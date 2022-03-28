ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Welcome to Mental Floss’s Literal March Madness

By mentalfloss .com
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Forget basketball. We’ve rounded up 32 of the angriest, most irritable beings in the...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

See How Special Effects Were Done in the Silent Film Era

Special effects in film predate animatronics, green screens, and CGI. Before filmmakers had figured out how to include sound in movies, they were coming up with creative ways to capture incredible shots on camera. To see how the most memorable silent film tricks were accomplished, check out the video below.
CHARLIE CHAPLIN
The Atlantic

Five Books in Which Romance Sneaks Up on You

Good love stories are irresistible: They appear in almost every genre and culture, and are the subject of centuries of lore. Love in Color, the British Nigerian writer Bolu Babalola’s collection retelling myths from around the world, demonstrated just this last year. These stories persist because they carry healing and hope. Everyone can use the vicarious drama and swooping emotion a truly great romance brings, especially in these dark days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Hulk
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Jerry Stiller
Reason.com

Everything Everywhere All at Once

There's so much going on in Everything Everywhere All at Once—and it goes on so relentlessly, and for so long—that after a while a kookiness overload begins to weigh it down. Once you've absorbed the wild fanny-pack smackdown, the marauding bagel, and the sight of a monstrous Jamie Lee Curtis tearing down a door, you may be a little too tuckered to maintain excitement for the movie's other oddities—the puppy-flinging, the butt-plugging, the floppy hot-dog-fingered hands. The uproar feels endless.
MOVIES
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Dunder#Avengers#Dmv#Network#Succession#Seinfeld
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Austin Chronicle

Bob Dylan’s Devil Complex and Mysterious Stage Pose

What is the Pantone of Hell? Whatever color code you might apply to that wicked strain of red – that’s what shade the curtains surrounding the enormous stage at Bass Concert Hall are lit for Bob Dylan and his band in tailored black suits. “I'll sell you down...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Distractify

Is the Movie 'Alice' Based on a True Story? The Thriller Blends Fiction With Reality

Burgeoning scream queen Keke Palmer's latest crime thriller film, Alice, takes place during a disturbing moment in history. Keke stars as Alice, an enslaved woman on a 19th-century plantation in Georgia, who realizes while attempting to escape that the year is actually 1973. She meets a truck driver named Frank (Common), who helps her adjust to the period before exacting revenge on the cruel plantation owner.
MOVIES
Vogue

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired The Characters Of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives – and melodramas – of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and ’90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there’s Donna Murphy’s Mrs Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure – that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
TV & VIDEOS
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy