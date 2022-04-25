MLB power rankings 2022: New York Mets challenge for No. 1, Yankees and Padres climb

The 2022 MLB season is underway and the road to the World Series is just beginning. It’s only the start of MLB postseason watch and this is only a taste of what’s to come. As every game passes, our 2022 MLB power rankings will take greater shape.

Related: Get Paramount Plus and watch the MLB today!

It’s important to keep sample size and early starts in perspective. A year ago at this time, the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners sat atop their respective decisions. Meanwhile, sub-.500 records worried fans of the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves. As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings .

There are some changes this week. While the Los Angeles Dodgers retain their spot, the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants are surging. Meanwhile, it’s hard times for the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings heading into the third week of the 2022 season.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 1)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The best team in MLB keeps on rolling. Even when Mookie Betts (.708 OPS), Will Smith (.679 OPS) and Trea Turner (.712 OPS) aren’t performing to their expected standard, the Los Angeles Dodgers keep winning games. It’s a credit to dominant pitching (2.27 team ERA) and clutch hitting. With the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers ahead on the Dodgers schedule, they can maintain the No. 1 spot.

2. New York Mets (LW: 6)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The blockbuster trade from a few years ago with the Cleveland Guardians looks golden right now. Carlos Carrasco (1.47 ERA) is phenomenal, stepping up as a front-line starter. Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor is putting himself in the MLB MVP watch . Taking the four-game set over the San Francisco Giants cemented New York’s ascent up the MLB power rankings.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2022 – Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom headline loaded class

3. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 2)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is essentially carrying the Toronto Blue Jays lineup right now. No matter, our pick for AL MVP is perfectly comfortable in that role. It’s only a matter of time until Toronto’s batting order heats up and once it does, that will form a nasty combo with the rotation trio of Kevin Gausman, Alex Manoah and Jose Berrios.

4. San Francisco Giants (LW: 8)

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

As if dropping the series in New York wasn’t enough to make the week tough, the San Francisco Giants also lost Alex Cobb and Anthony DeScflani to the injured list. As of now, it seems like neither starter will miss significant time. In their absence, Carlos Rodón will keep overwhelming hitters and San Francisco won’t ever take its foot off the brakes, no matter the score. The mentality is part of the reason they climb up our MLB power rankings this week.

5. New York Yankees (LW: 9)

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Things are awful right now at the plate for the New York Yankees lineup. Despite investing heavily in Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson and Joey Gallo, New York entered Saturday with a .649 OPS as a team. Fortunately, Nestor Cortes is emerging as a pitching gem and the trio of Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery and Luis Severino are thriving. The best is yet to come for New York.

Related: New York Yankees schedule, roster and predictions

6. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 10)

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now but the Milwaukee Brewers rotation is starting to round into form. Corbin Burnes is pitching like a Cy Young candidate, Brandon Woodruff regained his command and Freddy Peralta is starting to fix the issues that caused his early struggles. A pedestrian lineup prevents Milwaukee from being higher in our MLB power rankings, but pitching can carry this team far.

7. San Diego Padres (LW: 11)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When NL MVP candidate Fernando Tatís Jr went down, many worried about the San Diego Padres lineup. At a time in the 2022 MLB season when Jake Croneworth (.537 OPS) and Trent Grisham (.495 OPS) aren’t producing, Manny Machado is playing like an All-MLB player (1.018 OPS). Pair that with excellence from offseason acquisitions Sean Manaea and Taylor Rogers, San Diego soars up the MLB power rankings.

8. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 5)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the Wander Franco show right now. The youngest player in MLB entered Saturday with a league-high 21 hits and he’s only struck out in 6.9% of his 58 plate appearances ( FanGraphs ). It’s just a shame the Rays’ pitching staff is dealing with numerous injuries while sluggers like Randy Arozarena (.570 OPS) and Brandon Lowe (.637 OPS) struggle to produce. Fortunately, strong pitching performances helped the Rays take the series against Boston.

9. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 13)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After splitting a four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers, the St. Louis Cardinals took advantage of a softer slate with matchups against the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds. A big force behind this team’s success, Nolan Arenado looks like an MVP-caliber player and Tommy Edman (1.047 OPS) is showcasing why he should be higher in the lineup. The looming series against the Mets in St. Louis will provide some insight into just how good this club is.

10. Atlanta Braves (LW: 7)

Mackenzie Lynn Miles-USA TODAY Sports

Playing for his hometown team, Matt Olson is everything the Atlanta Braves hoped for and more. Things are about to get even better for Atlanta with star Ronald Acuña Jr. closing in on a return. Once he’s back in the lineup, we expect the wins to start piling up more frequently for the Braves.

11. Chicago White Sox (LW: 3)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll start with the good news. The Luis Robert injury doesn’t appear to be as severe as initially feared. Now, for the bad news. Entering the series against the Minnesota Twins, the White Sox lineup slashed .167/.217/.242 and Chicago leads the majors in errors (16) as of Saturday. Lack of discipline, poor fundamentals and questionable lineup management. Tell us exactly what the White Sox are getting out of this pairing with Tony La Russa?

As if things couldn’t get any worse for Chicago, the Eloy Jimenez injury likely sidelines him until late in the 2022 season. Combined with all the other injuries (Yoan Moncada, Garrett Crochet, Lance Lynn), this team can’t catch a break.

12. Boston Red Sox (LW: 14)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Things certainly could have unfolded better for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park against the Blue Jays, but a few timely hits never materialized. This is still a very good team, even as it fits to get above the .500 mark early in the season. Unfortunately, that road trip to Toronto and absences of multiple players might prove costly in the next MLB power rankings update.

13. Houston Astros (LW: 4)

It’s a massive slide down the MLB power rankings for Houston. The Astros lost four straight entering Sunday, including some blowouts by the Los Angeles Angels. Jose Altuve (hamstring) and Ryan Pressly (knee) are on IL, while Kyle Tucker (.492 OPS) is a disappointment and the rotation isn’t living up to its reputation.

14. Seattle Mariners (LW: 17)

We’re not worried about Julio Rodriguez. The rookie has the misfortune of being called out on an absurd number of called strike threes. He’s going to settle in and make adjustments to MLB pitching. Once he does, this lineup could be among the best in the American League.

15. Minnesota Twins (LW: 16)

A sweep against the Chicago White Sox is precisely what the Minnesota Twins needed. Byron Buxton is back, playing like the best player in baseball, with ace SOnny Gray coming off the injured list. After a rough start to the season, the Twins have a great opportunity to start climbing up.

16. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 18)

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Guardians dropped the series at Yankee Stadium. While this is a good team, there just isn’t enough on the roster right now to consistently beat great opponents. Fortunately, a trip to California (4 games vs Los Angeles Angels, 3 games vs Oakland Athletics) should boost this team’s record.

17. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 15)

Even with Shohei Ohtani not playing like an MVP candidate at the plate, the Angels found some ways to win and they stunned the Astros. Unfortunately for them, any momentum from that series victory disappeared with the ugly results against the Baltimore Orioles.

18. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 12)

It’s early, but this is shaping up to be another season of disappointment for the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryce Harper (.766 OPS) is playing through injury, Kyle Schwarber (.646 OPS) isn’t earning his contract and a great rotation isn’t pitching anything as we expected. If the Phils make things worse next week, they are headed for another slide in the MLB power rankings.

19. Colorado Rockies (LW: 21)

We’re going to be patient with the Colorado Rockies. A 10-5 start is excellent, far better than we expected from Colorado to begin the year. It’s a stark difference from the 7-13 record Colorado had at this time a year ago. However, we’ve seen hot starts fade and it’s going to take a lot more wins in May for Colrado to move up the MLB power rankings.

20. Chicago Cubs (LW: 20)

Getting dropped by the Pittsburgh Pirates, not exactly what fans were hoping for after a 4-2 start to the season. In reality, this might be a better indicator of what the Cubs will be in 2022. There is an opportunity to be proven wrong, it will just take success against the Braves, Brewers and White Sox in the days ahead.

21. Detroit Tigers (LW: 19)

22. Texas Rangers (LW: 24)

23. Oakland Athletics (LW: 26)

24. Washington Nationals (LW: 23)

25. Miami Marlins (LW: 22)

26. Kansas City Royals (LW: 25)

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 28)

28. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 29)

29. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 30)

30. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 27)

More must-reads: