MLB power rankings 2022: Yankees slide, Phillies soar

Before diving into the MLB games today , it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings to get a picture for how things are shaking out during the 2022 season.

As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings . We’re now approaching the final month the 2022 MLB season, providing us with a great look at the best teams in MLB and those with a lot of room to improve heading into the summer.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings today following the trade deadline.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the 12th team since 1901 to record at least 33 wins in a 38-game span. lt doesn’t matter that Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May are on the injured list, this is the hottest team in baseball right now. It cements the Dodgers’ spot atop the MLB power rankings.

2. New York Mets (LW: 2)

The New York Mets easily dispatched the Atlanta Braves last weekend, creating some necessary breathing room in the NL East race. As long as New York reaches the MLB playoffs , it will have the best postseason rotation and more than enough surrounding talent to win a World Series if everyone is healthy.

3. Houston Astros (LW: 3)

Lance McCullers Jr. is closing in on a return and that only makes the best team in the American League even stronger. The Houston Astros will close out their August schedule with some tougher competition (@ Atlanta Braves, vs Minnesota Twins), but this is one of the most well-built roster and its experience should carry into October.

4. Atlanta Braves (LW: 5)

Atlanta Braves star Austin Riley is one of the best players in baseball. As Ronald Acuña Jr. figures his issues out at the plate, Riley performs at an MVP-caliber level. Once Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Ozzie Albies return, the reigning World Series champions will have even more firepower in a postseason series.

5. New York Yankees (LW: 4)

After dropping the series opener at Fenway Park, the New York Yankees record fell to 15-21 since July 1. Putting that in perspective, it’s worse than the Colorado Rockies (18-21), Arizona Diamondbacks (17-19) and Oakland Athletics (16-19). To make matters worse, All-Star closer Clay Holmes has fallen apart and it might be time to replace him.

6. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 11)

The St. Louis Cardinals now have momentum and a lead in the NL Central on their side. It’s amazing what happens when a front office makes additions at the trade deadline, improving the roster and sending a positive message to the clubhouse. Moving forward, the Cardinals look like the team to beat with the runner-up in the NL Central probably not earning a Wild Card spot.

7. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 10)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 23-12 since the start of July, all of this coming without Bryce Harper. J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura are providing a spark in the lineup, but the early managerial change this season proved to be the real spark. There are still a few flaws on the team, but Philadelphia earned its massive climb in the MLB power rankings.

8. San Diego Padres (LW: 6)

Days away from the return of Fernando Tatís Jr., the San Diego Padres will now be without their superstar through the start of the 2023 season. It creates long-term concerns, but those can’t even be focused on right now. Instead, San Diego must hope Juan Soto and Manny Machado can carry the lineup all while Josh Hader figures out his problems.

9. Seattle Mariners (LW: 8)

Luis Castillo is even better than advertised and Julio Rodriguez is back in the Seattle Mariners lineup. That’s all this team really needs to end its historic postseason drought. With plenty of weak AL West teams on the schedule, there’s no reason to think Seattle slows down anytime soon.

10. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 7)

It felt like the Toronto Blue Jays not adding a reliable starting pitcher at the trade deadline would be a mistake. Based on what’s happening to Yusei Kikuchi and José Berríos as of late, the failure to address this problem looks even worse. Toronto drops once again in the MLB power rankings, but its lineup and bullpen is always capable of turning things around.

11. Minnesota Twins (LW: 9)

12. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 12)

13. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 18)

14. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 15)

15. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 12)

16. Chicago White Sox (LW: 14)

17. Boston Red Sox (LW: 17)

18. San Francisco Giants (LW: 16)

19. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 22)

20. Miami Marlins (LW: 19)

21. Colorado Rockies (LW: 21)

22. Chicago Cubs (LW: 25)

23. Texas Rangers (LW: 20)

24. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 28)

25. Kansas City Royals (LW: 27)

26. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 24)

27. Detroit Tigers (LW: 23)

28. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 26)

29. Oakland Athletics (LW: 29)

30. Washington Nationals (LW: 30)

