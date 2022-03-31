NFL draft order 2022: All 262 picks included

The 2022 NFL Draft order listed below is updated to correspond with the latest trades, including the Tyreek Hill blockbuster to Miami .

Related: NFL mock draft 2022: Packers, Chiefs land playmakers

Check out all 262 picks across the three-day event below:

NFL draft order: Round 1 (Day 1)

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (from CHI) Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) New York Jets (from SEA) Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans (from CLE) Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Green Bay Packers (from LV) Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA, from SF) Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Round 2 draft order – Day 2

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Jets New York Giants Houston Texans New York Jets (from CAR) Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) Seattle Seahawks Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) Atlanta Falcons Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Washington Commanders (from IND) Chicago Bears (from LAC) New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA) Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers (from LV) New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos (from LAR)

Related: Kansas City Chiefs mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

Round 3 draft order – Day 2

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Giants Houston Texans New York Jets Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Chargers Houston Texans (from NO) New York Giants (from MIA) Atlanta Falcons (from IND) Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos (from LAR) Detroit Lions New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Miami Dolphins (from SF) San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Rams

Round 4 draft order – Day 3

Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans (from CLE, through DET) Carolina Panthers (from HOU) Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ) Baltimore Ravens (from NYG) New York Jets (from CAR) New York Giants (from CHI) Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Denver Broncos (from SEA) New York Jets (from MIN) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA) Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins (from PIT) Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots Baltimore Ravens (from ARI) Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Houston Texans (from LAR) Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Rams Tennessee Titans

Round 5 draft order – Day 3

Carolina Panthers (from JAX) Seattle Seahawks (from DET via DEN) New York Jets New York Giants Chicago Bears (from HOU) Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS) Dallas Cowboys (from CLE) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets (from PIT) Las Vegas Raiders (from NE) Las Vegas Raiders Philadelphia Eagles (from ARI) Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers New York Giants (from KC) Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Indianapolis Colts

Round 6 draft order – Day 3

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Giants Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ) Buffalo Bills (from CAR) Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers (from DEN) Jacksonville Jaguars (from SEA) Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL) Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys (from CLE) Denver Broncos (from IND via PHI) Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens (from MIA) Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI) Jacksonville Jaguars (from PIT) Carolina Panthers (from LV) Miami Dolphins (from NE) Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns (from DAL) Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from GB) Philadelphia Eagles (from TB) Houston Texans (from SF via NYJ) Minnesota Vikings (from KC) Cincinnati Bengals New England Patriots (from LAR) Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams Atlanta Falcons Los Angeles Chargers Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Detroit Lions Los Angeles Rams Tennessee Titans San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers

Round 7 NFL draft order – Day 3

Jacksonville Jaguars Cleveland Browns (from DET) Miami Dolphins (from HOU via BAL) Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ) Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG) Las Vegas Raiders (from CAR) Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU) Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills (from ATL) Minnesota Vikings (from DEN) Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN) Denver Broncos (from CLE via DET) Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL) Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams (from MIA) Washington Commanders (from IND) Indianapolis Colts (from PHI) Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions (from NE) Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE) Arizona Cardinals Houston Texans (from DAL) Buffalo Bills Carolina Panthers (from TEN) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos (from SF) Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers Arizona Cardinals Arizona Cardinals Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Tampa Bay Buccaneers San Francisco 49ers

That wraps up the 2022 NFL Draft order.

Related: NFL Draft rumors 2022: Latest buzz ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

What is the NFL draft?

NFL Handout Photo

The NFL draft is the one annual event where each team is guaranteed a chance to add players to their team at a rate that is non-negotiable based on their NFL draft order. Generally, each team starts with seven selections. Trades can impact this number heading into a draft.

What the draft does is offer organizations to select from a prospect pool consisting of players who are three years removed from high school. It can be one of the best ways to build a roster, with many general managers repeating the mantra of “ building through the draft “. The main reason for this is due to the low cost of players on rookie contracts before they become proven, earning top dollar.

The NFL draft order is determined by win percentage, meaning the team who had the worst record during the previous season has “earned” the top pick in the next player draft. This means the Jacksonville Jaguars have landed the top overall pick two years in a row. Conversely, the team who wins the Super Bowl receives the last in each round, or the 32nd pick before compensatory selections are figured into the process.

How do teams get more draft picks?

Additional draft choices can be earned in a number of ways, which include compensatory picks , and also from when teams hire a minority to fill top positions within their front office. For example, the Cleveland Browns received an additional third-round selection (pick 99) for the Minnesota Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be their general manager. This pick does not come from the Vikings, it is awarded from the league itself, merely adding another selection to the NFL draft order.

All types of draft picks can be traded , whether it’s before the draft begins or when the team making the selection is on the clock. Future picks can also be traded. There is no limit on a minimum or maximum amount of picks that are traded.

Related: Where will Liberty’s Malik Willis land in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Where does the 2022 NFL Draft take place?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft is a widely publicized event that is highly anticipated. So much so that enthusiasts buy tickets each season just to personally witness their favorite team or favorite college player get drafted to the pros.

In the past, the draft has moved all over the place, but found a home from 2006-14 in New York at the Radio City Music Hall. Though with the draft becoming an extremely popular event, it’s become a hot commodity. In 2015 the NFL opened up the draft bidding process to cities all across the United States vying for an opportunity to host the player selection event.

The 2022 NFL Draft location is in Paradise, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

How to watch the NFL draft

Those planning to watch the 2022 NFL Draft will find all seven rounds of the event on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. It can also be live-streamed on your smart devices via the ESPN app, or by using the NFL Mobile app. Other streaming devices such as fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV can also be utilized when trying to find a way to view the NFL draft.

What time is the NFL draft?

When is the NFL draft? The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins at 8 PM ET on Thursday, April 28. Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft starts at 7 PM ET on Friday, April 29, when rounds 2-3 will begin. Then, the final day of the NFL draft, Day Three will begin at 12 PM ET on Saturday, April 30.

Teams have 10 minutes to make their first-round picks, seven minutes to make their second-round selection, and five minutes to make each pick from rounds 3-6.

What happens if the clock expires without a team turning in their draft selection when it is their turn in the NFL draft order?

Despite franchises having months to plan around making their NFL draft picks, believe it or not, it does happen . When teams take too long to turn their draft picks in, the process keeps rolling, allowing the next team in the NFL draft order to make their selection. If a team does miss their selection, they do not lose it, they can make their pick as soon as they are ready to draft a player.

Related: 2022 NFL Draft quarterback prospect rankings: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and more

More must-reads: