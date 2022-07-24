MLB power rankings 2022: New York Yankees fall from No. 1, new best team in MLB

Before diving into the MLB games today , it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings to get a picture for how things are shaking out during the 2022 season.

As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings . We’re now more than halfway through the 2022 MLB season, providing us with a great look at the best teams in MLB and those with a lot of room to improve heading into the summer.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings today coming out of the All-Star Break.

1. Houston Astros (LW: 3)

Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros move on top of the MLB power rankings. While the New York Yankees still have the better record, Houston is 5-2 in head-to-head matchups with the Bronx Bombers this season. There might also be a bidding war between the two clubs for ace Luis Castillo. If these clubs faced off in the MLB playoffs, we’d pick the Astros right now and that deserves the title of the best team in MLB.

2. New York Yankees (LW: 1)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees went 16-14 in their last 30 games, not exactly the best team in baseball. To make matters worse, it looked like a majority of the Yankees’ pitchers didn’t stand a chance against Houston’s starting rotation. Add in the season-ending injury to Michael King and it’s clear Brian Cashman needs to make several additions at the trade deadline.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 2)

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman looks like the MVP player everyone witnessed with the Atlanta Braves. Of course, he is just part of arguably the most talented team in baseball. Los Angeles does technically slide in our MLB power rankings out of the All-Star break, but this is the best team in the National League and they can challenge anyone for a World Series title. Another thing to keep in mind, the Dodgers are 16-2 in July.

4. New York Mets (LW: 5)

Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Mets are adding one of the best players in baseball to their roster. Jacob deGrom looks healthy and getting him back creates arguably the best MLB rotation in 2022 . Combine that with the expected moves via trade ( Dan Vogelbach ), the Mets are a firm World Series contender, and rumors suggest they might not be done making deals.

5. Atlanta Braves (LW: 4)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Credit to the Atlanta Braves for turning what seemed like an insurmountable deficit in the NL East into a tight battle with the New York Mets. While Atlanta might not get back as much help off the IL as New York, the emergence of Michael Harris and Austin Riley becoming an MVP candidate is more than enough to challenge the division rival. Given Mike Soroka is without a timetable to return, though, it’s possible Atlanta adds another starter to its strong rotation.

6. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 8)

Credit to the Tampa Bay Rays for recovering from the sweep to the Cincinnati Reds. After taking a four-game series over the Toronto Blue Jays and then winning six-of-seven against the Boston Red Sox, it’s clear the Wander Franco-less Rays aren’t out of the AL Wild Card race.

7. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 6)

The Milwaukee Brewers will head into the All-Star Break feeling very good about where they stand. Holding a sizable lead over the St. Louis Cardinals and anticipating the return of Freddy Peralta in August, the Brewers’ front office can focus on its lineup at the trade deadline. While some fans might be concerned about Josh Hader, especially after his recent woes, he remains the best closer in baseball and likely won’t be traded until the offseason.

8. San Diego Padres (LW: 7)

For whatever reason, the Colorado Rockies seem to have the San Diego Padres’ number. If there’s one positive coming out of this week for San Diego, besides Taylor Rogers recording a clean save, star Fernando Tatís Jr. is finally set to begin taking swings. One thing is for certain, this Padres’ lineup desperately needs him.

9. Minnesota Twins (LW: 9)

Even if the Minnesota Twins aren’t dominating right now, they don’t need it to stay atop the AL Central. With the Chicago White Sox just fighting for a .500 record and the Cleveland Guardians a mess, Minnesota is a front-line starter away from its postseason odds skyrocketing.

10. Seattle Mariners (LW: 14)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners entered Sunday with a 14-3 record in July and a 22-6 record since June 19. That’s the very definition of the hottest team in baseball. There’s no telling what Jerry ‘trader’ Dipoto will do by Aug. 2, but Seattle looks like its postseason drought could end this year.

11. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 11)

Only time will tell how firing Charlie Montoyo works out for the Toronto Blue Jays. The initial results, at least against the Boston Red Sox, are paying off, but that’s only temporary. Change needs to happen on the roster and paying for an impact bat or starting pitcher is the only acceptable step.

12. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 13)

We’ve said it for over a month, the St. Louis Cardinals need a front-line starter to be taken seriously. Holding a pedestrian 8-10 record in July, we’ve seen what happens when the Cardinals’ sluggers cool off for even a brief stint.

13. San Francisco Giants (LW: 15)

The version of the San Francisco Giants from the 2021 season isn’t coming back. San Francisco entered Sunday with an 8-12 record in the month, but it did manage to rebound against the Brewers. We still think the Giants are more of a fringe MLB postseason threat than a legitimate NL power, there are at least signs of life and there could be more if additions are made.

14. Boston Red Sox (LW: 10)

Since their seven-game winning streak in late June, the Boston Red Sox have gone 6-16 since. Any momentum we saw from this club in early June is gone. Frankly, the humiliating loss to the Toronto Blue Jays needs to be the nail in the coffin. The Red Sox should be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, even listening to offers for Xander Bogaerts.

15. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 16)

The biggest surprise of the 2022 MLB season, it’s not remotely close. June provided the Baltimore Orioles with their first winning record in a month in five years. They followed it up in July by delivering a double-digit win streak for the fan base. We anticipate Baltimore being light sellers at the deadline, but this is an unprecedented climb up for the Orioles compared to where they started in consensus MLB power rankings.

16. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 17)

After taking down the Chicago White Sox, we’ll at least give the Cleveland Guardians a slight tick upwards in the latest MLB power rankings. However, the lineup still has problems and there is a hole in the starting rotation. If only Cleveland’s front office didn’t have its hand tied by financial restraints from ownership.

17. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 12)

The Philadelphia Phillies’ constant fluctuation in our MLB power rankings continues. Immediately after starting to buy into this club, it goes on a four-game losing streak. At this point, we’re going to need to see an impact bat added, the defense overhauled and the bullpen bolstered to buy in again.

18. Chicago White Sox (LW: 16)

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

A week after leaving the game with lightheadedness, Luis Robert landed on the injured list. The Chicago White Sox star is dealing with blurry vision and if his troubles don’t clear in the next week, there would have to be serious debate in Chicago about whether or not it’s even worth being buyers this summer.

19. Miami Marlins (LW: 18)

The Miami Marlins provided fans with some reason to feel good before the All-Star Break, calling up top prospect Max Meyer, but early returns haven’t been fruitful. Still, his promotion further highlights the absurd wealth of young pitching this team has, arms that should also be used to upgrade a bad lineup. Maybe JJ Bleday can provide a boost in the long run, but that’s probably asking too much out of a rookie making his debut.

20. Texas Rangers (LW: 19)

There’s still no telling exactly what approach the Texas Rangers will take amid the trade frenzy, with the possibility of a long-term buy and short-term sell approach. One thing Texas can feel good about, the investment in Marcus Semien and Corey Seager paid off.

21. Colorado Rockies (LW: 22)

It appears the Colorado Rockies don’t intend to be sellers at the trade deadline. That’s precisely the kind of thinking you’d expect from an organization that signed an aging and injury-prone Kris Bryant to a contract no other team wanted to come near. A rebuild is needed, but it won’t happen.

22. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 28)

The Pittsburgh Pirates still aren’t playing winning baseball, we’re at least two years away from that happening. What we can say is the future looks bright in Pittsburgh and we’re confident the front office finds some quality prospects at the trade deadline.

23. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 24)

Following a promising start in June, the Arizona Diamondbacks have plummeted down the MLB power rankings and become one of the worst teams in baseball since June. The only thing that keeps them from sinking lower is they won’t sell off as much MLB talent as the others.

24. Detroit Tigers (LW: 23)

The Javier Baez contract is a reflection on Al Avila. If the Detroit Tigers want to turn things around, reaching their long-term potential down the line, it needs to start with a change at the top.

25. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 21)

Since firing Joe Maddon and replacing him with Phil Nevin, a polar opposite in terms of demeanor, the Los Angeles Angels are 12-26 and things are only getting worse. As for the Shohei Ohtani trade speculation , no MLB owner is trading the most marketable player baseball has seen in decades.

26. Kansas City Royals (LW: 27)

It’s fitting that the Kansas City Royals approached the trading season with some intriguing players to offer, only for those same people to negate some of their trade value by being unvaccinated. At least the future is bright with Bobby Witt Jr. looking more like a star each day.

27. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 26)

If the Cincinnati Reds are truly committed to a rebuild, Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle and Brandon Drury should all be traded by Aug. 2. After that, baseball fans in Cincinnati can just track the prospects daily.

28. Chicago Cubs (LW: 25)

The bottom is falling out for a team that was already near the bottom of our MLB power rankings. Everyone is prepared for the Chicago Cubs to be massive sellers and they could be the worst team in baseball after July.

29. Oakland Athletics (LW: 30)

With Frankie Montas looking healthy after the All-Star break in his first start, he’ll net a significant haul via trade. Dealing All-Star pitcher Paul Blackburn should also strengthen the farm system.

30. Washington Nationals (LW: 29)

There is no telling when Juan Soto will be traded. It’s possible the Washington Nationals find a deal before the Aug. 2 deadline, if not then a deal comes this offseason. Either way, the return for Soto will be one of the biggest in MLB history. Granted, that still might not be enough to match Soto’s value.

