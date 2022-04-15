ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's New Name After She Dropped 'Wolf Webster'? See Clues

Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker , people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new name? Although the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn’t announced anything yet, fans have spotted various clues and presented their theories.

Sister Kim Kardashian revealed during an April 15 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan that Kylie is close to settling on her son's moniker. "There's one name lingering, but she really wants to make sure. It's such a big decision, honestly. It's the hardest thing ever in life to name a child."

After a Reddit user informed others of Kylie’s March 21 announcement — which revealed she and the “Goosebumps” rapper “didn’t really feel like [Wolf] was him” — social media commenters shared their thoughts on what the baby boy’s new name could be.

“I vote Jack. It was always supposed to be Jacques,” one person claimed. “After the ‘To My Son’ video, there’s no way it isn’t Jack,” another weighed in, referring to Kylie and Travis’ heartfelt YouTube video dedicated to their child documenting her pregnancy journey.

Others pointed out the likeliness of the title, since it would match Travis’ birth name. “Since he’s born on 2/2/2022 and [Travis is] Jacques II, I’d go with Jaques Deuce,” a separate fan chimed in, whereas multiple others applauded the idea and even introduced the French word “Deux” as a possible middle name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYwQC_0enc8A3j00

Another large topic of conversation was Kylie’s ex-friend Tammy Hembrow , who also has a son named Wolf and a daughter called Saskia .

“I feel this is because of Tammy Hembrow,” one Reddit user commented below the Jacques enthusiasts. “That’s exactly why,” a separate person replied. “Everyone’s gonna deny that’s [definitely] the reason why. She wouldn’t want to look like she’s copying someone. She thought [people] wouldn’t notice.”

Kylie and Tammy were close friends until February 2019 after reports surfaced claiming that the blonde beauty had allegedly had a fling with Kylie’s ex Tyga during his Australian tour in January of that year. Kylie unfollowed the Australian native on Instagram afterward. When asked about their alleged bond though, Tyga refused to comment and Tammy’s reps denied that she was in any sort of romantic relationship with the rapper at the time.

Aside from the coincidental monikers, one user noted they were “still rooting for Angel,” as the Kardashian-Jenner family and a few famous pals unintentionally sparked rumors that Kylie named her son Angel after revealing his birth in a February 6 Instagram post.

“Angel Pie,” momager Kris Jenner commented on the black-and-white photo. “Can’t wait to meet the little angel,” Ariel Tejada , Kylie’s makeup artist, wrote. “Angel baby,” the Life of Kylie alum’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou added.

Not only were commenters fueling the ~ angelic ~ speculation, but Kylie even wrote “Angel baby” on an embroidery craft during her baby shower, which took place on January 14.

Comments / 1

Lilly Strong
23d ago

Breeze or breezy...goes with stormi. Please you two introduce the kids to the other side of the rainbow...(Travis side.)

Reply
2
