The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Between remote work and employees taking skills training to switch careers amidst the Great Resignation, folks spend much more time online, whether on the road, in hotels or at local coffee shops. And since cybercrime is escalating along with it, it's never been more imperative to use a VPN. Fortunately, you can enjoy three years of maximum VPN protection with VPNCity, and new users can get an additional $10 off their plan by using our Spring Refresh promo code. Just use SPRING10 at checkout to get this three-year subscription for $69.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO