each of the 11 OMEGA x Swatch MoonSwatch models features a zippy, sporty Velcro strap in a color paired perfectly with its respective case.

And it’s worth noting once more that each watch is selling fast on the resale market, so if you want to get one for yourself, you’d best at quickly. Dubbed by both companies as a “joint mission,” it’s more than worth your time to scour the market  for this one-of-a-kind collab: The offering has already sold out once — and is being snatched up by re-sellers and enthusiasts — so don’t get left behind on this stylish new endeavor.

