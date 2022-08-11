ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch The Lost City

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's The Lost City proved to be a hit when it was released, but if you haven't caught up with it yet or would like to watch it again, how would you go about doing that? Here’s what you need to know on how to watch The Lost City .

Where to stream The Lost City

As of August 10, The Lost City is available to stream on both Paramount Plus and Prime Video .

The movie is available for any subscriber to Paramount Plus (essential, premium, in the UK, etc.), while anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription can now watch the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum movie through Prime Video.

Fans can also rent The Lost City digitally, most notably through either YouTube or Google Play, for as low as $4.99.

The Lost City DVD

The Lost City 4K/Blu-ray/DVD is now to own. In addition to the movie, The Lost City 4K/Blu-ray/DVD is set to have more than 50 minutes of bonus content. Here is a taste of what that bonus content includes:

  • Deleted scenes
  • Bloopers
  • "Dynamic Duo": behind-the-scenes fun with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum
  • Location profile
  • "Jungle Rescue": how the action set pieces and stunts were filmed
  • "The Jumpsuit": the design of Loretta's purple sequin jumpsuit
  • "Charcuterie": a breakdown of Loretta's kidnapping scene
  • The villains of The Lost City
  • Building The Lost City

Everything else you need to know about The Lost City

The Lost City is an adventure-romance movie starring Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist who gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) to find an ancient treasure she writes about in her latest book. It’s up to the cover model for her novels, Dash (Channing Tatum), to head to the jungle and try and rescue her.

The movie definitely has similarities to the ‘80s hit movie Romancing the Stone , but it doesn't appear to just be a rehash, as The Lost City reviews have been pretty positive.

The Lost City also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang and Brad Pitt. Check out the trailer below. You can also read What to Watch's The Lost City review right here .

