The world’s longest flights

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Air New Zealand has announced it will launch one of the world’s longest flights in September 2022: a direct route from Auckland to New York City . Covering 8,828 miles, it will become the fourth longest commercial flight in existence.

Long-haul has been getting steadily longer over the past decade, with record-breaking, direct routes from Asia to the US and Australia to Europe pushing nonstop flight times past the 17- and 18-hour mark. Some people prefer to stop in a hub such as Qatar or Dubai and stretch their legs - others thrill at the thought of getting there in one hop.

Below is a list of the world’s current top 10 longest flights, by distance. The list was last topped in October 2018, when Singapore Airlines launched its 18-hour flight from Singapore to New York. From 26 May, United Airlines’ San Francisco to Bengaluru flight will launch, slotting in at number six and covering 8,701 miles in around 17 hours 45 minutes. It will be followed by Air New Zealand’s Auckland to NYC service, flying into the fourth spot from 17 September.

1. Singapore to NYC - Singapore Airlines

Distance: 9,537 miles

Time: 18 hours 7 minutes

Singapore first launched a Singapore-NY link in October 2018, flying into New Jersey’s Newark Airport - a route which has been suspended since March 2020. It followed up with a second service from its home base to New York’s JFK Airport in November 2020, and will reinstate the Newark route from 28 March. The airline uses the Airbus A350-900ULR (‘ultra long range’) aircraft on the route, which has an extended range of up to 9,700 nautical miles.

2. Auckland to Doha - Qatar Airways

Distance: 9,032 miles

Time: 16 hours 30 minutes

Launched in February 2017 - in direct competition with Emirates’ Dubai to Auckland route, launched the year before - this route is operated on a Boeing 777-200LR. It notably crosses 10 time zones on the journey.

3. Perth to London - Qantas

Distance: 9,009 miles

Time: 16 hours 45 minutes

Qantas flight 9, from Perth to London Heathrow, is due to resume on 27 March after a two-year shutdown. In November 2019 the airline also conducted an experimental flight from London to Sydney, known as “Project Sunrise”, lasting 19 hours 19 minutes. In November 2021 CEO Alan Joyce said these ultra-long-haul routes were still in the works: “We still have Project Sunrise in the pipeline, which is our ability to fly from Sydney and Melbourne to the last horizon, the last tyranny of distance, direct into London, direct into the east coast of the United States.”

4. Auckland to Dubai - Emirates

Distance: 8,824 miles

Time: 17 hours 12 minutes

Launched on 2 March 2016, Emirates’ hop from its home base to the major New Zealand hub was added to its existing routes via Australia. Operated on a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, the new flight brought many of the Middle Eastern carrier’s 38 European destinations and cities within one-stop range of New Zealand.

5. Los Angeles to Singapore - Singapore Airlines

Distance: 8,770 miles

Time: 16 hours 53 minutes

SIA launched its Singapore to LA route in November 2018, with the airline’s CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong saying they wanted to “redefine the convenience of travelling between Singapore and the United States”. Operated on its all-premium flagship plane, the A350-900ULR, the nonstop service has fares from £638.

6. Houston to Sydney - United Airlines

Distance: 8,596 miles

Time: 17 hours 30 minutes

United’s Texas to Australia direct flight launched in January 2018, with an airline spokesman saying: “Our Houston-Sydney service brings customers another new nonstop flight between the US and Australia, and connects more than 70 cities across eastern North America that did not have one-stop service to Australia on United before.”

7. Dallas/Fort Worth to Sydney - Qantas

Distance: 8,578 miles

Time: 17 hours 15 minutes

Another Texas to Sydney favourite, Qantas’ landmark flight originally launched in 2011. Currently operated on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the service notably does not offer first class or wifi onboard. It relaunched in February 2022 after a substantial pandemic pause, operating three times weekly initially. “Dallas Fort Worth has always been a key route for Qantas and the service will play an important part in enticing American visitors to Australia for the first time in nearly two years,” said CEO Andrew David.

8. San Francisco to Singapore - United/Singapore

Distance: 8,446 miles

Time: 17 hours 5 minutes

United’s SFO to SIN route launched in June 2016, with Singapore Airlines following suit with its own nonstop in October 2016. Taking just over 17 hours on average, the services are currently operated on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner by United and an A350-900 by Singapore.

9. Johannesburg to Atlanta - Delta

Distance: 8,439 miles

Time: 16 hours 35 minutes

One of the older ultra-long-haul services, launched in December 2006, Delta’s Atlanta to Jo’burg route resumed operations in August 2021. It operates on a A350-900neo, which is 25 per cent more fuel efficient than the previous aircraft to run the route, the Boeing 777. Delta intends to add a new route from Atlanta to Cape Town in November 2022 (8,130 miles).

10. Dubai to Los Angeles - Emirates

Distance: 8,326 miles

Time: 16 hours 15 minutes

Since Etihad permanently suspended its Abu Dhabi-LAX route (8,390 miles) in summer 2021, Emirates’ Dubai to LA route has zoomed back into the top 10. Launched in October 2008, its Los Angeles service was the airline’s third US destination, behind New York and Houston. Operated on an A380, the route resumed in July 2020 after an initial pandemic shutdown.

