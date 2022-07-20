ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Kennedy and Girlfriend Ally Lewber’s Whirlwind Relationship Timeline After Raquel Leviss Split

Moving on! Less than three months after Vanderpump Rules costars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement, he found love with Ally Lewber .

“James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now,” Kennedy’s rep exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022 . “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

The England native met the entertainment journalist that January following his split from Leviss.

“I’m kind of seeing someone,” Kennedy revealed during a February episode of Lala Kent ’s “Give Them Lala” podcast . “Look, it’s too early to say honestly [if Ally will appear on Vanderpump Rules ]. I do like this girl, I really do. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that.”

The DJ continued: “With [Ally], I’m taking my time . She gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well. What I do know is I’m going to be doing me and I’m going to be f—king enjoying myself. Truly. Because honestly, after Raquel left, now it’s like I don’t have anyone to impress or please except for myself. … My heart cannot break anymore. I don’t care what anyone thinks or what everyone wants.”

The former SUR busser and the Belmont University grad’s romance has progressed as they’ve taken their romance public both via social media and on the red carpet. The twosome were all smiles as they posed on the iHeartRadio Awards red carpet in March 2022.

Kennedy was previously engaged to Leviss for seven months before they split in December 2021.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the exes wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Hours before the Bravo personalities confirmed their breakup, they filmed the season 9 reunion , which forced them to hash out where their relationship stood.

“We have decided to break off the engagement . It’s been something that I have been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed that my heart hasn’t been fully in it,” Leviss — who returned her engagement ring during the episode — explained during the special , which aired in January 2022. “I didn’t want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me and the things that he is willing to do to better himself. But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that’s a telltale sign that something is wrong.”

Kennedy, for his part, has since claimed he “dodged a bullet” after Leviss held an “un-engagement” party with her friends.

“We had a conversation a couple of months ago. I asked her if I am your soulmate and she said, ‘Do you think I am your soulmate?’ It was almost like the first time that I felt like we weren’t destined in the galaxy,” Kennedy explained during the reunion. “It wasn’t a clear answer. It wasn’t like, ‘Absolutely you are my soulmate.’ That’s how it should be I feel like. At least that is what I want. And we rather just end it and pull the Band-Aid off before we get married, have a baby and f–king get a divorce. That is literally the last thing I want.”

Scroll below for Kennedy’s complete romance timeline with Lewber:

