ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MLB power rankings 2022: New York Yankees at No. 1, Blue Jays drop

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjsUA_0eoaXo1y00

The 2022 MLB season is underway and the road to the World Series is just beginning. It’s only the start of MLB postseason watch and this is only a taste of what’s to come. As every game passes, our 2022 MLB power rankings will take greater shape.

Related: Watch MLB Games And Much More For $4.99 With Paramount Plus

As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings . We’re now more than a month through the 2022 MLB season and more evidence is giving us a real glimpse at all of these teams. After another full slate of games, the New York Mets and New York Yankees are among the best teams in MLB.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings.

1. New York Yankees (LW: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJEmP_0eoaXo1y00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple rainouts wiped out a significant portion of the New York Yankees schedule this week, but they still have one of the best records in MLB. With dominant pitching ( 70 runs allowed in 25 games ) and a statement made in the series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, there’s no reason New York shouldn’t be atop the MLB power rankings.

2. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnyjx_0eoaXo1y00
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

From 4-5 to 19-8, the Milwaukee Brewers turned things around quickly. They’ve already proven their dominance against NL Central competition and with some tougher opponents in May, Milwaukee should prove to others why it could be the best team in the National League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CArSv_0eoaXo1y00
Also Read:
What is the fastest pitch ever? Fastest MLB pitches in 2022, Ben Joyce hits 105.5 mph in college

3. New York Mets (LW: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbEnZ_0eoaXo1y00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The stunning 9th inning comeback over the Philadelphia Phillies proved why this New York Mets team is different. It’s about more than the dominant starting rotation and a lineup that consistently produces runs without leading MLB in homers. Great managing and a strong clubhouse have made this one of the best teams in MLB.

Related: 2022 MLB rotation rankings

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gxXR_0eoaXo1y00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

While the Los Angeles Dodgers take another slight dip in the MLB power rankings, it indicates nothing of their talent or World Series ceiling. After all, Los Angeles entered the weekend with the highest run differential (+57) in the majors. Besides, upcoming matchups against the Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates can push the Dodgers back up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3ImK_0eoaXo1y00 Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason predictions, schedule and format

5. San Diego Padres (LW: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwlKj_0eoaXo1y00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins rode momentum heading into their series against the San Diego Padres. Manny Machado promptly ended that. San Diego’s All-Star slugger is one of the leading MLB MVP candidates and he is showing no signs of slowing down. Best of all, Fernando Tatís Jr. is just a few weeks away from rejoining the Padres’ lineup.

Related: MLB trade rumors – Luis Castillo among top 2022 trade candidates

6. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrZSB_0eoaXo1y00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox joined the Chicago White Sox as recent teams to discover just how good the Los Angeles Angels are right now. Mike Trout is leading the way, but Taylor Ward and Brandon Marsh are also huge pieces of this fantastic start. Oh, there are also signs of Shohei Ohtani heating up right before the Angels face another top-10 team in our MLB power rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Lq3L_0eoaXo1y00 Also Read:
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, 2022 season

7. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EB10T_0eoaXo1y00
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Wander Franco has cooled off as of late thanks to persistent soreness in his leg, but he’s still finding ways to produce. As Franco plays through the discomfort, outfielders Randy Arozarena and Manuel Margot are coming through behind him in the batting order with clutch hits and home runs. The looming series against the Angels is a great three-game test for both AL playoff contenders.

Related: Hungry for more MLB news? Tap here for the hottest headlines breaking right now .

8. Houston Astros (LW: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llo3H_0eoaXo1y00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve is back in the lineup and promptly delivering on the All-Star level expectations placed on his shoulders every year. The Houston Astros also brought closer Ryan Pressly off the injured list this week, creating even more depth for an excellent pitching staff. The three-game set at Target Field this upcoming week against the Minnesota Twins will determine which of these clubs is higher in the Week 6 MLB power rankings.

9. Minnesota Twins (LW: 11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0XRJ_0eoaXo1y00
Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone expected the Twins to be competitive this season, providing some challenges for opponents and potentially pushing for a Wild Card spot. Instead, this is the best team in the AL Central right now. What makes it even more impressive, this is being done with injuries and COVID-19 sidelining key players and coaches. While those losses hurt, they opened the door for Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda to put their young talent on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIc3p_0eoaXo1y00 Also Read:
WATCH: Minnesota Twins prospect Jose Miranda launches upper deck home run in first career Target Field at-bat

10. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cwsT_0eoaXo1y00
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t take the series against the New York Yankees, but that came against the hottest team in MLB. Fortunately, All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is back and that will provide a jolt for the Blue Jays’ lineup. As for why Toronto slid this far in the MLB power rankings, we’re starting to be concerned with José Berríos. Let’s see if the Blue Jays can get some revenge at Yankee Stadium.

11. Chicago White Sox (LW: 15)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ookf6_0eoaXo1y00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox are starting to settle back in again. Since that five-run rally in the 9th against the Angels, which still resulted in a loss, the Sox got their swagger back. Luis Robert is performing in the cleanup spot, Jose Abreu is raising his OPS and Liam Hendriks is locking down saves. This is the team we expected and it could skyrocket up the rankings with a great showing against the Yankees.

12. San Francisco Giants (LW: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1874dp_0eoaXo1y00
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that San Francisco dropped the series against the Dodgers, they lost to a superior team. The results against the St. Louis Cardinals, that’s a better barometer of where this team is. The Giants are a good team, one that can pop into the top 10 of weekly MLB power rankings every now and then, but this isn’t a World Series threat right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fw2od_0eoaXo1y00 Also Read:
Best MLB lineups in 2022: Ranking the 10 best lineups

13. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUItw_0eoaXo1y00
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training production rarely matters. Tommy Edman could barely make contact in the exhibition games. Through 26 games in the regular season, he is one of the best leadoff hitters (.411 OBP, 18 runs scored) in baseball. St. Louis also received good news this week, Jack Flaherty took another step towards returning to the mound.

14. Seattle Mariners (LW: 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zdk1_0eoaXo1y00
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

At some point, we should start feeling a little concerned about Jarred Kelenic. Through his first 461 plate appearances in the majors, the former top prospect has a .175/.258/.345 slash line with a 29.7% strikeout rate. More concerning, he’s striking out more this year (36.9%) than last year (281%). Unfortunately, the Mitch Haniger injury means the Seattle Mariners lack options until Kyle Lewis comes off the IL.

15. Atlanta Braves (LW: 14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxwzD_0eoaXo1y00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Since returning to the Atlanta Braves lineup, Ronald Acuna Jr. has two homers and three stolen bases in eight games. Unfortunately, Austin Riley has cooled off considerably and there isn’t much production outside of Acuña and Matt Olson right now. Maybe a series against the woeful Red Sox will change that.

16. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8bcL_0eoaXo1y00
Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports

An impressive series for the Cleveland Guardians against the Blue Jays. However, we’re still left wondering how legitimate this offense (132 runs scored) really is. Jose Ramirez is a no-doubt MVP threat, but there are a lot of reasons to believe regression comes for those behind him.

17. Colorado Rockies (LW: 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbc0P_0eoaXo1y00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

From 10-5 to 16-12, the Colorado Rockies are starting to settle back down. With that said, this team is still surpassing our expectations for it from Opening Day. Let’s see how things look in a few weeks because the upcoming schedule includes six games against the Giants and three against the Mets.

18. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16l0xY_0eoaXo1y00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies salvaged a game out of their series against the Mets, that’s the only positive for this team right now. Before the rotation was hit by COVID-19, this club still wasn’t performing with a healthy roster. It’s at least possible Joe Girardi becomes the first manager fired during the season.

19. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 25)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrwdH_0eoaXo1y00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the big surprises in 2022. While the lineup isn’t great, the pitching staff gives this team a shot to at least compete on most nights. Considering Arizona already faced the Padres, Astros, Mets and Dodgers this season, it’s fair to say they’ve earned this bump in the MLB power rankings.

20. Miami Marlins (LW: 18)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015xPC_0eoaXo1y00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A seven-game win streak was immediately followed by Miami dropping seven of its next eight games. That about sums up this team. There will be some bright moments when the pitching dominates and Jazz Chisholm lifts the lineup, but the slides mean this is just a mediocre Marlins team.

21. Boston Red Sox (LW: 17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RfTR_0eoaXo1y00 Also Read:
Xander Bogaerts ‘is going to leave’ Boston Red Sox in 2023 offseason

22. Texas Rangers (LW: 28)

23. Chicago Cubs (LW: 23)

24. Oakland Athletics (LW: 19)

25. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 26)

26. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 29)

27. Kansas City Royals (LW: 22)

28. Detroit Tigers (LW: 24)

29. Washington Nationals (LW: 27)

30. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 30)

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

MLB suspends Trevor Bauer for 2 years

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer was the focus of a Pasadena Police Department investigation after being accused of sexual assault by a woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Do the New York Yankees have a new ‘ace’ in town?

The New York Yankees might be spending $324 million over nine years for Gerrit Cole, but that doesn’t automatically make him the ace. Of course, that money suggests he should be performing like one, and he has stepped up his game tremendously after a tough start to the 2022 season, but there’s another starter making waves in the Bronx.
MLB
NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Made History At His Home Park

Los Angeles Angels‘ slugger Mike Trout is about as electrifying as it gets in terms of superstars in Major League Baseball today. Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2012 and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he has been one of the best players in all of baseball.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mlb Playoffs#Mlb Mvp#The New York Mets#The Toronto Blue Jays#Sentinel Usa#The Milwaukee Brewers#Nl Central
FOX Sports

Yankees begin 2-game series at home against the Blue Jays

LINE: Yankees -164, Blue Jays +141; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays to begin a two-game series. New York is 18-8 overall and 11-4 in home games. Yankees hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 reasons for Yankees’ scorching-hot start to 2022 MLB season

The New York Yankees are firing on all cylinders as they sit atop the American League East while dominating Major League Baseball. With a 21-8 record, the Yankees have done an outstanding job through the early part of the year. Whether or not they’ll be able to keep this up remains to be seen. However, the Yanks do have a long history of winning and are more than capable of winning at the highest level with this talented roster in place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSDK

Harrison Bader makes history with first-ever Cardinals inside-the-park home run at Busch Stadium III

ST. LOUIS — If you regularly watch the St. Louis Cardinals, you know center fielder Harrison Bader is fast. On Tuesday, he proved it yet again. Bader drove a sixth-inning 0-2 pitch from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish deep to center field. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins attempted to catch the ball at the wall, but it ricocheted off the wall, hit Mullins' foot and rolled along the warning track towards the left field line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FOX Sports

Cardinals start 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (11-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-12, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0); Cardinals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. St. Louis is 15-12 overall and...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Braves open 2-game series with the Red Sox

LINE: Braves -134, Red Sox +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a two-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Atlanta has an 8-8 record at home and a 14-16 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB Game Canceled Due To Positive Tests

After a shortened 2020 MLB season followed by a 2021 season with lots of testing on a regular basis, we all assumed that 2022 would be a return to normalcy. We were wrong. Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians today, the Chicago White Sox announced that the game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Per the announcement, the game is being postponed to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing."
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Thanks, Mom, for not throwing out my baseball cards

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Like most moms, mine had many wonderful qualities. Among the feats that made her a standout: She never threw out my baseball cards. I began collecting them around the age of 12 in the mid-1960s, picking up packs after school for a nickel each at a local drug store in West Orange, New Jersey, where I grew up. I can still smell the thin pink wafers of bubble gum that came inside each pack and contributed to countless cavities.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka held out of Yankees lineup versus Blue Jays

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Jose Trevino is starting at catcher over Higashioka and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Phillies face the Mariners leading series 1-0

LINE: Phillies -121, Mariners +101; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 series lead. Seattle has an 8-6 record in home games and a 13-16 record overall. The Mariners have gone 10-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy