The Best Standing Desks for Upgrading Your Home Office

Whether you work from home, have a hybrid schedule or are heading back to the office, finding the best standing desk can make a difference in improving your health and helping you move more throughout the day. Harvard Health Publishing points out that while claims of weight loss are unproven, standing desks can encourage you to change your posture more frequently and thus potentially decrease the risk of back and shoulder pain.

With tons of standing desk options, it can be overwhelming to find out which model or brand makes the most sense for you, your space and your work style. That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best standing desks on the market.

From the top-rated adjustable electric desks and furniture designed for multiple portable monitors (an ideal setup for video editors and gamers) to laptop -friendly workstations that save space in dorms and apartments, here are the top options for every work-from-home lifestyle.

1. Flexispot E1 Pro Standing Desk

BEST AFFORDABLE ELECTRIC STANDING DESK

Adjust your desk height with speed when you post up on Flexispot’s E1 Pro electric standing desk . Available in widths from 42 to 60 inches and depths of 24 to 30 inches, this adjustable table offers options that let you use two monitors and a laptop. The electric adjustable lift system also lets you change from sitting to standing, adding more flexibility (and hopefully more productivity) throughout your day, while the built-in keypad lets you program four height pre-sets.

We like that you can customize everything from the desktop and frame colors, and add on an ergonomic chair, under-desk bike chair, monitor arms, laptop stands and other accessories at a discount.

2. Fezibo Dual-Motor Adjustable Standing Desk

BEST AFFORDABLE DUAL MOTOR STANDING DESK

The benefit of a dual-motor desk is that it can withstand more weight and adjust more quickly than a single-motor model. Fezibo’s dual-motor adjustable standing desk comes in three widths (46, 55 and 63 inches) and offers three preset buttons so you can customize the height from 27 to 46 inches. The electric lift system is made with a sturdy, industrial-grade steel frame that can support up to 176 pounds. The standing desk is rustic brown and black, with an alloy steel top, and it includes a keyboard tray, hanging hooks for headphones and other accessories and plenty of space to spread out while working.

Buy: Fezibo Dual Motor Adjustable Standing Desk $299.99

3. WFH Desk

BEST ECO-FRIENDLY MODULAR STANDING DESK

WFH Desks’ best-selling modular design lets you create your own work zone even if you’re limited on space and need to cut down on clutter. It functions as either a sitting or standing desk, and you can fold it up and put it away whenever you want — no fuss. It’s inspired by nature and comes in three colors: satin birch (natural), onyx birch (black) and snow birch (white), and includes a back shelf and a cable tray. It’s crafted from premium FSC-certified birchwood plywood, a smooth, sustainable and scratch- and heat-resistant material. Even better? No tools are required for setup.

4. Vari Electric Standing Desk

BEST PRO STANDING DESK

From the surface color and size to the programmable height settings, we love Vari’s dual motor electric standing desk for its many customizable options. Choose from a range of sizes (including widths of 48 to 60 inches and depths of 24 to 30 inches) and different desktop colors to suit your office style and layout, then add on accessories including dual monitor arms for laptops and computer screens (among other devices), power strips and hidden cable management trays, headphone hooks, comfortable standing mats and more.

The desk is easy to set up, and you can program four height settings fro 25 to 50.5 inches high (perfect for if you’re sharing your home office with someone else).

Buy: Vari Electric Standing Desk $179.00

5. TechOrbits Standing Desk Converter

BEST STANDING DESK CONVERTER

TechOrbit’s standing desk converter helps you move quickly from sitting to standing while making the most of vertical space. This tabletop setup can handle a 200-pound load and can be used on existing desks, so you don’t have to make way for a new piece of furniture. This product also gives you extra space for a full-sized keyboard, mouse and mousepad so you can have more room to adjust your wrist position, plus there’s room for an extra monitor and a lost for a phone or tablet.

Buy: TechOrbits Standing Desk Converter $179.00

6. Stand Up Desk Store Rolling Two-Tier Standing Desk

BEST FOR LAPTOPS

Stand Up Desk Store’s rolling adjustable two-tier standing desk gives you multiple options for organizing your laptop workstation, especially if you have a printer or extra items you want to store. It has a black frame, teak top and it’s available in 24 inches to 40 inches wide. You can lower the desk in one-inch increments to find the perfect fit for your height. The two-level design enables comfortable, ergonomic placement of keyboard, mouse and monitors as you get your work done.

Buy: Stand Up Desk Store Rolling Adjustable Height Two Tier Standing Desk $189.00

7. Autonomous SmartDesk Connect

BEST SIT-STAND SMART DESK WITH APP

Featuring a super-quiet electric dual motor, Autonomous’ SmartDesk Connect lets you adjust your workstation’s height from 23.6 to 49.2 inches using a smartphone app or the via the control buttons on the desk itself. You can schedule sitting and standing sessions, and the desktop comes in a classic 53-by-29-inch size or an XL 70.5-by-30-inch option.

8. Bucklin Height Adjustable Standing Desk

MOST AFFORDABLE STANDING DESK

The Bucklin Height Adjustable Standing Desk by Wade Logan makes a great standing desk for your home office, laptop or tablet stand, or even an ideal way to have breakfast in bed. This versatile workstation’s height can be adjusted from 25.6 to 35.8 inches tall, and it can hold up to 50 pounds. We like that the table can fold down at an angle for a more ergonomic setup, and it’s also on sale at 32 percent off.

