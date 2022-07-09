ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB power rankings 2022: Los Angeles Dodgers climb, Red Sox and Mets take a hit

By Matt Johnson
Before diving into the MLB games today , it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings to get a picture for how things are shaking out during the 2022 season.

As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings . We’re now more than halfway through the 2022 MLB season, providing us with a great look at the best teams in MLB and those with a lot of room to improve heading into the summer.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings today.

1. New York Yankees (LW: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWQms_0eoaXo1y00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees don’t just lead MLB in run differential (+183) , they have a nearly 40-run advantage over the next closest team and almost a 100-run advantage over the third-best team. New York also went into Fenway Park and handled its business. There’s no question this is the No. 1 team in our MLB power rankings.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZDqM_0eoaXo1y00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers might be a distant second to New York in run differential, but the Dodgers are the hottest team in baseball right now. Mookie Betts is back and Los Angeles is crushing the likes of the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. With the New York Mets slumping a bit, the Dodgers reclaim the crown as the best team in the National League.

3. Houston Astros (LW: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqUSm_0eoaXo1y00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and dominant pitching is carrying the Houston Astros right now. The best bullpen in baseball resides in Texas and the Astros’ rotation sports a spectacular 3.14 ERA over the last 30 days. While the Seattle Mariners are at least trying to make things interesting, the AL West feels decided.

4. Atlanta Braves (LW: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nh7eB_0eoaXo1y00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves have a new star in the outfield. Through his first 40 games in the majors, Michael Harris slashed .310/.342/.54 with seven home runs, six steals and a .885 OPS. Oh, he’s also playing phenomenal defense. With a lineup featuring Ronald Acuña Jr, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson and Harris paired with this pitching staff, the Braves can win the NL East.

5. New York Mets (LW: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzS9L_0eoaXo1y00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll start with the positive for the New York Mets. Max Scherzer is back and Jacob deGrom, barring a setback, will rejoin the rotation after the All-Star Break. That bodes well to create an elite starting group once again. Now, the reason New York dropped in our latest MLB power rankings. Since June 12 , the Mets lineup ranks 25th in runs scored (92) and the lack of power is also evident. Adding a big bat via trade would strengthen our belief in the Mets as a World Series contender.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s98oN_0eoaXo1y00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Another slight uptick in the MLB power rankings today for the Milwaukee Brewers. It’s clear that Brandon Woodruff regained his Cy Young form and now Eric Lauer is flashing more velocity and better stuff. With the St. Louis Cardinals fading, the separation in the NL Central widens. However, the BrewCrew would need to add an impact hitter to join the highest tier of our MLB rankings.

7. San Diego Padres (LW: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HEc6_0eoaXo1y00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres closer Taylor Rogers is the focus of criticism right now, blowing multiple save opportunities as of late. What should be far more concerning and must be addressed by the front office is the inconsistent lineup that struggles to produce three runs on far too many nights. Getting Fernando Tatís Jr. back isn’t enough, San Diego needs another middle-of-the-order bat. With that said, this remains one of the best MLB teams this season.

8. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tS7D0_0eoaXo1y00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Credit to the Tampa Bay Rays for showing resilience as of late. After dropping the first two games in Canada against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay stormed back and won the next three. At Fenway Park, the Rays dropped Game 1 and then took the series. Beating a pair of top-10 teams in our MLB power rankings earns some of our confidence back in the Rays.

9. Minnesota Twins (LW: 11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGlys_0eoaXo1y00
Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to the Brewers, the Minnesota Twins are enjoying the moment as their closest divisional opponent slides in the MLB standings . The breathing room in the AL Central comes at a good time with a lack of pitching depth hurting Minnesota right now. Keep an eye on the Twins to acquire a front-line starter by Aug. 2, as a pitcher like Luis Castillo could be Minnesota’s ace.

10. Boston Red Sox (LW: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbupq_0eoaXo1y00
Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

After dominating in June, things got ugly for the Boston Red Sox against the Rays and Yankees. To make matters worse, it all came after dropping the series at the end of June to the Toronto Blue Jays. We still buy the Red Sox as a playoff contender for now, but that could change with more games against the Rays and Yankees before the All-Star Break. if things go bad, it will be a steep drop in the MLB power rankings.

11. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YESRl_0eoaXo1y00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest fallers in our MLB power rankings this week, the Toronto. Blue Jays couldn’t do anything right against the Rays and Oakland Athletics. Things only got worse against the Seattle Mariners, running into the buzzsaw with a road set against one of the hottest MLB teams. The past week has made it beyond obvious reinforcements are necessary.

12. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 15)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DidO_0eoaXo1y00
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

We’re taking notice of the Philadelphia Phillies. Taking down the St. Louis Cardinals in near consecutive series, that’s impressive. Hitting hasn’t been the club’s greatest strength right now, but it’s not needed with the bullpen and starting rotation stepping up its game. If this trend continues, there’s a No. 10 spot waiting for Philadelphia in the MLB power rankings at the All-Star Break.

13. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMx0m_0eoaXo1y00
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals lineup went cold. From June 19-July 8, St. Louis ranked 21st in batting average (.231), 23rd in wRC+ (94) and 25th in RBI (61). It can barely be tolerated with a great pitching staff and that’s not the situation this team is in. A front office that avoids aggressive moves needs to change its approach.

14. Seattle Mariners (LW: 17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifolR_0eoaXo1y00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve highlighted Julio Rodriguez a lot in recent MLB power rankings, now the spotlight centers on the pitching. The steady climb up the standings by the Seattle Mariners is primarily thanks to a collection of arms. In the last 30 days, Mariners’ pitchers posted a 2.59 ERA and that figure is even lower (2.43 ERA) during Seattle’s 14-4 stretch.

15. San Francisco Giants (LW: 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MXiw_0eoaXo1y00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

We’re past the point of concern with the San Francisco Giants. It’s now reached a feeling that the club with the best record in MLB last season might need to be a seller this year. There are far too many holes in the batting order and fans are rightfully tired of watching repeated defensive miscues and a frequent inability to execute the fundamentals. One way or another, something needs to change.

16. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9YBk_0eoaXo1y00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

June marked the Baltimore Orioles’ first winning season in five years. It’s easy to make jokes about the club, but this is one of the best stories in baseball right now. A team penciled into the bottom of MLB power rankings on Opening Day, young talent pushed Baltimore to a 14-12 record last month. Incredibly, the Orioles are just a few games back of Toronto and they have a better record than the White Sox.

17. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 12)

18. Miami Marlins (LW: 19)

19. Texas Rangers (LW: 16)

20. Chicago White Sox (LW: 19)

21. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 18)

22. Colorado Rockies (LW: 24)

23. Detroit Tigers (LW: 27)

24. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 23)

25. Chicago Cubs (LW: 25)

26. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 29)

27. Kansas City Royals (LW: 28)

28. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 22)

29. Washington Nationals (LW: 26)

30. Oakland Athletics (LW: 30)

