MLB power rankings 2022: New York Yankees surging, Mets snag No. 1 spot

The 2022 MLB season is underway and the road to the World Series is just beginning. It’s only the start of MLB postseason watch and this is only a taste of what’s to come. As every game passes, our 2022 MLB power rankings will take greater shape.

It’s important to keep sample size and early starts in perspective. A year ago at this time, the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners sat atop their respective decisions. Meanwhile, sub-.500 records worried fans of the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves. As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings .

Fortunately, we’re three weeks through the 2022 MLB season and more evidence is giving us a real glimpse at all of these teams. After another full slate of games, the New York Mets and New York Yankees are among the teams climbing up the ranks.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings heading into May.

1. New York Mets (LW: 2)

The New York Mets already felt great about their start to the 2022 season, then they threw a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies. New York’s starting rotation has the second-lowest ERA ( 2.55 ) in MLB and its lineup ranks third in wRC+ ( 123) . This is definitely one of the two best MLB teams right now.

2. New York Yankees (LW: 5)

The New York Yankees lineup is heating up. After consecutive sweeps, everything is going right for the pinstripes with another series victory recorded. We’ll wait to push New York into the No. 1 spot of the MLB power rankings until we see how they fare in the upcoming three-game set vs the Toronto Blue Jays.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just rolling along, riding dominant pitching and a batting order that is starting to warm up. Entering the week, Los Angeles led MLB in run differential (+47) and boasts one of the best bullpens in baseball. A slight dip in the MLB power rankings, but only temporary.

4. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 3)

The Toronto Blue Jays have taken care of business in recent sets against the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, both at home and on the road. As mentioned above, our attention is focused on the Yankees coming to town. While Kevin Gausman won’t get to face New York, emerging ace Alex Manoah will and that adds to the excitement for this series.

5. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 6)

The Milwaukee Brewers are certainly benefitting from playing a softer schedule right now, but that’s also going to happen in the NL Central. Milwaukee should easily dispatch the Cincinnati Reds, but the road test against the Atlanta Braves can be used as a barometer to determine if this is truly one of the best MLB teams in 2022.

6. San Diego Padres (LW: 7)

After dropping a series to the Dodgers over a week ago, the San Diego Padres are slowly climbing their way back up the MLB power rankings. Beating the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds is easy, scoring runs against the Miami Marlins outstanding rotation (May 5-8) will be a litmus test for this lineup without Fernando Tatīs Jr.

7. San Francisco Giants (LW: 4)

It proved to be a weird week for the San Francisco Giants, facing three different clubs in a six-day period. The strange schedule and some of the injuries are valid excuses for the inconsistency, so the Giants will avoid a more dramatic slide down the MLB rankings.

8. Houston Astros (LW: 13)

After plummeting down last week’s MLB power rankings thanks to an ugly losing streak, the Houston Astros are getting back on track. It’s all happening as Jose Altuve (hamstring) returns to the lineup and closer Ryan Pressly (knee) inches closer towards a return. Bes tof all, upcoming home sets against the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers offer the potential for more series victories.

9. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 17)

From 8-7 to 14-7, the Los Angeles Angels turned things around quickly. Dominant pitching overwhelmed the Cleveland Guardians and some timely hits have paved the way to decisive wins. It helps that the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox are really struggling right now, but the Angels look like a pretty legitimate contender. If this keeps up, there’s a lot of room to rise in next week’s MLB power rankings.

10. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 8)

It hasn’t been the perfect start to the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Rays, but they’ll certainly take where they are at right now. This team keeps demonstrating it belongs a tier above the likes of the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners. Best of all, Shane Baz is getting closer to rejoining the pitching staff and some struggling hitters (Brandon Lowe, Randy Arozarena) are slowly finding their swings.

11. Minnesota Twins (LW: 15)

Coming off consecutive sweeps over the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers, the Minnesota Twins proved they can hang around with some of the best teams in the American League this weekend. After competing with the Rays, Minnesota could make another push up the MLB power rankings with series victories over the Baltimore Orioles and Oakland A’s.

12. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 11)

Dropping a series to the Mets is forgivable considering the hot streak New York is on right now. The results against the Arizona Diamondbacks, that’s not a great sign. Fans are just hoping Nolin Gorman (11 home runs at AAA) gets his shot.

13. Seattle Mariners (LW: 14)

Julio Rodriguez finally hit his first MLB home run, a sign the talented outfielder might finally be settling in at the plate. If he heats up and Robbie Ray maintains the form we saw early in his start against the Miami Marlins, the Seattle Mariners could earn the 10th spot in the MLB power rankings by the weekend.

14. Atlanta Braves (LW: 10)

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back, a huge boost to make the Atlanta Braves lineup deeper. The team definitely needs him after an underwhelming April for the reigning World Series champions. Things won’t get any easier for Atlanta with the Mets and Brewers, top 5 teams in our MLB power rankings, on deck.

15. Chicago White Sox (LW: 11)

The Chicago White Sox nearly pulled off the incredible six-run comeback in the 9th inning on Sunday, but they fell just short by stranding the bases loaded. Injuries are part of the problem right now, but costly errors and poor situational hitting are even bigger worries. The talent exists to be one of the best MLB teams in 2022, but we aren’t seeing it right now.

16. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 18)

The Philadelphia Phillies learned this weekend they are clearly below the Mets, at least right now. It would really help if this pitching staff could find its stride at some point. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, another series against the Mets is right around the corner.

17. Boston Red Sox (LW: 12)

It’s starting to get ugly for the Boston Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts (.369/.418/.500) is doing everything in his power to produce runs and he’s the one player with the most uncertainty regarding his future at Fenway Park. As for Trevor Story (.606 OPS), Alex Verdugo (.653 OPS) and Bobby Dalbec (.449 OPS), they’re not exactly inspiring confidence in the fan base.

18. Miami Marlins (LW: 25)

19. Oakland Athletics (LW: 23)

20. Colorado Rockies (LW: 19)

21. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 16)

22. Kansas City Royals (LW: 26)

23. Chicago Cubs (LW: 20)

24. Detroit Tigers (LW: 21)

25. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 28)

26. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 27)

27. Washington Nationals (LW: 24)

28. Texas Rangers (LW: 22)

29. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 29)

30. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 30)

