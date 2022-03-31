ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL draft order 2022: All 262 picks included

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

The 2022 NFL Draft order listed below is updated to correspond with the latest trades, including the Tyreek Hill blockbuster to Miami .

Check out all 262 picks across the three-day event below:

NFL draft order: Round 1 (Day 1)

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (from CHI)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
  10. New York Jets (from SEA)
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Houston Texans (from CLE)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
  16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Green Bay Packers (from LV)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA, from SF)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Round 2 draft order – Day 2

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Jets
  4. New York Giants
  5. Houston Texans
  6. New York Jets (from CAR)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
  9. Seattle Seahawks
  10. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Cleveland Browns
  13. Baltimore Ravens
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. Washington Commanders (from IND)
  16. Chicago Bears (from LAC)
  17. New Orleans Saints
  18. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Green Bay Packers (from LV)
  22. New England Patriots
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)
  27. Green Bay Packers
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

Round 3 draft order – Day 2

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Giants
  4. Houston Texans
  5. New York Jets
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Seattle Seahawks
  9. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
  10. Atlanta Falcons
  11. Denver Broncos
  12. Baltimore Ravens
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Cleveland Browns
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. Houston Texans (from NO)
  17. New York Giants (from MIA)
  18. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
  33. Detroit Lions
  34. New Orleans Saints
  35. Cleveland Browns
  36. Baltimore Ravens
  37. New Orleans Saints
  38. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
  39. San Francisco 49ers
  40. Kansas City Chiefs
  41. Los Angeles Rams

Round 4 draft order – Day 3

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Houston Texans (from CLE, through DET)
  3. Carolina Panthers (from HOU)
  4. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ)
  5. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG)
  6. New York Jets (from CAR)
  7. New York Giants (from CHI)
  8. Washington Commanders
  9. Atlanta Falcons
  10. Denver Broncos
  11. Denver Broncos (from SEA)
  12. New York Jets (from MIN)
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. New Orleans Saints
  16. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
  17. Indianapolis Colts
  18. Los Angeles Chargers
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Miami Dolphins (from PIT)
  21. Las Vegas Raiders
  22. New England Patriots
  23. Baltimore Ravens (from ARI)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Green Bay Packers
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Houston Texans (from LAR)
  33. Pittsburgh Steelers
  34. Baltimore Ravens
  35. Green Bay Packers
  36. Baltimore Ravens
  37. Los Angeles Rams
  38. Tennessee Titans

Round 5 draft order – Day 3

  1. Carolina Panthers (from JAX)
  2. Seattle Seahawks (from DET via DEN)
  3. New York Jets
  4. New York Giants
  5. Chicago Bears (from HOU)
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Seattle Seahawks
  11. Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS)
  12. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)
  13. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)
  14. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)
  15. Miami Dolphins
  16. Indianapolis Colts
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. New York Jets (from PIT)
  21. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Philadelphia Eagles (from ARI)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. New York Giants (from KC)
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Los Angeles Rams
  33. Dallas Cowboys
  34. Detroit Lions
  35. Dallas Cowboys
  36. Indianapolis Colts

Round 6 draft order – Day 3

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Giants
  4. Houston Texans
  5. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ)
  6. Buffalo Bills (from CAR)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN)
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SEA)
  10. Washington Commanders
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL)
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)
  15. Denver Broncos (from IND via PHI)
  16. Los Angeles Chargers
  17. Baltimore Ravens (from MIA)
  18. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI)
  19. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PIT)
  20. Carolina Panthers (from LV)
  21. Miami Dolphins (from NE)
  22. Arizona Cardinals
  23. Cleveland Browns (from DAL)
  24. Buffalo Bills
  25. Tennessee Titans
  26. Houston Texans (from GB)
  27. Philadelphia Eagles (from TB)
  28. Houston Texans (from SF via NYJ)
  29. Minnesota Vikings (from KC)
  30. Cincinnati Bengals
  31. New England Patriots (from LAR)
  32. Los Angeles Rams
  33. Los Angeles Rams
  34. Atlanta Falcons
  35. Los Angeles Chargers
  36. Arizona Cardinals
  37. Indianapolis Colts
  38. Detroit Lions
  39. Los Angeles Rams
  40. Tennessee Titans
  41. San Francisco 49ers
  42. San Francisco 49ers

Round 7 NFL draft order – Day 3

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Cleveland Browns (from DET)
  3. Miami Dolphins (from HOU via BAL)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG)
  6. Las Vegas Raiders (from CAR)
  7. Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU)
  8. Seattle Seahawks
  9. Washington Commanders
  10. Buffalo Bills (from ATL)
  11. Minnesota Vikings (from DEN)
  12. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN)
  13. Denver Broncos (from CLE via DET)
  14. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL)
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. New Orleans Saints
  17. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA)
  18. Washington Commanders (from IND)
  19. Indianapolis Colts (from PHI)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Detroit Lions (from NE)
  22. Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Houston Texans (from DAL)
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Carolina Panthers (from TEN)
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Denver Broncos (from SF)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Los Angeles Rams
  33. Los Angeles Chargers
  34. Los Angeles Chargers
  35. Arizona Cardinals
  36. Arizona Cardinals
  37. Green Bay Packers
  38. Kansas City Chiefs
  39. Los Angeles Chargers
  40. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  41. San Francisco 49ers

That wraps up the 2022 NFL Draft order.

What is the NFL draft?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqTNe_0eomdQee00
NFL Handout Photo

The NFL draft is the one annual event where each team is guaranteed a chance to add players to their team at a rate that is non-negotiable based on their NFL draft order. Generally, each team starts with seven selections. Trades can impact this number heading into a draft.

What the draft does is offer organizations to select from a prospect pool consisting of players who are three years removed from high school. It can be one of the best ways to build a roster, with many general managers repeating the mantra of “ building through the draft “. The main reason for this is due to the low cost of players on rookie contracts before they become proven, earning top dollar.

The NFL draft order is determined by win percentage, meaning the team who had the worst record during the previous season has “earned” the top pick in the next player draft. This means the Jacksonville Jaguars have landed the top overall pick two years in a row. Conversely, the team who wins the Super Bowl receives the last in each round, or the 32nd pick before compensatory selections are figured into the process.

How do teams get more draft picks?

Additional draft choices can be earned in a number of ways, which include compensatory picks , and also from when teams hire a minority to fill top positions within their front office. For example, the Cleveland Browns received an additional third-round selection (pick 99) for the Minnesota Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be their general manager. This pick does not come from the Vikings, it is awarded from the league itself, merely adding another selection to the NFL draft order.

All types of draft picks can be traded , whether it’s before the draft begins or when the team making the selection is on the clock. Future picks can also be traded. There is no limit on a minimum or maximum amount of picks that are traded.

Where does the 2022 NFL Draft take place?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tjqG_0eomdQee00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft is a widely publicized event that is highly anticipated. So much so that enthusiasts buy tickets each season just to personally witness their favorite team or favorite college player get drafted to the pros.

In the past, the draft has moved all over the place, but found a home from 2006-14 in New York at the Radio City Music Hall. Though with the draft becoming an extremely popular event, it’s become a hot commodity. In 2015 the NFL opened up the draft bidding process to cities all across the United States vying for an opportunity to host the player selection event.

The 2022 NFL Draft location is in Paradise, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

How to watch the NFL draft

Those planning to watch the 2022 NFL Draft will find all seven rounds of the event on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. It can also be live-streamed on your smart devices via the ESPN app, or by using the NFL Mobile app. Other streaming devices such as fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV can also be utilized when trying to find a way to view the NFL draft.

What time is the NFL draft?

When is the NFL draft? The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins at 8 PM ET on Thursday, April 28. Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft starts at 7 PM ET on Friday, April 29, when rounds 2-3 will begin. Then, the final day of the NFL draft, Day Three will begin at 12 PM ET on Saturday, April 30.

Teams have 10 minutes to make their first-round picks, seven minutes to make their second-round selection, and five minutes to make each pick from rounds 3-6.

What happens if the clock expires without a team turning in their draft selection when it is their turn in the NFL draft order?

Despite franchises having months to plan around making their NFL draft picks, believe it or not, it does happen . When teams take too long to turn their draft picks in, the process keeps rolling, allowing the next team in the NFL draft order to make their selection. If a team does miss their selection, they do not lose it, they can make their pick as soon as they are ready to draft a player.

