MLB power rankings 2022: Yankees, Mets among best MLB teams entering October

Before diving into the MLB games today , it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings to get a picture for how things are shaking out during the 2022 season.

We’re now in the final days of the 2022 MLB season, providing us with a great look at the best teams in MLB and those with plenty to regret after an underwhelming season.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings today as we head into October.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are No. 1 in the MLB power rankings, finishing the regular season with the best record in baseball, the highest-scoring lineup in MLB and the lowest ERA (2.93). With so much talent, depth and experience it’s no wonder the Dodgers are the World Series favorite.

2. Houston Astros

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The version of Yordan Alvarez that challenged for AL MVP in the first half of the season is back. He is slashing .348/.452/.710 with 16 RBI in September, further demonstrating why the Houston Astros are the best team in the American League.

3. New York Mets

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The top of the MLB power rankings remains steady and it’s likely to stay that way. With Chris Bassitt, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer lined up for the pivotal New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves series, Buck Showalter’s team should be the favorite to win the division.

4. Atlanta Braves

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Whether or not the Atlanta Braves win the NL East, the reigning World Series champions can walk into October with confidence. They have the starting rotation, bullpen and star-powered lineup to make another deep run and their experience is just an added bonus.

5. New York Yankees

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

A sluggish August and early September is in the rearview mirror. The New York Yankees are 17-8 since September 11, securing the AL East and the all-important No. 2 seed in the MLB playoff bracket . New York is undeniably one of the best teams in MLB, with Aaron Judge’s historic season leading the way. Of course, we’re left wondering if there will be more postseason disappointment.

6. Toronto Blue Jays (7)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Momentum is everything heading into the postseason and the Toronto Blue Jays have i. Boasting a 17-8 record In September, Toronto’s batting order leads the way. If there’s one concern, it’s the issue that has been a red flag since the trade deadline, the Blue Jays’ rotation could be a real Achilles heel against a tough American League opponent.

7. Cleveland Guardians (11)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians are the hottest team in MLB, clinching the AL Central thanks to a seven-game winning streak. Better yet, the Guardians have the best record in MLB in September (18-7), with pitching (2.94 ERA) along with stars Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez leading the way in one final surge up the MLB power rankings.

8. St. Louis Cardinals (6)

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals have experienced plenty of fluctuation in the MLB power rankings this month. Blame the latest slide on a stretch that saw the Cardinals split a series against the San Diego Padres and drop a set against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in the club heading into the MLB playoffs, especially with the lineup losing its consistency.

9. San Diego Padres (10)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto is rounding into form, entering the final week of the MLB schedule with a .283/.441/.500 slash line and a 172 wRC+ in his last 60 plate appearances. The power is coming and with San Diego playing better baseball as of late, the Padres look more formidable heading into October.

10. Tampa Bay Rays (8)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Since coming off the injured list, Wander Franco is slashing .328/.362/.422 with a 129 wRC+ . The power isn’t returning in his first action back from a fractured hamate bone, but the star infielder is providing a jolt for the lineup. However, the Tampa Bay Rays slide in the MLB power rankings because of a pedestrian 12-12 record in September.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The year can only be described as a disaster for the Boston Red Sox. While injuries played a part, the Red Sox 6-13 record vs the Yankees this season showed just how wide the gap is between these two clubs. When this putrid season comes to an end, Boston will see J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Michael Wacha hit free agency. Considering ownership shows little interest in paying what it takes to win, this could be the new normal for Boston.

Brian Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers took the first step toward turning things around by hiring Scott Harris as the new President of Baseball Operations. The rave reviews he receives within the industry, including from Theo Epstein highlight why this could be a turning point for the franchise. After being one of the most disappointing MLB teams in 2022, Detroit could rebound next year.

