MLB power rankings 2022: New York Yankees at No. 1, Blue Jays drop

The 2022 MLB season is underway and the road to the World Series is just beginning. It’s only the start of MLB postseason watch and this is only a taste of what’s to come. As every game passes, our 2022 MLB power rankings will take greater shape.

As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings . We’re now more than a month through the 2022 MLB season and more evidence is giving us a real glimpse at all of these teams. After another full slate of games, the New York Mets and New York Yankees are among the best teams in MLB.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings.

1. New York Yankees (LW: 2)

Multiple rainouts wiped out a significant portion of the New York Yankees schedule this week, but they still have one of the best records in MLB. With dominant pitching ( 70 runs allowed in 25 games ) and a statement made in the series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, there’s no reason New York shouldn’t be atop the MLB power rankings.

2. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 5)

From 4-5 to 19-8, the Milwaukee Brewers turned things around quickly. They’ve already proven their dominance against NL Central competition and with some tougher opponents in May, Milwaukee should prove to others why it could be the best team in the National League.

3. New York Mets (LW: 1)

The stunning 9th inning comeback over the Philadelphia Phillies proved why this New York Mets team is different. It’s about more than the dominant starting rotation and a lineup that consistently produces runs without leading MLB in homers. Great managing and a strong clubhouse have made this one of the best teams in MLB.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 3)

While the Los Angeles Dodgers take another slight dip in the MLB power rankings, it indicates nothing of their talent or World Series ceiling. After all, Los Angeles entered the weekend with the highest run differential (+57) in the majors. Besides, upcoming matchups against the Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates can push the Dodgers back up.

5. San Diego Padres (LW: 6)

The Miami Marlins rode momentum heading into their series against the San Diego Padres. Manny Machado promptly ended that. San Diego’s All-Star slugger is one of the leading MLB MVP candidates and he is showing no signs of slowing down. Best of all, Fernando Tatís Jr. is just a few weeks away from rejoining the Padres’ lineup.

6. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 9)

The Boston Red Sox joined the Chicago White Sox as recent teams to discover just how good the Los Angeles Angels are right now. Mike Trout is leading the way, but Taylor Ward and Brandon Marsh are also huge pieces of this fantastic start. Oh, there are also signs of Shohei Ohtani heating up right before the Angels face another top-10 team in our MLB power rankings.

7. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 10)

Wander Franco has cooled off as of late thanks to persistent soreness in his leg, but he’s still finding ways to produce. As Franco plays through the discomfort, outfielders Randy Arozarena and Manuel Margot are coming through behind him in the batting order with clutch hits and home runs. The looming series against the Angels is a great three-game test for both AL playoff contenders.

8. Houston Astros (LW: 8)

Jose Altuve is back in the lineup and promptly delivering on the All-Star level expectations placed on his shoulders every year. The Houston Astros also brought closer Ryan Pressly off the injured list this week, creating even more depth for an excellent pitching staff. The three-game set at Target Field this upcoming week against the Minnesota Twins will determine which of these clubs is higher in the Week 6 MLB power rankings.

9. Minnesota Twins (LW: 11)

Everyone expected the Twins to be competitive this season, providing some challenges for opponents and potentially pushing for a Wild Card spot. Instead, this is the best team in the AL Central right now. What makes it even more impressive, this is being done with injuries and COVID-19 sidelining key players and coaches. While those losses hurt, they opened the door for Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda to put their young talent on display.

10. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 4)

The Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t take the series against the New York Yankees, but that came against the hottest team in MLB. Fortunately, All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is back and that will provide a jolt for the Blue Jays’ lineup. As for why Toronto slid this far in the MLB power rankings, we’re starting to be concerned with José Berríos. Let’s see if the Blue Jays can get some revenge at Yankee Stadium.

11. Chicago White Sox (LW: 15)

The Chicago White Sox are starting to settle back in again. Since that five-run rally in the 9th against the Angels, which still resulted in a loss, the Sox got their swagger back. Luis Robert is performing in the cleanup spot, Jose Abreu is raising his OPS and Liam Hendriks is locking down saves. This is the team we expected and it could skyrocket up the rankings with a great showing against the Yankees.

12. San Francisco Giants (LW: 7)

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that San Francisco dropped the series against the Dodgers, they lost to a superior team. The results against the St. Louis Cardinals, that’s a better barometer of where this team is. The Giants are a good team, one that can pop into the top 10 of weekly MLB power rankings every now and then, but this isn’t a World Series threat right now.

13. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 12)

Spring training production rarely matters. Tommy Edman could barely make contact in the exhibition games. Through 26 games in the regular season, he is one of the best leadoff hitters (.411 OBP, 18 runs scored) in baseball. St. Louis also received good news this week, Jack Flaherty took another step towards returning to the mound.

14. Seattle Mariners (LW: 13)

At some point, we should start feeling a little concerned about Jarred Kelenic. Through his first 461 plate appearances in the majors, the former top prospect has a .175/.258/.345 slash line with a 29.7% strikeout rate. More concerning, he’s striking out more this year (36.9%) than last year (281%). Unfortunately, the Mitch Haniger injury means the Seattle Mariners lack options until Kyle Lewis comes off the IL.

15. Atlanta Braves (LW: 14)

Since returning to the Atlanta Braves lineup, Ronald Acuna Jr. has two homers and three stolen bases in eight games. Unfortunately, Austin Riley has cooled off considerably and there isn’t much production outside of Acuña and Matt Olson right now. Maybe a series against the woeful Red Sox will change that.

16. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 21)

An impressive series for the Cleveland Guardians against the Blue Jays. However, we’re still left wondering how legitimate this offense (132 runs scored) really is. Jose Ramirez is a no-doubt MVP threat, but there are a lot of reasons to believe regression comes for those behind him.

17. Colorado Rockies (LW: 20)

From 10-5 to 16-12, the Colorado Rockies are starting to settle back down. With that said, this team is still surpassing our expectations for it from Opening Day. Let’s see how things look in a few weeks because the upcoming schedule includes six games against the Giants and three against the Mets.

18. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 16)

The Philadelphia Phillies salvaged a game out of their series against the Mets, that’s the only positive for this team right now. Before the rotation was hit by COVID-19, this club still wasn’t performing with a healthy roster. It’s at least possible Joe Girardi becomes the first manager fired during the season.

19. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 25)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the big surprises in 2022. While the lineup isn’t great, the pitching staff gives this team a shot to at least compete on most nights. Considering Arizona already faced the Padres, Astros, Mets and Dodgers this season, it’s fair to say they’ve earned this bump in the MLB power rankings.

20. Miami Marlins (LW: 18)

A seven-game win streak was immediately followed by Miami dropping seven of its next eight games. That about sums up this team. There will be some bright moments when the pitching dominates and Jazz Chisholm lifts the lineup, but the slides mean this is just a mediocre Marlins team.

21. Boston Red Sox (LW: 17)

22. Texas Rangers (LW: 28)

23. Chicago Cubs (LW: 23)

24. Oakland Athletics (LW: 19)

25. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 26)

26. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 29)

27. Kansas City Royals (LW: 22)

28. Detroit Tigers (LW: 24)

29. Washington Nationals (LW: 27)

30. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 30)

