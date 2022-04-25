ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MLB power rankings 2022: New York Mets challenge for No. 1, Yankees and Padres climb

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggD79_0eoaXo1y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUNSQ_0eoaXo1y00

The 2022 MLB season is underway and the road to the World Series is just beginning. It’s only the start of MLB postseason watch and this is only a taste of what’s to come. As every game passes, our 2022 MLB power rankings will take greater shape.

Related: Get Paramount Plus and watch the MLB today!

It’s important to keep sample size and early starts in perspective. A year ago at this time, the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners sat atop their respective decisions. Meanwhile, sub-.500 records worried fans of the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves. As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings .

There are some changes this week. While the Los Angeles Dodgers retain their spot, the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants are surging. Meanwhile, it’s hard times for the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings heading into the third week of the 2022 season.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S74Mo_0eoaXo1y00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The best team in MLB keeps on rolling. Even when Mookie Betts (.708 OPS), Will Smith (.679 OPS) and Trea Turner (.712 OPS) aren’t performing to their expected standard, the Los Angeles Dodgers keep winning games. It’s a credit to dominant pitching (2.27 team ERA) and clutch hitting. With the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers ahead on the Dodgers schedule, they can maintain the No. 1 spot.

2. New York Mets (LW: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4CVf_0eoaXo1y00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The blockbuster trade from a few years ago with the Cleveland Guardians looks golden right now. Carlos Carrasco (1.47 ERA) is phenomenal, stepping up as a front-line starter. Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor is putting himself in the MLB MVP watch . Taking the four-game set over the San Francisco Giants cemented New York’s ascent up the MLB power rankings.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2022 – Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom headline loaded class

3. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9VSj_0eoaXo1y00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is essentially carrying the Toronto Blue Jays lineup right now. No matter, our pick for AL MVP is perfectly comfortable in that role. It’s only a matter of time until Toronto’s batting order heats up and once it does, that will form a nasty combo with the rotation trio of Kevin Gausman, Alex Manoah and Jose Berrios.

4. San Francisco Giants (LW: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSyIW_0eoaXo1y00
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

As if dropping the series in New York wasn’t enough to make the week tough, the San Francisco Giants also lost Alex Cobb and Anthony DeScflani to the injured list. As of now, it seems like neither starter will miss significant time. In their absence, Carlos Rodón will keep overwhelming hitters and San Francisco won’t ever take its foot off the brakes, no matter the score. The mentality is part of the reason they climb up our MLB power rankings this week.

5. New York Yankees (LW: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gTE6_0eoaXo1y00
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Things are awful right now at the plate for the New York Yankees lineup. Despite investing heavily in Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson and Joey Gallo, New York entered Saturday with a .649 OPS as a team. Fortunately, Nestor Cortes is emerging as a pitching gem and the trio of Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery and Luis Severino are thriving. The best is yet to come for New York.

Related: New York Yankees schedule, roster and predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oK5NL_0eoaXo1y00 Also Read:
What is the fastest pitch ever? Fastest pitches in MLB and college baseball history

6. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWmx1_0eoaXo1y00
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now but the Milwaukee Brewers rotation is starting to round into form. Corbin Burnes is pitching like a Cy Young candidate, Brandon Woodruff regained his command and Freddy Peralta is starting to fix the issues that caused his early struggles. A pedestrian lineup prevents Milwaukee from being higher in our MLB power rankings, but pitching can carry this team far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38frcO_0eoaXo1y00 Also Read:
MLB Standings 2022

7. San Diego Padres (LW: 11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYDnF_0eoaXo1y00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When NL MVP candidate Fernando Tatís Jr went down, many worried about the San Diego Padres lineup. At a time in the 2022 MLB season when Jake Croneworth (.537 OPS) and Trent Grisham (.495 OPS) aren’t producing, Manny Machado is playing like an All-MLB player (1.018 OPS). Pair that with excellence from offseason acquisitions Sean Manaea and Taylor Rogers, San Diego soars up the MLB power rankings.

8. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3maugT_0eoaXo1y00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the Wander Franco show right now. The youngest player in MLB entered Saturday with a league-high 21 hits and he’s only struck out in 6.9% of his 58 plate appearances ( FanGraphs ). It’s just a shame the Rays’ pitching staff is dealing with numerous injuries while sluggers like Randy Arozarena (.570 OPS) and Brandon Lowe (.637 OPS) struggle to produce. Fortunately, strong pitching performances helped the Rays take the series against Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00weuI_0eoaXo1y00 Also Read:
Best batting average of all time: Top MLB hitters by career average, best BA in 2021

9. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363gDX_0eoaXo1y00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After splitting a four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers, the St. Louis Cardinals took advantage of a softer slate with matchups against the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds. A big force behind this team’s success, Nolan Arenado looks like an MVP-caliber player and Tommy Edman (1.047 OPS) is showcasing why he should be higher in the lineup. The looming series against the Mets in St. Louis will provide some insight into just how good this club is.

10. Atlanta Braves (LW: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuxND_0eoaXo1y00
Mackenzie Lynn Miles-USA TODAY Sports

Playing for his hometown team, Matt Olson is everything the Atlanta Braves hoped for and more. Things are about to get even better for Atlanta with star Ronald Acuña Jr. closing in on a return. Once he’s back in the lineup, we expect the wins to start piling up more frequently for the Braves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3ImK_0eoaXo1y00 Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason predictions, schedule and format

11. Chicago White Sox (LW: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rC6lm_0eoaXo1y00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll start with the good news. The Luis Robert injury doesn’t appear to be as severe as initially feared. Now, for the bad news. Entering the series against the Minnesota Twins, the White Sox lineup slashed .167/.217/.242 and Chicago leads the majors in errors (16) as of Saturday. Lack of discipline, poor fundamentals and questionable lineup management. Tell us exactly what the White Sox are getting out of this pairing with Tony La Russa?

As if things couldn’t get any worse for Chicago, the Eloy Jimenez injury likely sidelines him until late in the 2022 season. Combined with all the other injuries (Yoan Moncada, Garrett Crochet, Lance Lynn), this team can’t catch a break.

12. Boston Red Sox (LW: 14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhPyS_0eoaXo1y00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Things certainly could have unfolded better for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park against the Blue Jays, but a few timely hits never materialized. This is still a very good team, even as it fits to get above the .500 mark early in the season. Unfortunately, that road trip to Toronto and absences of multiple players might prove costly in the next MLB power rankings update.

13. Houston Astros (LW: 4)

It’s a massive slide down the MLB power rankings for Houston. The Astros lost four straight entering Sunday, including some blowouts by the Los Angeles Angels. Jose Altuve (hamstring) and Ryan Pressly (knee) are on IL, while Kyle Tucker (.492 OPS) is a disappointment and the rotation isn’t living up to its reputation.

14. Seattle Mariners (LW: 17)

We’re not worried about Julio Rodriguez. The rookie has the misfortune of being called out on an absurd number of called strike threes. He’s going to settle in and make adjustments to MLB pitching. Once he does, this lineup could be among the best in the American League.

15. Minnesota Twins (LW: 16)

A sweep against the Chicago White Sox is precisely what the Minnesota Twins needed. Byron Buxton is back, playing like the best player in baseball, with ace SOnny Gray coming off the injured list. After a rough start to the season, the Twins have a great opportunity to start climbing up.

16. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 18)

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Guardians dropped the series at Yankee Stadium. While this is a good team, there just isn’t enough on the roster right now to consistently beat great opponents. Fortunately, a trip to California (4 games vs Los Angeles Angels, 3 games vs Oakland Athletics) should boost this team’s record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTdC1_0eoaXo1y00 Also Read:
WATCH: Tension at end of Guardians-Yankees game leads to debris from fans, Myles Straw nearly went into stands

17. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 15)

Even with Shohei Ohtani not playing like an MVP candidate at the plate, the Angels found some ways to win and they stunned the Astros. Unfortunately for them, any momentum from that series victory disappeared with the ugly results against the Baltimore Orioles.

18. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 12)

It’s early, but this is shaping up to be another season of disappointment for the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryce Harper (.766 OPS) is playing through injury, Kyle Schwarber (.646 OPS) isn’t earning his contract and a great rotation isn’t pitching anything as we expected. If the Phils make things worse next week, they are headed for another slide in the MLB power rankings.

19. Colorado Rockies (LW: 21)

We’re going to be patient with the Colorado Rockies. A 10-5 start is excellent, far better than we expected from Colorado to begin the year. It’s a stark difference from the 7-13 record Colorado had at this time a year ago. However, we’ve seen hot starts fade and it’s going to take a lot more wins in May for Colrado to move up the MLB power rankings.

20. Chicago Cubs (LW: 20)

Getting dropped by the Pittsburgh Pirates, not exactly what fans were hoping for after a 4-2 start to the season. In reality, this might be a better indicator of what the Cubs will be in 2022. There is an opportunity to be proven wrong, it will just take success against the Braves, Brewers and White Sox in the days ahead.

21. Detroit Tigers (LW: 19)

22. Texas Rangers (LW: 24)

23. Oakland Athletics (LW: 26)

24. Washington Nationals (LW: 23)

25. Miami Marlins (LW: 22)

26. Kansas City Royals (LW: 25)

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 28)

28. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 29)

29. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 30)

30. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 27)

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Phillies release ex-Yankees utility man

Ronald Torreyes is a free man. Again. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports “Infielder Ronald Torreyes requested and has been granted his release from his Phillies minor-league deal.”. Want to bet on MLB?. Torreyes had signed with Philadelphia in March, agreeing to a minor-league deal with an invite to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Yankees who should be traded by 2022 deadline

The New York Yankees attempted an “addition by subtraction” blitz this offseason, but so far, it appears they didn’t subtract quite enough. Luke Voit is in San Diego, Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela are in Minnesota, and Tyler Wade, Rougned Odor and Clint Frazier have all gone from roster fodder to possible contributors across the league. That’s an awful lot of changeover! And yet … the team has once again started slow, flirting with .500 but dead on offense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Jameson Taillon
Empire Sports Media

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Mlb Playoffs#The Kansas City Royals#Cincinnati Reds#The New York Yankees#Tampa Bay Rays#Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The New York Mets#San Francisco Giants#The Houston Astros#Chicago White Sox#Dfs#Era
FanSided

Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets cautiously optimistic so far

The New York Mets are feeling good that Jacob deGrom will be able to get back on the bump soon enough. The start of the 2022 campaign hasn’t gone according to plan for the New York Mets and star hurler Jacob deGrom. The injury to his shoulder was devastating to see ahead of Opening Day arriving.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Jets draft rumors: New York could shock everyone with No. 4 pick

The New York Jets could shock the fanbase with the fourth-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The New York Jets are one of two teams who hold two picks in the Top 10 of the upcoming NFL Draft. That gives the team the chance to select two starters for the foreseeable future and potentially future Pro Bowlers. Well, there is one player that is being linked to the Jets as of Monday, Apr. 25.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Do the New York Yankees have a new ace in town?

The New York Yankees may have signed Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract, but he hasn’t lived up to his potential to start the 2022 season. Over three games, Cole features a 6.35 ERA, 33.3% ground-ball rate and 9.53 strikeouts per 9. His walk rate has ballooned to 5.56 per 9, and is giving up 2.38 home runs in that same timeframe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy