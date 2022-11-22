ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

These clues hold the key to the 23-year manhunt of fugitive bank swindler

By Matt Cullinan, Matthew Mosk, Tonya Simpson, Ivan Pereira
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0et5_0eoPeEHw00

This report is part of a three-part Hulu Original limited series "Have You Seen This Man?" which premieres on March 24. It follows the U.S. Marshals' ongoing mission to find John Ruffo, who engineered one of the most outlandish frauds in U.S. history, vanished in 1998 and has never been found. Ruffo's case was first featured in Season 2 of the ABC News podcast, "Have You Seen This Man? ," hosted by "The View's" Sunny Hostin.

It's been a case that's stumped investigators for two decades.

John Ruffo was scheduled to begin his 17-year prison sentence in 1998 for conviction on numerous charges, including wire fraud and money laundering, for a scheme that defrauded more than $350 million from numerous banks. But he fled after he turned in his ankle bracelet.

He has been on the lam for over 23 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEmJ5_0eoPeEHw00
U.S. Marshals - U.S. Marshals' wanted poster for John Ruffo.

The computer engineer and businessman baffled everyone in his circles, from his wife and co-workers to investigators and even his own attorney.

ABC News Studios looks into the global manhunt for Ruffo in the Hulu Original series "Have You Seen This Man," which premieres March 24. The three-part series is based on the second season of the ABC News podcast of the same name hosted by Sunny Hostin from "The View."

Investigators, Ruffo's family and his closest confidantes provided ABC News with insight into Ruffo's mindset and access to every possible avenue they've looked at in their search.

"We find people all the time who've been on the run for 20-plus years. It happens. But it is difficult, because you're talking about a gentleman who's totally went off the radar," Eric Runk, the U.S. Marshals' acting deputy branch chief for international investigations, told ABC News.

Here are some of the major clues featured in the series that investigators say are key to finding Ruffo.

Appearance

Ruffo, 67, was last described by authorities as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was balding and had a mustache and wore thick-framed glasses for most of his life.

Carmine Pascale, Ruffo's cousin, alerted the authorities when he thought he saw a man resembling Ruffo sitting behind home plate during a Los Angeles Dodgers-Boston Red Sox game on Aug. 5, 2016. The U.S. Marshals released the image from the television broadcast in October 2021. But 48 hours later, they determined the subject in question was not Ruffo .

MORE: US Marshals find, clear LA Dodgers fan who resembled fugitive John Ruffo

"It does get frustrating. Especially every time you get a name, you think that this is going to be it, or at least one step closer," Deputy U.S. Marshal Paterno Valdenor, an L.A.-based Marshall who followed up on the tip, told ABC News. "In this particular case, every name I got, every name I checked off, is one step further away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgLto_0eoPeEHw00
U.S. Marshals - PHOTO: U.S. Marshals have been searching for John Ruffo since he vanished in 1998. Ruffo in an age-progression rendering.

One of the newest avenues of the investigation has been something Ruffo couldn't change so easily: his feet. Ruffo had extremely short and extremely wide feet, a shoe size 8EEE. Anyone who needs footwear in this size would need to make a custom order, according to investigators.

Skills and traits

Ruffo told tall tales and half-truths to pretty much everyone he knew, according to investigators. The FBI said Ruffo once claimed he worked for the CIA and also claimed he was captured by the Vietcong during the Vietnam War.

Former Deputy U.S. Marshal Barry Boright told ABC News that Ruffo was "a pathological liar."

"He was a fraud guy. Half of everything in his life was a lie," he said.

MORE: 'Have You Seen This Man?' podcast: The global manhunt for John Ruffo

Ruffo's knack for exaggeration was a key element in his multimillion-dollar scheme. He teamed up with former Phillip Morris executive Edward Reiners and solicited financing from various banks for a phony proposal dubbed "Project Star," which claimed to be developing smokeless cigarettes.

Ruffo forged documents to secure over $350 million in loans and other funding that he and his accomplices used to speculate in the stock market and spend on lavish gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hsy5i_0eoPeEHw00
U.S. Marshals - The last known image of John Ruffo, caught on a security camera withdrawing $600 from an ATM in Queens, New York, before disappearing.

The scheme was uncovered in 1996 when one of the banks noticed an irregularity in the documents and contacted the authorities.

U.S. Marshals said they believe he could still be using those skills today to maintain his new identity.

"You just think about everything we know about him and how much he was able to lie and just kind of live a double life," senior inspector Chris Leuer of the U.S. Marshals, who is overseeing the Ruffo case, told ABC News.

Inside help?

The FBI contracted Ruffo and his company, CCS, for work during the early '90s, ABC News learned. Part of Ruffo's business was used as a front company, with agents placed inside, to grant legitimacy to the operation.

That operation was involved with tracking Soviets.

Ruffo's connections resurfaced during the federal investigation into his scheme.

During a raid conducted by the FBI on Ruffo's offices, agents found a photograph of him with the assistant director of the FBI's New York office and their swat team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zp3F8_0eoPeEHw00
U.S. Marshals - PHOTO: John Ruffo in an undated photo released by the U.S. Marshals.

Runk said the FBI didn't initially tell the U.S. Marshals of Ruffo's role as an FBI informant.

"The day that he did not turn himself in, and he left the country, I believe to this day there's got to be somebody in that FBI that helped him escape," John Von Ahnen, a former CCS employee, told ABC News.

Foreign ties

On the day he was supposed to show up at prison, Ruffo rented a car, which was later found at the long-term parking lot at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Investigators suspect he may have fled the U.S. and could be hiding abroad. Ruffo had traveled to Italy on several occasions and had a love for his ancestral home, according to investigators.

After Ruffo fled, his now ex-wife Linda Lausten searched his old suits and found the name and an address in Italy of his old New York barber inside one of the pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeinL_0eoPeEHw00
U.S. Marshals - PHOTO: John Ruffo is seen here in an undated photo released by the U.S. Marshals.

The barber moved to a tiny town along Italy's southeast coast years before Ruffo fled. ABC News visited him in his Italian home, but the former barber said he hadn't seen Ruffo and did not remember him.

Ruffo wrote in his diaries about alleged connections to a Soviet computer engineer whose defection was sought after by U.S. Officials. ABC News met with a man who claimed to have been that Russian national who corroborated some of Ruffo's stories but denied other claims the fugitive made.

MORE: Newly unearthed video offers rare glimpse of wanted fugitive

While investigators aren't ruling out the idea that a foreign entity could have assisted the fugitive, they admitted it is an extremely difficult lead to pursue.

"I really don't think the Russians would even tell us if they did know where he was," Runk said. "Or maybe they're hiding him out. I just don't know, I don't want to guess."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
The Independent

Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’

Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitNurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay rowMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies

Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
NEW YORK STATE
ABC News

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD -- The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The office of the governor...
ABC News

Ukrainian families reunite with children they say Russia kidnapped, put up for adoption

After being imprisoned by Russian authorities for 45 days Yevhen Mezhevyi told ABC News he was finally freed and quickly suffered another trauma: his children had disappeared. Mezhevyi had been separated from his family at a checkpoint in Mariupol as they were attempting to escape the besieged city. Officials imprisoned him because they thought he might have connections to the military.
ABC News

1st trans Montana legislator celebrates win with heartwarming story

When Zooey Zephyr’s flight touched down in Missoula, Montana, the results of her race for the 100th district of the Montana House of Representatives dropped. She celebrated on board, surrounded by her constituents, as she found out she was elected Montana’s first transgender state legislator. She was the...
MONTANA STATE
ABC News

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

BEIRUT -- An explosion in Syria has killed an official with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the force said on its website Wednesday, blaming Israel for the killing. The force identified the officer killed as Col. Davoud Jafari, who it said was working for the Guard's aerospace division. The statement warned that Israel will answer for what it called the “crime.”
ABC News

ABC News

919K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy