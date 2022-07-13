Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are expecting their first baby together. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Tarek and Heather El Moussa have been together since 2019. Rich Polk/ E! Entertainment / Contributor / Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) tied the knot in October 2021.

The couple met in July 2019 through mutual friends.

The El Moussas announced they are expecting their first child together on Wednesday.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack were married for nine years. Alexander Tamargo / Contributor / Getty Images

January 2018: Tarek El Moussa was single for the first time in nearly a decade.

Tarek El Moussa married Christina Haack in 2009 . They starred in HGTV's "Flip or Flop" together, and they have two children, Taylor and Brayden El Moussa.

The couple separated in 2016, seven months after police were called to their house because of "a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun," TMZ reported at the time . Tarek was seen running from his home with a firearm, which he dropped after police told him from a helicopter to release it, TMZ reported.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," Tarek and Haack said in a statement to People on the matter. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

Tarek and Haack's divorce was finalized in January 2018 , and he went on to star on "Flipping 101" solo. "Flip or Flop" ended in 2022.

They met on the 4th of July. Raymond Hall / Contributor / Getty Images

July 4, 2019: Tarek and Heather met on a boat.

As the couple shared on the " Not Skinny Not Fat " podcast, Tarek, 40, and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), 34, first connected when he slid into Heather's Instagram DMs a few months before the realtor started filming Netflix's "Selling Sunset." He asked her out, but she said no because she had a boyfriend at the time.

But then on July 4, 2019, Tarek and Heather, who was then single, were cruising on separate boats off the coast of Newport Beach, California, for the holiday, according to People .

When their boats were docked near each other, Heather came onto Tarek's boat to speak to a mutual friend. Sparks flew, and Tarek asked Heather on a date again. This time, she said yes.

TMZ leaked the news. TM/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

July 28, 2019: The pair were first spotted in public together.

TMZ captured photos of Heather and Tarek kissing in Redondo Beach, California.

August 8, 2019: Heather and Tarek confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

The pair announced their relationship with matching Instagram photos .

"It's official," Tarek captioned his post . "After more than 3 years on my own I'm so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend."

"I'll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years," he went on to write. "Then...out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life."

Heather said she was "so proud to call" Tarek her boyfriend in her post.

"This incredible man @therealtarekelmoussa came into my life at the perfect time and I haven't stopped smiling since," she wrote. "I am so proud to call him my boyfriend, I just look at him in awe at what an amazing, talented and kind human he is."

Heather met Tarek's children early in their courtship. Paul Archuleta / Contributor / Getty Images

August 8, 2019: Tarek revealed he had introduced Heather to his children.

On the same day they announced their relationship on Instagram, Tarek and Heather did an interview with Entertainment Tonight .

In the interview, Tarek shared that he introduced Heather to his family the night before, including his two children.

"I introduced her to my kids last night for the first time," he said in the interview. "My mom, my dad, my mom's husband, my sister. So, we're doing it! Very excited."

Tarek also said in the interview that Heather was everything he didn't know he had been missing.

"I just went through some pretty traumatic things in my life and honestly I was very happy being comfortable on my own and I didn't realize what I was missing until I found what I was missing," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time "I was sad for a very long time; I was alone for a very long time, and I feel like she's really brought me back to life, which is very, very fun to say."

August 21, 2019: Heather met Tarek's TV crew in honor of this birthday.

The crew members Tarek works with on HGTV surprised him with a birthday cake and rendition of "Happy Birthday" to celebrate his 38th birthday, as he documented in an Instagram post at the time.

Heather was with him during the surprise, and Tarek introduced her as his "birthday present" to the crew after saying it was the "best birthday ever."

Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa. Allen Berezovsky / Contributor / Michael Tran / Contributor / Getty Images

September 5, 2019: Tarek shared that he introduced Heather to his ex-wife.

The "Flipping 101" star revealed that Heather and Christina Haack had already met during an appearance on " GMA3 ."

As he told hosts Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer, and Sara Haines, Haack and Heather met when he and Heather went to pick up his kids. He only gave both women five minutes' notice that they would be meeting.

"I was like, 'Oh, I'm coming over to see the kids. By the way, my girlfriend is coming. See you in five!'" Tarek said of what he told Haack on the show.

"I looked at Heather, and I was like, 'Are you ready?' And she was like, 'Ready for what?' I was like, 'Well, we're going to go see the kids, and my ex-wife is there,'" he went on to say.

Tarek added that he and Haack had not formally talked about his new relationship before the two women met, but they "got along great."

"They both eat that healthy, hippie food," he joked. "They do that weird hiking stuff."

The couple in 2021. Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

November and December 2019: They spent their first holiday season together.

Heather and Tarek went to Amsterdam and Paris for their first Thanksgiving together as they documented on Instagram .

A month later, they spent Christmas Day with Tarek's children.

"My heart is so full of love," Heather wrote in an Instagram post about the day. "@therealtarekelmoussa and the kids have changed my life more than I can even describe. This is our first Christmas together and it's one I'll never forget."

"I just adore Tarek's family so much," she added.

They moved in together quickly. Michael Tran / Contributor / Getty Images

January 29, 2020: The couple announced they were living together.

Tarek announced he and Heather had been living together "for a while" on Instagram at the end of January 2020. He went on to say that they split their time between a home in West Hollywood and another in Orange County.

"The best part is I now have someone to go to bed with and wake up to every day," he wrote. "The better better part is that person is @heatherraeyoung."

Tarek later revealed in another Instagram post that he and Heather moved in together "less than a week after our first date."

They celebrated one year together. Raymond Hall / Contributor / Getty Images

July 22, 2020: Heather and Tarek celebrated their first anniversary.

Both Tarek and Heather took to Instagram to celebrate one year together.

"From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other. But we knew what we had was special. We had that butterflies in your tummy, can't eat, can't stop smiling soul mate love," Heather captioned her post . "You are my very best friend in the whole world. The man I look up to, admire, adore, best daddy, best heart, kind & most important loyal and honest."

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," she added.

Tarek echoed Heather in his post, saying he would be "lost" without her.

"The second our eyes connected and we smiled at each other I knew my life would never be the same," he wrote . "She is incredible in every way possible and most importantly she loves and adores Tay and Bray."

"I just love you to the moon and back. You are my everything and you complete me. I'd be lost without you," Tarek said of Heather.

He proposed after a year of dating. Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

July 26, 2020: Tarek proposed to Heather.

The couple announced their engagement with matching Instagram posts .

Tarek popped the question on the beach, which Heather said was a complete surprise in a follow-up post .

Tarek told People he knew he wanted to make Heather his wife after seeing how she was with his children .

"We were sitting on the boat one day and I looked over and she had Taylor in one arm and Brayden in the other arm and they're all three cuddling," he said. "That was the moment I knew I had to make her my wife and bring her into the family."

People also reported Tarek proposed with an eight-carat diamond . The emerald-cut ring sits on a gold band.

They bought a home. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

September 2020: The engaged couple bought their first home together.

The pair bought a home in Newport Beach, California, where they first met, as People reported.

"Tarek originally bought it as a flip but then they decided to make it their new home," a representative for the couple told People at the time.

Heather Rae El Moussa commemorated her love with a tattoo. MEGA / Contributor / Getty Images

February 2021: Heather got a tattoo in Tarek's honor.

As US Weekly reported, Heather revealed on Instagram that she got a tattoo that read, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" on her hip as a Valentine's Day present for her fiancé.

She later deleted the post after fans reacted with mixed reviews, according to People .

Tarek reportedly invoked Heather in a fight with his ex. HGTV

July 2021: Tarek reportedly compared his ex to Heather on the set of "Flip or Flop."

Tarek reportedly yelled at Christina Haack on the set of "Flip or Flop" and compared her to Heather, according to People .

"Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning," Tarek said to Haack, according to People. The publication also reported that he called his ex-wife a "washed-up loser" during the incident.

August 14, 2020: Heather and Tarek got a puppy together.

The couple added their puppy Bugz to their family as a surprise for Taylor and Brayden, as Tarek wrote on Instagram.

"It's one of those moments where you know your kids will look back on it and remember it forever," he wrote.

October 23, 2021: Heather and Tarek said 'I do.'

The couple got married near Santa Barbara, California, with Heather wearing a Galia Lahav gown . They filmed the wedding for an HGTV special , "Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do."

"I'm a WIFE!!! Yesterday feels like a dream… so perfect, filled with so much love and magic," Heather captioned an Instagram of the event. "Truly everything I've ever wanted and more. I love you so much @therealtarekelmoussa and now I get to say we're officially MARRIED!!"

Heather also shared on Instagram that she and Tarek said vows to his children during the wedding.

"When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100% committing myself to you too," Heather said she told the kids in her vows. "I am beyond honored to be your 'bonus' mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know."

January 2022: Heather started freezing her eggs so she and Tarek can have a baby.

Heather told Today that she didn't think she wanted to have children until she met Tarek.

Heather went on to tell People that she found out she has a low egg count in her 20s, so she decided to freeze her eggs and create embryos through IVF after they got married, with the intention of transferring in the summer of 2022. Heather has been documenting the process on social media.

"I'm glad I decided to share my story on Instagram because struggling with infertility can feel very isolating," she told Today. "I also want to encourage women to think about their fertility in their 20s."

April 2022: The El Moussas got matching tattoos.

On April 12, Heather posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram of fresh tattoos on her and Tarek's arms.

Both were inked with "10.23.2021," their wedding date, on their forearms. Heather's wrist had a smaller "TEM" tattoo, while Tarek's had "HEM" in the same place, which were the other's initials.

The El Moussas are getting their own HGTV show. HGTV

June 22, 2022: HGTV announced it greenlit an eight episode docuseries about the couple.

HGTV announced the docuseries, which has the working title "The Flipping El Moussas," in a press release provided to Insider on Wednesday.

The press release said the show will document Tarek and Heather combining their home flipping and renovation skills, as well as their IVF journey, a move, and a renovation.

"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," the El Moussas said in a statement included in the same press release.

"As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon," the statement went on to say. "The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."

The series did not have a premiere date at the time of writing, though the El Moussas said the show would premiere in 2023 in an Instagram post , where they also noted they are excutive producing the show.

"Bringing our expertise together from each of our worlds has been so much fun," the post read. "We are working on all new flipping projects - from multi-million dollar homes in Los Angeles to a tiny cabin in Big Bear, California, and everything in between that we cannot wait to share with you."



"We'll also be giving a little peek into our everyday lives with the kids, our loved ones and our journey to grow our family," the post went on to say.

July 13, 2022: Heather and Tarek announced they are expecting their first child together.

The El Moussas announced they are expecting a baby in early 2023 on Instagram , with Taylor and Brayden wearing shirts that indicate the baby is due in January.

They opened up about the pregnancy to People , saying it was a "huge shock" because they were in the process of scheduling an appointment to implant an embryo via IVF when Heather found out she was pregnant naturally.

"We just weren't expecting this," Heather told People. "We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

"I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be," she went on to tell People. "I'm so excited that it happened like this."