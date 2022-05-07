Ted Cruz asks if he can identify as an 'Asian man' during Supreme Court hearings

The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson , has now reached its fourth day, and Wednesday featured a moment that has everyone talking.

On Wednesday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked the Supreme Court nominee if it would be possible for him to "identify as an Asian man."

His questioning of Jackson included transphobic views as he asked Jackson whether transgender people were able to sue for gender discrimination, with the suggestion being that a person could change their gender in order to challenge a gender-based restriction in court.

Cruz began by referencing Jackson's earlier testimony during which she told Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) that she was unable to give a definition of the word “woman” because “I’m not a biologist.”

“Let me ask you,” Cruz said. “As a judge, how would you determine if a plaintiff had Article III standing to challenge a gender-based rule, regulation, policy without being able to determine what a woman was?”

When Jackson shared that she knows that she is a woman, Cruz interrupted and said "“But let me ask, under the modern leftist sensibilities, if I decide right now that I’m a woman, and apparently I’m a woman. Does that mean that I would have Article III standing to challenge a gender-based restriction?”

“Ok, if I can change my gender if I can be a woman, and an hour later if I decide that I’m not a woman anymore, I guess I would lose Article III standing,” he stated, before making another absurd question.

“Tell me, does that same principle apply to other protected characteristics? For example, I am a Hispanic man. Could I decide I was an Asian man. Would I have the ability to be an Asian man and challenge Harvard’s discrimination because I made that decision?" Cruz asked Jackson.

People did not hold back from roasting Cruz on Twitter.

"How is this person an elected official? What a sad state of affairs that he gets to question this brilliant and talented woman" commented one person on Twitter.

Another said: "WTF is this idiot talking about? Does anyone get it?"













