A timeline of Christina Haack's romantic life, from divorcing Tarek El Moussa to marrying Josh Hall

Christina Haack announced she was engaged for the third time in September 2021. Jerod Harris/Stringer/Tommaso Boddi/ Stringer/Getty Images

Christina Haack just married real-estate agent Josh Hall.

She revealed they were dating privately for months before the relationship was public in April.

Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack got married in 2009. Jerod Harris/Stringer

2009: Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa got married.

Haack and El Moussa met in the early 2000s when they were working together at a real-estate office in California.

They started dating and became a real-estate team in 2008 , and they got married a year later.

They welcomed a daughter. AP

2010: Haack gave birth to their first child.

El Moussa and Haack welcomed their daughter Taylor Reese after a quick birth .

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack on the set of "Flip or Flop." Anne Cusack / Getty Images

2013: "Flip or Flop" started airing on HGTV.

El Moussa and Haack initially pitched "Flip or Flop" in 2011, when El Moussa had a friend film their audition tape for HGTV .

The network signed the couple for a show in 2012, and episodes started airing in 2013.

They had a son. HGTV

2015: Haack gave birth to their son.

Haack and El Moussa struggled to conceive their second child, so Haack underwent IVF treatment, as People reported .

After suffering a miscarriage, she got pregnant again and gave birth to a son in 2015, Brayden James El Moussa.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack separated in 2016. Alexander Tamargo / Contributor / Getty Images

December 2016: El Moussa and Haack announced they were separating.

In May 2016, police went to the couple's home because of "a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun," TMZ reported at the time . El Moussa was seen running from his home with a firearm, which he dropped after police told him from a helicopter to release it, TMZ reported.

Seven months later, El Moussa and Haack announced their separation, acknowledging the incident in a statement to Us Weekly .

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the statement said. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution."

"There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage," the statement went on to say.

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack in 2019. Noel Vasquez / Contributor / Getty Images

October 2017: Haack started dating Ant Anstead.

Before her divorce from El Moussa was finalized, a mutual friend introduced Haack and "Wheelers and Dealers" star Ant Anstead, as House Beautiful reported. Like Haack, Anstead had two children from a previous marriage.

They initially kept their relationship private, and they only revealed they started dating in October on their one-year anniversary .

They announced they were a couple. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

January 1, 2018: Haack and Anstead went public with their relationship.

Haack announced she and Anstead were dating with a casual photo of the duo biking on her Instagram that has since been deleted, as People reported .

She congratulated him on his new season of "Wheelers and Dealers" in the post.

The divorce was finalized. HGTV

January 22, 2018: El Moussa and Haack's divorce was finalized.

A representative for the couple confirmed to Page Six that the divorce was finalized.

The exes decided to keep filming "Flip or Flop" together.

They said 'I do' at their home. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel

December 22, 2018: Haack and Anstead tied the knot.

Anstead and Haack didn't announce their engagement before their wedding, though Anstead did say they were "celebrating something special" in the caption of a photo of Haack he posted on December 17, according to People .

They got married at their house in Newport Beach, California.

"We pulled off the perfect surprise wedding," Haack told People at the time.

Haack announced she was pregnant on Instagram. Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

March 22, 2019: Haack and Anstead announced they were expecting a baby.

Haack and Anstead announced they were expecting in an Instagram that has since been deleted .

Her ex El Moussa later accidentally announced the baby's gender during an appearance on TMZ Live .

A representative for Haack and Anstead then confirmed the news to People in a statement. "While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall," they said.

They had a son. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

September 2019: Haack gave birth to her third child.

In another now-deleted Instagram, Haack announced that she and Anstead had welcomed their son, Hudson London, according to People .

"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy," she captioned the post at the time.

Haack also documented Taylor and Brayden meeting their brother for the first time on her docuseries "Christina on the Coast."

September 2020: Haack and Anstead announced they were separating.

Just a year after they had Hudson, Haack announced she and Anstead were separating in an Instagram that has since been deleted.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Haack said in the statement, according to People . "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Anstead also posted about the separation on his Instagram , seeming to indicate Haack decided to end the marriage.

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," he captioned a selfie of the pair. "I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

Early 2021: Haack started dating Josh Hall.

Sometime in early 2021, Haack started dating Austin-based real-estate agent Josh Hall. According to US Weekly , the pair initially met at a real-estate conference a few years before they became involved.

The couple kept the relationship quiet, and it's unclear exactly when they started dating. But in March 2022, Haack confirmed they had been dating since at least March 2021 with a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram .

They officially divorced. Noel Vasquez / Contributor / Getty Images

June 2021: Haack and Anstead's divorce was finalized.

A representative for Haack confirmed the marriage was officially over to USA Today .

July 6, 2021: Haack and Hall were spotted in public together for the first time.

Page Six published photos of the couple at LAX on their way to Mexico.

Haack posted a photo of herself and Hall on her Instagram later the same day confirming the relationship and critiquing the media's focus on her love life.

"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight," she wrote. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

"We decided whats in the past, is in the past. We aren't looking at all the nonsense online," she added. "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 – I'll do what I want."

September 2021: Haack announced she and Hall were engaged.

Haack announced the engagement with a series of photos on Instagram from a trip the couple took to Mexico, showing off a large ring in one of the pictures.

April 2022: Haack and Hall tied the knot.

E! News initially reported that the couple got married in a "private ceremony" on Tuesday. Insider was able to separately confirm that Haack and Hall were married.

The couple had not released a statement about their wedding or posted about it on Instagram at the time of writing, but Haack had changed her Instagram name to "Christina Hall."

E! News also reported that Haack's real-estate license had been changed to "Christina Hall" as well.