Welcome to Mental Floss’s Literal March Madness

There's so much going on in Everything Everywhere All at Once—and it goes on so relentlessly, and for so long—that after a while a kookiness overload begins to weigh it down. Once you've absorbed the wild fanny-pack smackdown, the marauding bagel, and the sight of a monstrous Jamie Lee Curtis tearing down a door, you may be a little too tuckered to maintain excitement for the movie's other oddities—the puppy-flinging, the butt-plugging, the floppy hot-dog-fingered hands. The uproar feels endless.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO