ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Grab It While You Can: Kim Kardashian & Meghan Markle Swear By This $9 Body Oil That Has 66,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBDAe_0emsjp2500

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Dark spots and stretch marks are normal occurrences. We get them, you get them, everyone gets them! They’re nothing to conceal, but if you are on the market for a remedy that’ll help fade both, boy have we found the product for you.

Bio-Oil’s iconic Skincare Oil has garnered praises from tons of celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle. It has also earned over 66,000 perfect five-star ratings and is Amazon’s No.1 bestselling body oil.

Not to mention, it’s down to just $9 on the final day of the Prime Black Friday Sale. Sign up for a Prime membership or free 30-day trial to secure this sweet deal (and so many others).

Skincare Oil is clearly a coveted beauty product, but what makes it so beloved and effective? We can start with the fact that it helps repair skin damage and scars from a multitude of causes: acne, surgery, injury, pregnancy and aging. It’s a non-comedogenic oil that essentially functions as a scar treatment for your face and body.

You’re going to want this scar remover at your fingertips whenever a dark spot or stretch mark arrives. The formula has a laundry list of skin-loving ingredients that we’ll get into, but first, a rave review from an Amazon shopper who said while using it, their scars, stretch marks and acne were “healing or disappearing literally overnight.”

“It’s hands down some of the best stuff I’ve ever gotten my hands on,” they said.

Both Kardashian and Markle swear by this $9 body oil for getting rid of stretch marks after giving birth, but we’re most excited to rub this all over our everyday post-acne dark spots.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin & It’s 25% Off For a Limited Time Only



Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $8.92 (was $11.99)

Buy Now

As for the formula, we couldn’t have dreamed up a more perfect cocktail of nourishing ingredients. Vitamin A, vitamin E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender oils soothe, hydrate and cleanse. They also provide anti-inflammatory protection , which is essential for scars in particular.

Give your skin a little T.L.C. by massaging this body oil on your body and any areas of concern on your face. You’ll be left with the softest, smoothest skin. And because it’s non-comedogenic, your pores won’t get clogged up either.

“I struggle with body acne on my thighs and upper arms,” wrote one reviewer. “For the first time in years, my skin is almost completely smooth and the dark spots are half of what they were in only a couple of weeks.”

Thoughtfully formulated, the oil is fast-absorbing, non-greasy and suitable for all skin types.

“I was super skeptical if this product would work or not, but I can tell you it does! I will say it’s a process—give it time—but after a month of using it, my deep, super red stretch marks have lightened and started to blend with my skin again.”

Well, what are you waiting for? Bio-Oil’s Skincare Oil might come in a tiny bottle, but the results it provides are so worth it. Just ask Kim, Meghan and the over 66,000 five-star Amazon reviewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0emsjp2500

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ For How Fast It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale For a Few More Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one...
StyleCaster

The Tried & True Hair Growth Serums Amazon Shoppers Swear By For Reversing Thinning Strands—Starting at $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Do you recall the last time you walked by someone with super long and luscious hair and you asked yourself: “How can I get my hair like that?” Well, that goal isn’t far out of reach, especially if you have the right products, or shall we say, hair growth serums.  And since Black Friday weekend is coming to a close, there’s no better time to get your hands on some of the top-rated hair growth serums than right now. Yes, you...
HollywoodLife

North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
Page Six

North West documents epic Kardashian Thanksgiving — including royal portraits

The Kardashian-Jenners gave themselves the royal family treatment this Thanksgiving. North West documented the luxe festivities, which took place at her mom Kim Kardashian’s house, on her ever-chaotic TikTok account Thursday. In addition to the usual gorgeous tablescape with an overwhelming spread, the Skims founder added a unique touch to her soiree — royal-family-style portraits. Every attendee at Kim’s meal, which appeared to have included rarely seen Rob Kardashian, received a custom portrait; however, matriarch Kris Jenner was the only person to be depicted with a crown. Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were shown holding their newborn (and still-unnamed) sons — with concealed...
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Bill Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Gates, 26, Expecting First Child: See Her Sweet Baby Bump

A picture is worth a thousand words, so Jennifer Gates didn’t have to write much when she announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24). “Thankful,” wrote Jennifer, 26, as she showed off her baby bump while standing next to her husband, equestrian millionaire Nayel Nassar. In her Instagram post, Jennifer posed in a deep forest green dress as she cradled her bump, while Nayel, 31, beamed with pride while next to his pregnant wife. Jennifer included a green heart and a baby bottle, possibly indicating their bundle of joy will arrive in March 2023.
StyleCaster

Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Oil Is Like ‘Heaven in a Bottle’—& It’s Epically Marked Down to $9 for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Do you ever see someone with super long and luscious hair and ask yourself, “How do they do it?” Well, for some people, they are born with naturally long and soft strands. However, for many people – myself included, to get our hair to the desired length, texture, and look we want, it requires a bit of extra effort, or shall I say TLC.  With that said, hair growth products are one of the best ways to start achieving your hair...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong

Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch

Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
E! News

Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
StyleCaster

The Carpet & Couch Cleaner That Keeps Selling Out Thanks to TikTok Is The Cheapest Ever at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Of course, I’ve wondered how dirty my daily-touch surfaces are like my couch, carpets and more, but I don’t actually like to spend time thinking about it! It’s probably grosser than I can even fathom. Even though I’d like to think my couch is a fairly similar blue color to how it was when I first got it, I’m sure that a deep clean would actually transform it before my eyes—for better or for worse for my mental health. That’s why...
Glamour

Kylie Jenner Called Herself Travis Scott’s ‘Wifey’…in a Way

I point this out with truly no judgment: Kim Kardashian is the only KarJenner (besides Kris) who married the other parent of her children. Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie Jenner, and even Rob were all in partnerships when they became parents. And actually, Kim and Kanye already had North when they tied the knot. And listen, honestly, whatever works! But the family’s take it or leave it stance on the institute of marriage is an interesting backdrop to Kylie’s comment that she wanted to be “wifey” vibes for her partner and the father of her two children, rapper Travis Scott. Is this a hint or just a saying?
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale For 1 More Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more,  the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs...
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Paired a Sheer Skirt With a Festive Sweater For Date Night With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Affleck said holiday dressing starts now. On November 25, JLo and Ben Affleck were photographed leaving a performance of Broadway's The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman. Walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Lopez wore a festive red, white, and black patterned sweater, which she paired with a sheer, high-slit skirt, and black belt. Meanwhile, Affleck was dressed in a black zip-up sweater over a white shirt with black trousers, a black coat, and a pair of sneakers.
StyleCaster

Nicole Kidman Loves This Hair-Thickening Serum — & It’s On Major Sale During the Black Friday Blowout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Kidman is known for many things, being an award-winning actor at the top. But her hair is a close second. Those curls! That strawberry blonde hue! It’s gorgeous. It makes sense Kidman would join forces with Vegamour, a brand that focuses on healthy hair and scalp. Vegamour announced Kidman is now an “investor and brand advocate” as the brand continues to grow globally. “It wasn’t about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy