By Anna Maria Basquez DENVER (CBS4) – Several comedy venue owners say they are hoping masks have had their last laugh, in terms of being required. “We are excited and cautious,” said Michele Gibson, spokeswoman for ComedyWorks which announced COVID restrictions will be relaxed at both the Denver and South Denver locations starting Tuesday, March 22. “We have been trying to follow what most of the larger venues have been doing. Once the Ball Arena and the Paramount and DCPA changed it, it seems to be the way everything is going. The comics are thrilled to be back, the audiences are thrilled so...

DENVER, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO