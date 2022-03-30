ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest

Milford LIVE News
 1 day ago

Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyre Thomas of Laurel, DE and a juvenile male on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

On March 29 th , 2022, at approximately 1:07 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Laurel, DE observed a white Cadillac traveling above the posted speed limit on Laurel Road in the area of Shiloh Church Road. A traffic stop was initiated and upon contact with the operator, identified as Tyre Thomas and the front seat passenger, a 15-year-old juvenile male, the trooper immediately detected an odor of marijuana emitting from inside of the vehicle. The trooper asked the juvenile passenger to exit the vehicle, and a probable cause search of the juvenile’s person was conducted. During this search the trooper discovered that the juvenile was in possession of approximately 40 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a loaded 9-millimeter Ruger handgun. It was learned that the handgun was reported stolen by Milford Police Department in September 2020. During a subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle, the trooper also located approximately 25 grams of marijuana and a digital scale inside of a backpack.

The juvenile male and Thomas were transported to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:

15-year-old :

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Stevenson House on $25,502 secured bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWkEV_0enT1TH800
Tyre Thomas

Tyre Thomas :

  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Speeding

Thomas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 033022 1505

-End-

