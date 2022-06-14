MLB power rankings 2022: Atlanta Braves rise, Brewers collapse

Before diving into the MLB games today , it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings to get a picture for how things are shaking out during the 2022 season.

As more games are played, our MLB power rankings will round into form reflecting talent and the MLB standings . We’re now more than two months into the 2022 MLB season, providing us with a great look at the best teams in MLB and those with a lot of room to improve heading into the summer.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings today.

1. New York Yankees (LW: 1)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the weekend, the New York Yankees ranked top five in runs scored, wRC+, rotation ERA and bullpen FIP. This is the best team in MLB for a reason. There’s a notable gap between the Yankees and the top teams in the MLB power rankings and nothing we’ve seen in recent weeks suggests that should change anytime soon.

2. New York Mets (LW: 3)

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are already one of the best MLB teams in 2022. Now, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are ramping up their pitching with a return in July expected. If the Mets get those two Cy Young Award winners back and Chris Bassitt figures things out, this will be the best pitching staff in baseball.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (LW: 2)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Even when injuries strike the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation, their pitching depth steps up. Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin are blowing past expectations right now. Even if they regress, their ability to pitch like front-line starters bought time for the return of Clayton Kershaw. If there is one concern, though, it’s that sweep in San Francisco.

4. San Diego Padres (LW: 5)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It’s all coming together for the San Diego Padres, even with Fernando Tatís Jr. weeks away from returning. Taking out the Mets and Milwaukee Brewers further proves that San Diego boasts a World Series contender this year. You can also bet on the front office being aggressive at the trade deadline, finding ways to make this club even stronger.

5. Houston Astros (LW: 4)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros ran into some trouble at home against the Seattle Mariners and even experienced some turbulence against the Miami Marlins. It’s not exactly what you want to see considering this is the weak spot in the Astros schedule. For now, there isn’t any concern but the June 17 – 30 stretch against the Yankees, Mets and Chicago White Sox will swing where Houston lands in future MLB power rankings.

6. Toronto Blue Jays (LW: 6)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It seems as if José Berrīos is starting to turn it around as of late. The Toronto Blue Jays were already turning things around, in large part because of Alex Manoah and Kevin Gausman. If Berríos returns to his form as a high-end No. 2 starter and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets locked in at the plate, Toronto can challenge the Yankees for the AL pennant.

7. St. Louis Cardinals (LW: 8)

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Flaherty is closing in on a return and that’s huge for a starting rotation that is trying to get by as of late with spot starters and Triple-A promotions. Even when Flaherty rejoins the rotation, St. Louis needs even more help to compete with the best teams in the National League. One positive for the Cards, the Milwaukee Brewers are fading.

8. Tampa Bay Rays (LW: 10)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Baz is back and that injects new life into the Tampa Bay Rays rotation. The return of one of this club’s top starting pitchers provides it with more chances to win and allows manager Kevin Cash to use his bullpen more to his liking in different games. Another positive for the Rays, who are still near the top of the MLB standings despite injuries, Wander Franco will return without limitations when he comes off the injured list.

9. Minnesota Twins (LW: 9)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Buxton is one of the best players in MLB and the Minnesota Twins are enjoying life right now with him healthy. Unfortunately, the injuries are piling up elsewhere. A second torn ACL for Royce Lewis is devastating and it just adds to the recent blows this team has suffered. For Minnesota to remain atop the AL Central, key additions need to be made in July.

10. Atlanta Braves (LW: 12)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Here comes the Atlanta Braves. The reigning World Series champions have a healthy Ronald Acuña Jr. and his teammates are feeding off the energy he brings. Atlanta entered the weekend 9th in runs scored ( 266) over the past 30 days and with the rotation stabilizing, it’s easy to see what the Braves are becoming a great team once again.

11. San Francisco Giants (LW: 11)

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants lack star power. Platoons and matchup plays can work great, but talent matters even more. With Carlos Rodón regressing and this lineup often going cold, San Francisco will need to make big moves this summer to have any shot at World Series contention.

12. Boston Red Sox (LW: 13)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

From expected sellers at the MLB trade deadline to one of the hottest teams in the sport. If that’s not enough, Chris Sale is making real progress in his return and might even be activated ahead of schedule to provide help in the bullpen. We’re certainly not ready to label Boston an elite team, but this is a legitimate playoff threat.

13. Milwaukee Brewers (LW: 7)

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers plummeting in the latest MLB power rankings is about more than the losing streak. Brandon Woodruff seemed on the verge of returning from an ankle sprain. Sadly, he is now dealing with Raynaud’s syndrome and that raises significant concerns about his long-term availability. With Woodruff and Freddy Peralta out indefinitely, Milwaukee is in trouble.

14. Philadelphia Phillies (LW: 16)

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Firing Joe Girardi seemed to spark something within the Philadelphia Phillies clubhouse. Philly dismantled the Los Angeles Angels and then Milwaukee Brewers all before handling its business against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The starting rotation looks great and the bullpen is suddenly getting the job done. With that said, we’d wait for a larger sample size before overreacting.

15. Cleveland Guardians (LW: 14)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians are coasting right now through an easier part of their schedule, teeing off on clubs like the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics. In time, with the Dodgers, Twins and Red Sox on deck late in June, we’ll find out exactly which tier of teams Cleveland belongs in for the MLB power rankings.

16. Chicago White Sox (LW: 15)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

At a time when MLB teams are more willing than ever to fire their manager, it feels like the Chicago White Sox should take a hint. The intentional walk to Trea Turner on a 1-2 count, later defending the call as an ‘obvious’ decision, is just the latest example of Tony La Russa being well past his prime as a skipper. Change seems necessary for the most disappointing MLB team in 2022, but it isn’t coming.

17. Miami Marlins (LW: 22)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Not even the Miami Marlins can stop Jazz Chisholm Jr. For whatever reason, some of the teammates of Miami’s superstar take issue with the way he expresses himself and plays the game. The truth is, Jazz is about the only good thing in the Marlins’ lineup and they’d be a lot lower in the MLB power rankings if not for him.

18. Seattle Mariners (LW: 18)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez already looks like one of the best outfielders in baseball and this is his rookie season. A bright spot in the Seattle Mariners lineup, he is helping the club overcome some injuries. We’ve seen some life from Seattle as of late, but not enough to view them as a playoff contender.

19. Los Angeles Angels (LW: 17)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels are a different team with Mike Trout in the lineup. That doesn’t necessarily mean they are one of the best clubs in the American League, even making the postseason is going to take a lot of things to go right. However, Trout and Shohei Ohtani at least make this one of the best MLB teams to watch in 2022.

20. Arizona Diamondbacks (LW: 19)

21. Texas Rangers (LW: 20)

22. Colorado Rockies (LW: 21)

23. Detroit Tigers (LW: 26)

24. Pittsburgh Pirates (LW: 23)

25. Baltimore Orioles (LW: 27)

26. Kansas City Royals (LW: 30)

27. Washington Nationals (LW: 28)

28. Cincinnati Reds (LW: 25)

29. Chicago Cubs (LW: 24)

30. Oakland Athletics (LW: 29)

