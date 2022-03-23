This is what determines the price of gas

Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, joins TODAY to discuss the shocking rise of gas prices and what to expect in the coming months. “I see nothing really kind of stopping it. I think the response has to come from the consumer. We just have to consume less,” Cinquegrana says.June 11, 2022.
Demand on a four-week rolling basis was its lowest for this time of year since 2013, excluding 2020.Costs and a demand slowdown could dash expectations for a driving season resembling pre-COVID times. Pain at the pump has gotten so bad that demand for gasoline is dropping just as the summer...
According to AAA, today's national average gas price is $4.622 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This is yet another new all-time high, up from $4.619 yesterday, $4.178 a month ago and $3.046...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was torched Monday after explaining the White House does not have a "dial" to control gas prices, as they spiral above $5-per-gallon in many states across the country. The former South Bend, Ind., mayor claimed companies in the sector, which include ExxonMobil, Sunoco and Royal Dutch...
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden is laser-focused on knocking down sky-high gasoline prices, though she concedes that even the most powerful person on the planet has limited influence to do that.
BJ’S Wholesale Club members can receive a .75 cents per gallon gas discount. But there are four qualifying items you must purchase to access this offer. May 30th recorded more record-highs for US gas prices. AAA reports the US’ May 30th regular-grade gas average at $4.619 per gallon.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday there is little he can do to lower the cost of gasoline or food in the immediate term, an acknowledgment that prices for those goods will remain high as he works to bring down other costs incurred by families.
Filling up your car in a normal circumstance with rising gas prices can be stressful enough. One Wisconsin gas station reportedly faces $160,000 in lawsuits for selling gas too cheap.
Electric vehicles are usually quite expensive, but this sporty new electric car from China has a starting price of only $13,000.
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.95, according to AAA. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in the U.S. has...
President Biden is attempting to do something about high gas prices. His latest bill to pass the House of Representatives is one that seeks to end exploitative price gouging. But the bill has faced some opposition. Here's what we know about Biden's price gouging bill and why some politicians are opposing it.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Metals are quickly becoming the new oil as fossil fuels are phased out and replaced with clean energy and electric cars. The green energy transition relies on mining to produce...
President Joe Biden told oil producers on Wednesday to immediately cut costs for Americans as gas prices exceeded $5 a gallon in some parts of the country. Biden in a Wednesday morning letter to the heads of top oil and gas companies said Russia's war against Ukraine is only partly responsible for the "sharp rise in gasoline prices" and asked them to work with his administration to increase the supply of gasoline to Americans.
The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
Soaring gas prices have done little to slow US drivers' purchases at the pump. But they could start to spend less on other goods and services, which would be a strong headwind for an increasingly shaky US economy, experts say.
A MYSTERY blaze has broken out at Russia's largest gas field, sending flames shooting into the air sparking concerns the inferno could hit Europe's gas supply. The dramatic moment was caught on camera and showed the country's Urengoyskoye deposit in the far east engulfed in a giant fireball. A blaze...
The owner of a gas station in Minnesota wants customers to know he is also frustrated with the country’s record-high prices. "We hate our gas prices too," read a sign posted outside a Marathon gas station in St. Paul, WCCO-TV reported. Chuck Graff, the owner, told the outlet he...
