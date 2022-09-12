MLB power rankings 2022: Yankees rebound, Dodgers remain No.1

Before diving into the MLB games today , it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings to get a picture for how things are shaking out during the 2022 season.

As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent, stats and recent team performances. We’re now in the final weeks of the 2022 MLB season, providing us with a great look at the best teams in MLB and those with a lot of room to improve heading into the summer.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings today as we roll further into September.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers maintain the No. 1 spot in our MLB power rankings. This is easily the best team in MLB, consistently playing at a high level with talent all over the roster. Los Angeles is the heavy favorite to win the World Series and there’s no reason that should change anytime soon.

2. Houston Astros (3)

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander is nearing a return and Ryan Pressly could be back on the mound even sooner. Those will be two huge additions for the Houston Astros, who are clearly the best team in the American League. With the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics on deck, Houston has no problems in sight.

3. New York Mets (2)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets regained control of the NL East coming out of the weekend and it comes at a good time. The upcoming schedule (Cubs, Pirates, Brewers, Athletics, Marlins) means they close out September against some of the worst teams in MLB. The only question is, can they put away the teams they are supposed to.

Related: MLB insider sheds light on potential Jacob deGrom contract price

4. Atlanta Braves (3)

Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

A potential World Series preview between the Atlanta Braves vs Seattle Mariners proved costly for Atlanta. It sparked another discussion about whether or not Kenley Jansen can be trusted in October and it cost Atlanta the top spot in the NL East. We’ll see if they can recover down the stretch.

5. New York Yankees (9)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees couldn’t come out of the three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays with a series defeat. Thankfully for the fan base, the Yankees’ lineup exploded for 20 runs over the weekend and took it to Tampa Bay. Time will tell whether or not the Yankees are back as a World Series threat or this was just a tease that never materializes.

6. Tampa Bay Rays (6)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Wander Franco is rejoining the Tampa Bay Rays lineup at the perfect time. Once facing a double-digit deficit behind the New York Yankees in the MLB standings , Tampa Bay caught fire in August. While the Rays did drop the series against New York, this team remains one of the hottest teams in baseball.

7. Seattle Mariners (7)

Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Castillo has been everything the Seattle Mariners could ask for and more since acquiring him. The ace of the Mariners’ rotation boasts a 2.70 ERA with a 29.3% strikeout rate and 1.06 WHIP with his new club. A playoff rotation with Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby should be outstanding for years to come.

8. St. Louis Cardinals (4)

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

So much of the spotlight this season is on the NL MVP race between Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. It’s certainly fair, but Tommy Edman is once again flying under the radar. Not only does he provide Gold Glove defense at shortstop and second base, the 27-year-old is also an outstanding contributor offensively (26 steals, 13 home runs, 87 runs scored). Combine that with the electric bullpen and improving rotation, you’ve got one of the best MLB teams right now.

9. Toronto Blue Jays (11)

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Bichette provided the crucial hits the Toronto Blue Jays had to have in the four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles. It helped Toronto’s playoff odds skyrocket, putting this team into a position where it can almost control its destiny. We do still have worries about the Blue Jays in October – starting pitching – but the lineup and bullpen can be trusted in an AL Wild Card series.

Related: MLB games today – MLB schedule, TV info, scores, and key dates

10. San Diego Padres (10)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Many are pointing at Juan Soto’s stats since joining the San Diego Padres as proof that the Washington Nationals made the right call. Keep in mind, the All-Star outfielder still boasts a 130 wRC+ (league average 100 wRC+) with an absurd 20.5% walk rate since landing in California. Unfortunately, he isn’t enough to help this club end its woes against the Dodgers.

Related: Highest paid MLB players in 2022

11. Philadelphia Phillies (8)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The level of concern with the Philadelphia Phillies is steadily increasing, leading to another drop in the latest MLB power rankings. Just 9-8 since Aug. 28 , Philadelphia is quickly erasing the decent lead it held in the NL Wild Card race. Fans can only hope the looming return of Zack Wheeler provides a much-needed jolt.

12. Cleveland Guardians (13)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians are back in control fo the AL Central, fueled by a three-game winning streak. It’s really a two-team race now and the Chicago White Sox are heating up, but Cleveland might have recovered just in time.

13. Milwaukee Brewers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Freddy Peralta is back on the injured list without a timetable to return. Meanwhile, back-end starter Eric Lauer is shut down with an elbow issue. Things look bleak for the Milwaukee Brewers, even at a time when they are on pace with a woeful Phillies team. It will likely get even worse with the Cardinals, Yankees and Mets looming.

14. Baltimore Orioles (12)

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles likely won’t make the playoffs, but there is something even more important happening. Rookie catcher Adley Rutschman is becoming a star right before our eyes, slashing .276/.403/.474 with a 155 wRC+ since July 1. Baltimore’s young core has arrived and its going to make this team a playoff contender every year.

15. Chicago White Sox (15)

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox have gained some ground in the AL Central, looking like a better team than the Cleveland Guardians at him. However, Tony La Russa is returning soon and there’s no escaping the fact this team looked worse when he worked the bench.

16. Arizona Diamondbacks (17)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks would be even higher in our MLB power rankings If they were still in playoff contention. Holding the 10th best record in MLB since Aug. 14, Arizona is taking down one postseason contender after another. Daulton Varsho is on a power binge and the young core is quickly gelling. This is a team to keep an eye on in 2023, especially if they are buyers this winter.

17. Minnesota Twins (14)

18. Boston Red Sox (19)

19. Los Angeles Angels (21)

20. Texas Rangers (18)

21. San Francisco Giants (20)

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants have been the most disappointing MLB team in 2022. Projected to make the playoffs at the start of Opening Day, San Francisco quickly collapsed as the 2022 season unfolded. There are so many holes to fill on the roster this winter and it remains to be seen whether or not ownership will spend the necessary money.

22. Colorado Rockies (25)

23. Cincinnati Reds (24)

24. Kansas City Royals (23)

25. Chicago Cubs (22)

26. Washington Nationals (30)

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Credit to the Washington Nationals for displaying some fight in the final weeks of the season. From Aug. 14- Sep. 9, the Nats posted a respectable 11-12 record. It’s better than the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians. We’ve still got lingering questions about the club’s future, but Washington earned its first bump in the MLB power rankings.

27. Detroit Tigers (27)

28. Miami Marlins (26)

29. Pittsburgh Pirates (28)

30. Oakland Athletics (29)

More must-reads: