MLB power rankings 2022: New team grabs No. 1 spot, Blue Jays climb

Before diving into the MLB games today , it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings to get a picture for how things are shaking out during the 2022 season.

As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings . We’re now two months into the 2022 MLB season, providing us with a great look at the best teams in MLB and those with a lot of room to improve heading into the summer.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 2)

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally reclaim the No. 1 spot in our MLB power rankings. While they are behind the New York Yankees for the best record in MLB, numbers favor Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 6-1 against .500-plus teams and they lead MLB in rotation ERA and wRC+ . Los Angeles is the best team in MLB right now.

2. New York Yankees (LW: 1)

While the Yankees are slipping in the MLB power rankings today, injuries played a part. Giancarlo Stanton, Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loasigia all landed on the injured list. Meanwhile, DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson battled some issues. Despite all of that, New York sits atop the MLB standings and is easily the best team in the American League.

3. San Diego Padres (LW: 6)

It’s rather impressive to see the San Diego Padres playing this well without Fernando Tatīs Jr. It’s a credit to Manny Machado, Joe Musgrove and an improved clubhouse. There is room for improvement, with San Diego just 6-6 against winning teams, but the Padres can definitely be a World Series contender when everything is right and everyone is healthy.

4. Houston Astros (LW: 3)

The Houston Astros are enjoying an easy portion of their schedule, using it to create some distance between themselves and the Los Angeles Angels. We won’t get to see Houston battle another great team until late in June, so the next few weeks are all about staying healthy and racking up a lot of wins.

5. New York Mets (LW: 5)

This is part of the grind in the New York Mets schedule. It’s one thing to face the San Francsico Giants, Philadelphia Phillies then Dodgers and Padres in June. It’s another to do it when three pitchers are injured. New York is staying alive and under the circumstances, it’s worth keeping them fifth in the MLB power rankings, especially after taking down the Phillies.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 4)

Pitching is everything for the Milwaukee Brewers. The core of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Eric Lauer could help this team coast to an NL Central crown. Unfortunately, Peralta is out until late in the season and now Woodruff is sidelined by an injury. Things could get ugly if the wheels come off this dominant rotation.

7. Minnesota Twins (LW: 8)

As the Chicago White Sox keep struggling, the Minnesota Twins create further space in the AL Central. Part of it might be good fortune, this club is 5-6 against winning teams. However, Minnesota’s pitching staff and a healthy Byron Buxton make a far better argument that this is a legitimate threat in the AL. If there is one worry, it’s the recent injuries to Royce Lewis and Sonny Gray.

8. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 12)

Things still aren’t ideal for the Toronto Blue Jays, our World Series pick entering the 2022 MLB season. However, we saw signs of life with the split against the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto is following that up with a great showing against the Los Angeles Angels. If this team gets back on track, we’re just a few weeks away from the Jays returning to a top-five spot in the MLB power rankings.

9. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 11)

There might not be a hotter hitter in baseball right now than Paul Goldschmidt. The All-Star slugger owns a .408/.464/.806 slash line in May with nine home runs and 30 RBI. He’s the biggest reason why St. Louis is overcoming a rough start for the rotation.

10. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 7)

Don’t look now but Manuel Margot is enjoying a breakout season. The former top prospect owns a .881 OPS and .339 batting average through 32 games, becoming the Rays’ best outfielder in 2022. If Wander Franco gets healthy and starts hitting balls harder, Tampa Bay could start surging up the standings. We saw glimpses of what this team is capable of in the final games against the Yankees, too.

11. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 9)

The Los Angels Angels are skidding as of late, going from 24-13 to 27-20. Run differential (+44) and multiple MLB MVP candidates suggest things will return to normal. If the Angels want to compete for a World Series, though, moves need to be made in June and July.

12. San Francisco Giants (LW: 10)

Following a brilliant start to the 2022 season, Carlos Rodón has struggled (7.80 ERA, 4.8 BB/9) as of late. To make matters worse, rotation-mates Alex Cobb and Alex Wood don’t look right. San Francisco is staying afloat through the pitching woes, but there are a lot of reasons to believe reinforcements will be necessary in July.

13. Boston Red Sox (LW: 15)

Trevor Story just needed a little time to figure things out. Since May 10, the All-Star slugger owns a .277/.364/.723 slash line with nine home runs and 27 RBI in his last plate appearances. Combine that with a scorching-hot Rafael Devers and it’s easy to see why Boston is quickly moving up the MLB power rankings just a few weeks after being ranked 20th.

14. Atlanta Braves (LW: 16)

We might be seeing signs of life from the Atlanta Braves. Austin Riley busted out of his cold spell with multiple home runs this week. Meanwhile, Ronald Acuña Jr. looks more confident with the bat and Michael Harris II is now with the team. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see a team that can challenge for a top-10 spot by the end of June.

15. Chicago White Sox (LW: 14)

We’ll start with the positives for the Chicago White Sox. Tim Anderson (174 wRC+) and Luis Robert (151 wRC+) both crushed it in May and Jose Abreu (.349 OBP in 24 games) is starting to turn things around. Unfortunately, the rotation we were once so high on has fallen well short of expectations. Chicago needs to add another high-end starter to compete for the division. Unfortunately, things got worse over the weekend with Tim Anderson suffering a groin injury that could sideline him for months. Things are bleak in Chicago.

16. Texas Rangers (LW: 21)

Here come the Texas Rangers. After entering May with a 7-14 record, Texas approaches June with a 22-24 record. It’s a massive turnaround for this club and plenty of credit goes to Marcus Semien and Corey Seager for starting to heat up at the plate. Let’s see where this team stands after a four-game set against the Rays.

17. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 13)

Just as we started to push the Phillies back up the MLB power rankings, they crash back to earth. After dropping sets against the padres and Dodgers a few weeks ago, the downward spiral continued against the Braves and Mets. With the Giants, Angels and Brewers looming, we might be looking at Philly as a seller by mid-June.

18. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 17)

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost eight consecutive games to the Dodgers in May, demonstrating that this team isn’t quite what its record suggested a few weeks ago. There are still some low-end teams ahead on the Diamondbacks’ schedule, but we wouldn’t ever count on this team against good competition.

19. Colorado Rockies (LW: 20)

So far, the $182 million Kris Bryant contract isn’t working out too well. The 30-year-old has played in just 17 games this season and is on the injured list for the second time in recent weeks. Meanwhile, that 16-12 club from May 8 is now trending closer to 10 games under .500.

20. Miami Marlins (LW: 19)

Recent weeks highlighted why the Miami Marlins aren’t a playoff contender. Matchups against the Brewers, Braves (twice) and Rays showed this club is lagging behind some of the best MLB teams. Miami will take a few series and probably fight close to a .500 record, but there isn’t enough talent in the lineup to win more regularly.

21. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 22)

22. Chicago Cubs (LW: 23)

23. Seattle Mariners (LW: 19)

24. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 24)

25. Oakland Athletics (LW: 25)

26. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 28)

27. Detroit Tigers (LW: 29)

28. Washington Nationals (LW: 30)

29. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 26)

30. Kansas City Royals (LW: 27)

