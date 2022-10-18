ESPN Plus price, channels, sports and bundles

If you're a sports fan, ESPN Plus is a streaming service that you've probably heard about. As the name implies, the streaming service is ESPN — but with a lot more. If you're a sports fan it's hard to find a much better live sports streaming service than ESPN Plus.

It carries domestic games and tournaments as well as international sports events. In fact everything from the US Open tennis to the PGA tour , the Masters , IPL cricket , to live MLB and NHL games all season long.

Lots of people sign up to ESPN Plus thanks to the Disney Bundle , which gets you a subscription to the sports service as well as Disney Plus and Hulu for just $13.99 (unfortunately it's not available outside the US).

But even if you can't get or don't care for the Disney Bundle, and despite the lack of an ESPN Plus free trial , this is a great streaming service for sports fans.

What does an ESPN Plus subscription cost?

ESPN Plus currently goes for $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year if you pay annually instead of monthly. You can cancel whenever you want, so, if your favorite sport isn't in season, just cancel and come back when you're ready.

And even better, you could also consider bundling the ESPN Plus subscription cost with a couple of other streaming services — Hulu and Disney Plus — known as the Disney Bundle for $13.99 per month. So it's not just good value in and of itself. Packaged with two of the most popular streaming services around, it's still extremely affordable to package. Here's everything you need to know about an ESPN Plus subscription plan.

We sometimes see other streaming deals on the service too, if you can wait to see the games.

What's included in ESPN Plus?

The biggest draw is the live streaming of thousands of sports, games and tournaments at any time — day or night. As well as live sports ESPN Plus also offers up original programming from sports talk studio shows, sports documentaries like Man in the Arena with Tom Brady and Dana White's Contender Series , exclusive articles from ESPN's sports writers and, is the exclusive home of UFC.

LIVE SPORTS:

Here are the list of live sports offered on ESPN Plus: UFC, Top Rank boxing, MLB, NHL, MLS, PGA Tour, Bundesliga, Premiere Lacrosse League, Emirates FA Cup, LaLiga, Cope del Rey, Carabao Cup, EFL Championship, US Open Cup, PFL, college football, college basketball, college lacrosse, college baseball, college hockey, college wrestling, Little League World Series, Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open tennis, WTT, The Masters, PGA Championship, cricket, rugby, G-League basketball, National Lacrosse League

You can also justify the ESPN Plus subscription due to the fact that it's the exclusive home of UFC pay-per-view events. You can't watch UFC in the US without also having ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus is also home to all sorts of original content. Peyton's Places is the main attraction. It's nice to see Peyton Manning do something other than commercials but you'll also find the excellent 30 For 30 documentaries, Stephen A's World , and SportsNation . Other popular ESPN shows like The Jump and NFL Primetime are available on ESPN Plus too.

How can I stream ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus is available on a whole host of connected devices. Start basic on your laptop and expand to everything from Apple iOS, Android, Amazon Fire sticks and Fire TVs , Roku, Samsung Smart TV, ESPN Plus on Chromecast , PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X and for the niche techies, the Oculus Go.

Save on ESPN Plus — consider the Disney Bundle

If there's any chance at all that you might also subscribe to Disney Plus or Hulu , then you absolutely must check out the bundle that gets you both of those services along with ESPN Plus for a single price.

It's called the Disney Bundle , and it gets you Disney Plus, the basic Hulu subscription and ESPN Plus all for a single price of just $13.99 a month.

That gets you all the incredible content on Disney Plus, including films and shows from the world of Star Wars — The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian — the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes the excellent WandaVision and Loki . There's also Pixar, Nat Geo and of course the rest of the Disney universe. You get all that, plus Hulu and ESPN Plus.

And it gets even better.

If you're looking for a new way to stream live TV, you can add Hulu With Live TV to your bundle and make the ESPN+ cost make even more sense. That bundle costs $69.99 a month. So now you have ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and the basic Hulu on-demand service, plus Hulu With Live TV, which gets you dozens of live streaming channels. That's just about the most cost-effective ESPN Plus deal there is.

