ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Windows 11 version 22H2: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's next big OS update

By Zac Bowden
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Windows 11 version 22H2 is the next major update coming to Microsoft's OS in the second half of this year.
  • Its focus is on continued polish, OS productivity enhancements, and improvements for tablet users.
  • Version 22H2 will be delivered as a free update for all Windows 11 users.

Microsoft is currently hard at work on the next major version of Windows, which will also serve as Windows 11's first big OS feature update. Known currently as "version 22H2" and codenamed "Sun Valley 2," this next release is set to continue the vision that was first introduced with Windows 11 last year, with the continuation of new features, UI improvements, and much more.

Development on version 22H2 began shortly before Windows 11 was finalized, and it's currently in testing with participants of Microsoft's Windows Insider Program, which see's frequent "active development" builds delivered to the Beta Channel with new features that we expect will ship as part of the version 22H2 release.

We'll continue to update this post as new features are revealed. Be sure to check out our roundup of best Windows 11 PCs in the meantime.

Version 22H2: What's new? (so far)

Here's the TL:DR:

  • App folders in Start menu
  • Resizable pinned area in Start menu
  • Drag and Drop on the Taskbar
  • Focus Assist integration with Notification Center
  • New "spotlight" wallpaper feature
  • New Voice Access accessibility feature
  • New Live Captions accessibility feature
  • New gestures and animations for touch users
  • New snap layouts bar when moving app windows
  • New Task Manager app
  • New "Suggested Actions" feature when copying dates/numbers
  • Tabs in File Explorer
  • Better OneDrive integration with File Explorer
  • Numerous UI improvements and consistency updates

This is not a comprehensive list, but rather a quick run-down of the most notable changes and improvements that are expected to ship as part of version 22H2. Keep reading for a more in-depth breakdown of new features. Of course, there are also hundreds, if not thousands of fixes and under the hood enhancements that Microsoft is baking into the next release that we haven't detailed.

Version 22H2: When is it coming?

Windows 11 version 22H2 is expected to ship in the second half of this year. Our sources tell us that version 22H2 has already reached a final baseline build at 22621, though work will continue throughout the summer on bug fixes and other improvements that will be delivered via cumulative updates to Insiders and eventually the public once version 22H2 is ready to roll out. General availability is expected in the September or October timeframe.

Version 22H2: New features

Here's a more in-depth look at some of the new features coming with version 22H2.

Windows Shell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPNJc_0enUz8BG00

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Source: Windows Central)

The Windows Shell is getting a lot of love with version 22H2. Microsoft is continuing to clean up the UI by updating legacy interfaces with more modern, consistent Windows 11 designs. For example, version 22H2 introduces modern designs for things like the volume and brightness interfaces that pop up when adjusting those controls via physical hardware buttons. Focus Assist (now called Do Not Disturb) has been integrated into the Notification Center for easy access to that feature.

In the Start menu, Microsoft has added back several features that were present on the Windows 10 Start menu, including the ability to create app folders and adjust the size of the pinned apps area. Now, users can choose to have an extra row pinned apps, or reduce the pinned apps area to two rows in favor of a larger "Recommended" area.

The Taskbar has also been updated with the return of drag and drop support, meaning you can drag files into app icons on your Taskbar to paste that file into it. This has been a functionality of the Taskbar for years, but it was missing from the first version of Windows 11. Good to see it's finally back with version 22H2.

There's also a new feature called "Suggested Actions" which will present a small menu of options whenever you copy a date or phone number. These options will offer quick ways of either creating a calendar event or adding a phone number to your contacts list.

Users will notice a new snapping layouts menu that drops down from the top of the screen whenever they move around an app window. This provides an easier way of initiating Windows snapping in addition to the drop down menu that appears when hovering over an app windows' maximize button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvpFZ_0enUz8BG00

Source: Microsoft (Image credit: Source: Microsoft)

For those using a tablet, Microsoft is introducing several significant new changes designed to enhance the touch-first user experience on Windows 11. There are new gestures for touch users that enable easy access to common areas of the Windows Shell. Users can now swipe up from the bottom of the display to access the Start menu, and swipe from the right corner to access Quick Settings.

A three-finger swipe down the middle of the screen will minimize your apps, and a three-finger swipe left or right will switch between running apps. All of these animations are also fluid, meaning they stick to your finger when being performed, feeling much more responsive as a result.

Settings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6Br9_0enUz8BG00

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Source: Windows Central)

As is the case with every new version of Windows, Microsoft has added several new settings pages to the Settings app with 22H2. There's a new Microsoft Account page in the Accounts area, providing an overview of your Microsoft 365 subscription, with quick access to other online settings and services. There's also a new Family Safety page in the same area, designed to provide quick access to all the Family Safety options if you use that service.

Windows Update can now time itself with your local electricity grid to help reduce emissions. Instead of installing updates when available, Windows Update will attempt to time downloads and installs with your electricity grid to use as much renewable energy as possible.

Other new settings include the ability to adjust how many pinned or recommended rows you see in Start, the ability to set the Bing daily image as a desktop wallpaper, the option to turn off the System Tray overflow menu, and more.

Apps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riKhV_0enUz8BG00

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft has updated a number of in-box apps and experiences with version 22H2. Starting with File Explorer, which now features a new tabbed interface that runs along the top of the app. Just like a web browser, you can now have multiple File Explorer directories open under one window, which should help keep your desktop tidy.

There's also an updated sidebar navigation UI that better groups different shortcuts to common areas of the file system, such as user folders or OneDrive. Microsoft has also updated the nearby share feature, which will now show other devices on a private network in addition to devices within Bluetooth range. Additionally, you can share local files directly to OneDrive using the file share UI.

The File Explorer also has a new "pinned files" section in the Quick Access area when you open the app. Users can pin any files to this area and have them stored permanently for quick access at a later date. The File Explorer now has more OneDrive integration too, with a new drop-down menu that appears when inside a OneDrive directly which shows you how much cloud storage you're using.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmFxo_0enUz8BG00

Source: Microsoft (Image credit: Source: Microsoft)

Task Manager has been updated with a new interface that brings it more in line with the rest of Windows 11. It has a new sidebar navigation UI that automatically collapses when you shrink the size of the window. There's also a new Sound Recorder app coming that has new output options, an audio visualizer, and a much better UI.

Pre-loaded with version 22H2 are two new apps called Clipchamp and Family Safety. Family Safety is a web app that gives you quick access to your family overview, including the locations of your children, upcoming activities in your shared family calendar, and other tools to manage your household. This service is great for families who use Windows and Xbox PCs, or Android devices with the Microsoft Launcher and Family Safety app installed.

Clipchamp is a new web-based video editor, also shipping with Windows 11 moving forward. The app is free to use, though there are paid monthly tiers that you can subscribe to if you want access to more effects and rendering options.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

The best Windows laptop deals of July 2022

The best Windows laptop deals offer handsome discounts on top-rated portable personal computers. Beyond the Microsoft Store, many of our favorite notebooks are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Dell and Lenovo, just to name a few. Whether you're bargain shopping for your dream college laptop or checking out MacOS...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Updates#Microsoft Onedrive#Windows Os#Windows Insider Program#Tl#The Taskbar Focus Assist#New Voice Access
TechRadar

Windows 10 update breaks USB printers functionality because of course it did

Windows 10 still has its share of bugs and breaks with each new update, with the latest update released on June 28, 2022, breaking USB printer functionality. According to Microsoft (opens in new tab), there are two main symptoms of this Windows 10 bug: “Windows might show duplicate copies of printers installed on a device, commonly with a similar name and the suffix ‘Copy1’” and “Applications that refer to the printer by a specific name cannot print.”
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic gain bug fixes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 Beta 5

The release of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro is just over two weeks away, with Samsung having already scheduled a Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10. For reference, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, prices of which leaked last week. Incidentally, a retailer may have revealed the European launch prices for the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Meanwhile, Samsung has released One UI Watch 4.5 Beta 5, presumably the final beta build before Samsung showcases One UI Watch 4.5 with the Galaxy Watch5 series.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Is Your Windows Update Stuck at 100%? Here Are 6 Fixes

The update errors are nothing new for Windows users. In some cases, the updates simply do not start, while in others, they start fine, but become stuck at some point. There have been reports by users that the system updates get stuck at 100% and prevent the PC from restarting automatically. This issue can be caused by a number of reasons such as unexpected hardware changes, malware, interference of a third-party program, and corruption errors.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

How to turn off PIN on Windows?

Windows Hello is a convenient way to sign in to your Windows 10 or Windows 11 device using a PIN, alongside other biometric options including fingerprint or facial recognition. It is an essential feature, especially if you have kids, live with roommates, or have sensitive information stored on your PC.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Digital Trends

The latest Windows update is causing major printer problems

Microsoft is now offering Windows 10 users a workaround for an issue that has come along with a mid-July update. The KB5015807 update, which rolled out on July 12 and includes OS Builds 19042.1826, 19043.1826, and 19044.1826 all have a glitch that affects printers connected to computers running Windows 10. After the update is installed, you might see multiple printer listings available when you only have one product.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the Error Code 0X800701B1 on Windows 10

When transferring files between a PC and an external hard drive, you may encounter a message that reads "error 0x800701B1: A device that does not exist was specified". There are several reasons why this error could occur, including a USB port that lacks the required transfer rate, a power supply that isn't keeping up with power needs, disk corruption, or problems with the operating system.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix DistributedCOM error 10005 on Windows 11/10

If you get DistributedCOM error 10005 on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, here is how you can fix the issue. This error appears when there are some issues with the Windows Search. DCOM or Distributed Component Object Model is a proprietary Microsoft technology that allows Component Object Model (COM) software to communicate across a network. Component Services needs the DCOM wire protocol to communicate with the Component Object Model (COM) components on other computers. In a Windows-based system, by default, network computers are initially configured to enable DCOM. What’s COM? It’s a tool used for advanced configuration and troubleshooting.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

HP Pavilion Plus 14 Review

HP's Pavilions—the company's bread-and-butter laptops—have lately been earning looks from sophisticated shoppers who might once have gazed up to the more premium Envy and Spectre series. Last summer's Pavilion Aero was fast, well-equipped, and a featherweight 2.2 pounds, and the new Pavilion Plus 14 (starts at $729.99; $1,279.99 as tested) is a sleek aluminum ultraportable laptop available with a snazzy OLED display. The Plus earns an Editors' Choice nod as a midrange ultraportable, replacing the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon, which also offers OLED and is lighter, but has a higher price and fewer ports.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Steam Is Frozen or Not Responding in Windows

Sometimes Steam just freezes on itself. And you can’t do anything but stare at your screen, hoping it will start working normally. While there isn’t an exact explanation why this happens, user reports say that it mainly occurs when they are trying to log in or download a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

IBASE MBB-1000 Socket LGA1700 motherboard

IBASE has this month introduced its new MBB-1000 Socket LGA1700 motherboard supporting 12th Gen Intel Core processors formerly Alder Lake CPUs. The motherboard has been designed for industrial applications and is constructed with long-term reliability for graphics-intensive applications such as AIoT, digital signage, medical imaging, video surveillance and interactive kiosks in mind.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How To Clean C Drive in Windows (10 Ways)

The C drive usually contains your PC’s operating system and stores all new applications. So, it’s crucial that this drive has enough free space and delivers high performance. If your storage space is running out or the drive is not optimized, you’ll start experiencing lags or freezes. To...
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

Huawei launches new MateBook X Pro notebook and MatePad Pro tablet

These new devices were made for work. Huawei announced a number of products today, including a new notebook and an Android tablet. The new notebooks include the revamped thin and light MateBook X Pro. It also revealed the 11-inch MatePad Pro tablet, FreeBuds Pro 2, MateView SE monitor, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

Fix 0x800706BE error for Windows Update, Xbox or Printer on Windows 11/10

If you get error code 0x800706BE for Windows Update, Xbox, and Printer on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, here is how you can troubleshoot the issue. Here we have explained all the causes and solutions according to the source of the error code. Fix Windows Update Error 0x800706BE. To...
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

T-Mobile launches new Android tablet, offers it for free

T-Mobile announced a new wave of Back-to-School deals, which also includes a free Android tablet that has just joined the Un-carrier’s portfolio, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2. More importantly, both new and existing customers can get the Android tablet for free either in stores or online, although adding a qualifying tablet line is required.
RETAIL
The Windows Club

How to remove Display from Desktop in Windows 11/10

If you have a multiple monitor setup on your Windows 11/10 Enterprise and/or Pro for Workstations edition, you can remove and restore a connected external display on demand without having to physically disconnect and reconnect the display OR turn on or off the display power for the Specialized Display. In this post, we will show you how to remove the Display from the Desktop in Windows 11/10.
SOFTWARE
Windows Central

Windows Central

111
Followers
849
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy