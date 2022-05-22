MLB power rankings 2022: New York Yankees remain best MLB team, Mets tumble

Before diving into the MLB games today , it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings to get a picture for how things are shaking out during the 2022 season.

As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings . We’re now more than six weeks through the 2022 MLB season and more evidence is giving us a real glimpse at all of these teams.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings.

1. New York Yankees (LW: 1)

There is no other threat for the No. 1 spot in the MLB power rankings today. The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball, led by outstanding hitting and an excellent rotation. Even at a time when closer Aroldis Chapman is shaky, with his job potentially in jeopardy, New York finds ways to win and makes series victories look routine.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 5)

The Los Angeles Dodgers responded to a tough series against the Philadelphia Phillies by putting the Arizona Diamondbacks in their place. There is reason to believe sluggers like Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger will turn things around, cementing the Dodgers as the best team in the National League.

3. Houston Astros (LW: 2)

Entering the weekend, Jose Altuve owned a 244 wRC+ and .758 SLG with seven home runs in May. He is tearing the cover off baseballs from the leadoff spot and the Houston Astros are rolling because of it. The results in Fenway Park push the Astros down a spot in the MLB power rankings, but this is still a World Series contender.

4. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 6)

After poor showings against the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers surged back with convincing series wins over the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves. Keep in mind, the team is accomplishing this with Brandon Woodruff still trying to figure things out. One wise move for Milwaukee this summer, adding another bat to the middle of the lineup.

5. New York Mets (LW: 3)

This could be the first of many slides for the New York Mets in the MLB power rankings. Already without Jacob DeGrom and Tylor Megill, New York loses Max Scherzer for two months. A deep rotation is now torn apart and Francisco Lindor (.605 OPS in May) has cooled off at the plate. Things look bleak without a trade as the Mets’ schedule gets a lot tougher from here.

6. San Diego Padres (LW: 7)

The offseason trade for Taylor Rogers is working out perfectly. Since taking over as the San Diego Padres closer, Rogers boasts a 0.49 ERA, a 26.5% K-BB rate and converted 16-of-17 saves entering the week. Matchups against the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers could push the Padres further up the MLB rankings quickly.

7. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 8)

At a time when the Tampa Bay Rays lineup is struggling, pitching leads the way. Shane McClanahan headlines a starting rotation with a 3.59 ERA and McClanahan is emerging as a potential AL Cy Young candidate. When Manuel Margot (.912 OPS) rejoins the lineup, Tampa should take a slight step forward.

8. Minnesota Twins (LW: 9)

As the Chicago White Sox keep struggling and the Cleveland Guardians slip down the standings, the Minnesota Twins see a great chance to create some distance in the AL Central. Minnesota took care of business against the Guardians and Athletics, the schedule gets even easier with the next 15 games against the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals. Minnesota could be a top-five team in MLB power rankings by next weekend.

9. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 4)

A trip to Texas went poorly. The Los Angeles Angels were outscored 23-14, really only making one game close as they got swept out of town. While the Oakland A’s provide a soft rebound opportunity, the real test on the Angels schedule is ahead with the Toronto Blue Jays (May 27-29) and Yankees (May 31-June 2) on deck.

10. San Francisco Giants (LW: 10)

A trip to Coors Field went exactly as expected for the San Francisco Giants. If this club is going to hang around with the best teams in MLB, improvements are still necessary. The Giants’ starting rotation has the fifth-worst May ERA (4.81) and that was supposed to be a strength for this club,

11. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 11)

The ‘kids’ have arrived. Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospects, are up. Promoting Gorman made a lot of sense, especially with the Cardinals’ issues at shortstop. The high strikeout rate in the minors hints he might struggle early on, but he earned the promotion.

12. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 12)

The Toronto Blue Jays rank 18th in OPS (.678) and 24th in runs scored (142) entering the weekend. A lineup filled with young stars is wildly underperforming compared to expectations. It seems to be a lack of plate discipline and everyone in this lineup is only making things worse by hacking at the plate more to try and bust out of a slump. If things don’t improve, there might need to be a change at hitting coach.

13. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 14)

There are a lot of good teams struggling right now. It provided the Philadelphia Phillies with a shot to move up the MLB power rankings, but getting shutout twice by the Padres and then losing to the Dodgers at home didn’t help matters. This team desperately needs Bryce Harper and it can only hope the elbow doesn’t force him to sit multiple games per week.

14. Chicago White Sox (LW: 13)

Viewed as a World Series contender entering the season, the Chicago White Sox are the biggest disappointment in MLB right now. Chicago is 5-9 against teams with a .500 or better mark and its run differential (-27) is just as troubling as the bad defense (-10 Defensive Runs Saved). All that praise for manager Tony La Russa last year is gone, the veteran manager’s team fails in the fundamentals.

15. Boston Red Sox (LW: 21)

Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox are alive. A week removed from many writing this team off and evaluating options to become sellers at the trade deadline, now things look a lot better. There is still a lot of ground to cover, but the Red Sox have earned the 15th spot in the MLB power rankings with this recent stretch of excellence.

16. Atlanta Braves (LW: 18)

We’re still waiting to see the best version of the Atlanta Braves and it feels increasingly likely it might not happen, barring summer trades. The good news is Atlanta handled its business against the Miami Marlins and the fans can only hope to experience similar results from this club in a four-game stand against Philly.

17. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 15)

Handling the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field keeps the Arizona Diamondbacks from dipping further in our MLB power rankings. However, it’s worth noting their -21 run differential is a real cause for concern considering expectations for the club entering the year. At the very least, Daulton Varsho (.911 OPS in May) is emerging as an All-Star.

19. Miami Marlins (LW: 20)

At times, we want to buy into the Miami Marlins. The pitching staff is electrifying and Jazz Chisholm is one of the most exciting players in baseball. However, that 5-16 record against winning teams suggest Miami’s run differential (+16) and record are largely the results of more games against bad teams.

19. Seattle Mariners (LW: 17)

We’ll start with the good news. Following a slow start to his MLB career, Julio Rodriguez boasts a .342/.375/.513 slash line in May and there’s plenty of reason to believe the 30-30 years are coming. Unfortunately, Seattle is 6-18 in its last 24 games and that slide is really starting to push them down the MLB power rankings despite the talent on the roster.

20. Colorado Rockies (LW: 19)

Getting Kris Bryant back in the lineup is a nice boost for the Colorado Rockies. However, the club has largely proven as of late that it struggles against good competition. While Colorado is exceeding our low expectations set before the season, this still doesn’t look like a playoff-caliber roster.

21. Texas Rangers (LW: 23)

22. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 16)

23. Chicago Cubs (LW: 27)

24. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 22)

25. Oakland Athletics (LW: 24)

26. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 25)

27. Kansas City Royals (LW: 26)

28. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 28)

29. Detroit Tigers (LW: 30)

30. Washington Nationals (LW: 29)

